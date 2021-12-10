Media Roundtable: How gerrymandering is changing the political and electoral landscape in the US

On this edition Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of gerrymandering. From Oregon to Texas, states are finalizing new congressional district maps ahead of the 2022 midterms. According to an analysis by the Washington Post, as of late November, The new maps in 15 states have already netted a double-digit increase in solidly Republican seats compared with previous maps there. T

This week, The United States Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Texas over the state’s redrawn congressional and state legislative districts. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas' redistricting plan violets the Voting Rights Act by discriminating against the state’s “growing minority electorate.”

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and author of Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Republicans are ‘cracking and packing’ voters to secure minority rule

Brennan Center for Justice: Anatomy of the Texas Gerrymander

The Washington Post: Competitive House districts are getting wiped off the map

