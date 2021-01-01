Thursday Night Special

February 03 at 6pm

Witness: Black History Month

A special hour-long edition of Witness History from the BBC World Service, bringing together some incredible interviews looking at the African-American experience.

February 10 at 6pm

Black History Is American History

Learn Black History with our Kids Crew in conversation with Dr. Marsha Hardeman from UNM's Africana Studies Department, and explore Civil Rights with the Earthseed Black Arts Alliance

February 17 at 6pm

The Choral Hour

Join host Kathlene Ritch as she celebrates Black History Month! Featuring music of African American composers William Dawson and Moses Hogan. Kathlene chats with composer and conductor Dr. Andre Thomas, as they discuss how concert spirituals and their performance practice have evolved over the 20th century through the present day.