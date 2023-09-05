Update: BURNING MAN confronts GLOBAL ISSUES

As the media portrays 2023's Burning Man as a hellscape, THE INTERSECTION at Burning Man revists the work of a group of Burners at the 2019 event. They felt that the overwhelmingly white community wasn't living up to its self-proclaimed principle of Radical Inclusion. Find out what has changed and what hasn't.

Also, in a year where climate activists protested the event and rain turned the desert into a muddy pond, it's clear to many, including Favianna Rodriguez, that the event cannot escape the realities beyond its borders.

Finally, if you are just learning about Burning Man through the recent media coverage, I encourage you to listen to the nine-episode season of THE INTERSECTION at Burning Man. You’ll hear the stories of an insanely creative, giving, conscious, and unconventional community.

"The fact that you could gather 75,000 white people in the desert relatively unpatrolled and engaging with the police is an extreme display of white privilege." - Favianna Rodriguez

To learn more about Erin Douglas, lead artist of Black! Asé and founder of @blackburnerproject, check out the project's website.

For all things Favianna Rodriguez, head to Favianna's website.

The photo that accompanies this episode was taken by Erin Douglas. a.k.a. @aphotochick

THE INTERSECTION looks at changing cities through physical intersections. This time we’re doing something different: The city is temporary and the intersections are conceptual. We’re going to a remote corner of Nevada for Burning Man.

THE INTERSECTION is a co-production of David Boyer and KALW.

This episode was edited by Lisa Morehouse. And engineered for your listening pleasure by Gabe Grabin with music from Erik Pearson and Blue Dot Sessions.

