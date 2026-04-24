KALW Almanac - Friday April 24, 2026

Today is Friday, the 24th of April of 2026

April 24 is the 114th day of the year

251 days remain until the end of the year

59 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:21:55 am

and sunset will be at 7:54:52 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 32 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:23 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F

The first high tide was at 4:47 am at 5.18 feet

The only low tide today will be at 12:08 pm at -0.34 feet

and the next high tide at 7:21 pm at 4.89 feet

The Moon is currently 54.8% visible

It's a quarter moon

Today is...

Childcare Professionals Day

National Arbor Day

National Hairball Awareness Day

National Historic Marker Day

National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day

New Kids on the Block Day

World Meningitis Day

Today is also....

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Armenia, California, and France

Concord Day in Niger

Democracy Day in Nepal

Fashion Revolution Day

Labour Safety Day in Bangladesh

National Panchayati Raj Day in India

Republic Day in The Gambia

World Day for Laboratory Animals

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share your special day with....

1581 – Vincent de Paul, French priest and saint (died 1660)

1815 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (died 1882)

1880 – Gideon Sundback, Swedish-American engineer and businessman, developed the zipper (died 1954)

1904 – Willem de Kooning, Dutch-American painter and educator (died 1997)

1905 – Robert Penn Warren, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (died 1989)

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, American actress, singer, and dancer

1936 – Jill Ireland, English actress (died 1990)

1937 – Joe Henderson, American saxophonist and composer (died 2001)

1940 – Sue Grafton, American author (died 2017)

1941 – Richard Holbrooke, American journalist, banker, and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (died 2010)

1941 – John Williams, Australian-English guitarist and composer

1942 – Richard M. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 54th Mayor of Chicago

1942 – Barbra Streisand, American singer, actress, activist, and producer

1948 – Eliana Gil, Ecuadorian-American psychiatrist, therapist, and author

1953 – Eric Bogosian, American actor and writer

1954 – Mumia Abu-Jamal, American journalist, activist, and political prisoner

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, American comedian, actor, and producer

1982 – Kelly Clarkson, American singer-songwriter, talk show host

....and on this day in history....

1704 – The first regular newspaper in British Colonial America, The Boston News-Letter, is published.

1800 – The United States Library of Congress is established when President John Adams signs legislation to appropriate $5,000 to purchase "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress".

1885 – American sharpshooter Annie Oakley is hired by Nate Salsbury to be a part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West.

1895 – Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail single-handedly around the world, sets sail from Boston, Massachusetts aboard the sloop Spray.

1913 – The Woolworth Building, a skyscraper in New York City, is opened.

1914 – The Franck–Hertz experiment, a pillar of quantum mechanics, is presented to the German Physical Society.

1916 – Easter Rising: Irish rebels, led by Patrick Pearse and James Connolly, launch an uprising in Dublin against British rule and proclaim an Irish Republic.

1922 – The first segment of the Imperial Wireless Chain providing wireless telegraphy between Leafield in Oxfordshire, England, and Cairo, Egypt, comes into operation.

1955 – The Bandung Conference ends: Twenty-nine non-aligned nations of Asia and Africa finish a meeting that condemns colonialism, racism, and the Cold War.

1957 – Suez Crisis: The Suez Canal is reopened following the introduction of UNEF peacekeepers to the region.

1967 – Vietnam War: American General William Westmoreland says in a news conference that the enemy had "gained support in the United States that gives him hope that he can win politically that which he cannot win militarily".

1970 – China launches Dong Fang Hong I, becoming the fifth nation to put an object into orbit using its own booster.

1970 – The Gambia becomes a republic within the Commonwealth of Nations, with Dawda Jawara as its first President.

1990 – STS-31: The Hubble Space Telescope is launched from the Space Shuttle Discovery.

2011 – WikiLeaks starts publishing the Guantanamo Bay files leak