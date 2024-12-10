© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Richmond Elections results are mixed for Progressive Alliance

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published December 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM PST
Outgoing City Council Member Gayle Mclaughlin at the RPA Gala in September 2024.
Adahlia Cole
Outgoing City Council Member Gayle Mclaughlin at the RPA Gala in September 2024.

This interview aired in the December 10, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents

Click the play button above to listen!

Richmond’s city council race had high stakes this year. The Richmond Progressive Alliance, also known as the RPA, faced strong competition that had the potential to flip their majority on the City Council. Joel Umanzor from the Richmondside spoke to us about the wins and losses that might influence the cities ongoing politics.

Tags
Crosscurrents 2024 Richmond Elections
Ben Trefny
Ben joined KALW in 2004. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, he helped the news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. He also helped teach hundreds of audio producers, many of whom work with him at KALW, today.
See stories by Ben Trefny