Tuesday Night Special
Sneak Peek: RELATIVITY

Published May 13, 2025 at 5:01 PM PDT

Tonight’s Tuesday Night Special is a sneak peek of a brand new series about family myths and legends, called “Relativity

KALW is developing with siblings and award-winning producers Lauren Schiller (Inflection Point) and Michael Schiller (Reveal).  This episode is the incredible untold story of their Great Aunt Rose, an unsung hero of the abstract art movement. It's a tale of glamour and forbidden romance, hard times and hard drugs.  

If you like what you heard today and want to help bring more episodes to the airwaves go to therelativityshow.com where you can make a tax-deductible donation and sign up for the mailing list.

Tags
Tuesday Night Special History