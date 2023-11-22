Pass the Mic: Why incarcerated women need a radio program

A special Giving Tuesday panel conversation to raise support for Uncuffed, which is bringing our award-winning radio and podcast program to incarcerated women for the first time.

Featuring formerly incarcerated leaders and storytellers Aminah Elster (Unapologetically HERS), Thanh Tran (Uncuffed, Ella Baker Center), Betty McKay (Essie Justice Group), Earlonne Woods (Ear Hustle), and Piper Kerman (Orange is the New Black).

There are over 170,000 incarcerated women in the US. But the experiences of women, trans, and nonbinary people in prison are too often ignored.

Our work is changing the way people in prison are seen and heard. Incarcerated women, trans, and non-binary people must be a part of the conversation.

That’s why, in 2024, we are bringing Uncuffed to the California Institution for Women (CIW) in the LA area, in partnership with our friends at the podcast Ear Hustle.

Together, with your help, we will create the first ever radio and podcasting studio inside a California women’s prison.

Donate today to support this work!

At CIW, we’ll offer professional training in audio journalism. Participants can learn job skills, work with industry standard equipment and software, and collaborate with and learn from experts in the field who come in regularly to teach.

And just as importantly, those participants will get to share their stories and the stories of their peers. They’ll get to share their work with listeners worldwide. They’ll get to inspire hope in other incarcerated people who listen on their tablets, and change in the world of those living on the outside.

We have seen firsthand how this kind of experience has changed the lives of incarcerated men - giving them better communication skills, more confidence, and even job opportunities once they are out of prison.

We've even seen the governor cite a producer’s work on Uncuffed as a reason to commute his prison sentence.

We can’t wait to see what the people at CIW have to offer if just given the chance.

On Giving Tuesday, we are raising $50,000 to launch Uncuffed at CIW. Thanks to generous supporters, the first $25,000 we raise will be matched.

Please join us now in making this important effort a reality. Your support makes this work possible.