Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Richmond Elections results are mixed for Progressive Alliance
This interview aired in the December 10, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents
Click the play button above to listen!
Richmond’s city council race had high stakes this year. The Richmond Progressive Alliance, also known as the RPA, faced strong competition that had the potential to flip their majority on the City Council. Joel Umanzor from the Richmondside spoke to us about the wins and losses that might influence the cities ongoing politics.