KALW Almanac - Friday April 24, 2026
Today is Friday, the 24th of April of 2026
April 24 is the 114th day of the year
251 days remain until the end of the year
59 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:21:55 am
and sunset will be at 7:54:52 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 32 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:08:23 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F
The first high tide was at 4:47 am at 5.18 feet
The only low tide today will be at 12:08 pm at -0.34 feet
and the next high tide at 7:21 pm at 4.89 feet
The Moon is currently 54.8% visible
It's a quarter moon
Today is...
Childcare Professionals Day
National Arbor Day
National Hairball Awareness Day
National Historic Marker Day
National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day
New Kids on the Block Day
World Meningitis Day
Today is also....
Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day in Armenia, California, and France
Concord Day in Niger
Democracy Day in Nepal
Fashion Revolution Day
Labour Safety Day in Bangladesh
National Panchayati Raj Day in India
Republic Day in The Gambia
World Day for Laboratory Animals
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
You share your special day with....
1581 – Vincent de Paul, French priest and saint (died 1660)
1815 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (died 1882)
1880 – Gideon Sundback, Swedish-American engineer and businessman, developed the zipper (died 1954)
1904 – Willem de Kooning, Dutch-American painter and educator (died 1997)
1905 – Robert Penn Warren, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (died 1989)
1934 – Shirley MacLaine, American actress, singer, and dancer
1936 – Jill Ireland, English actress (died 1990)
1937 – Joe Henderson, American saxophonist and composer (died 2001)
1940 – Sue Grafton, American author (died 2017)
1941 – Richard Holbrooke, American journalist, banker, and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (died 2010)
1941 – John Williams, Australian-English guitarist and composer
1942 – Richard M. Daley, American lawyer and politician, 54th Mayor of Chicago
1942 – Barbra Streisand, American singer, actress, activist, and producer
1948 – Eliana Gil, Ecuadorian-American psychiatrist, therapist, and author
1953 – Eric Bogosian, American actor and writer
1954 – Mumia Abu-Jamal, American journalist, activist, and political prisoner
1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, American comedian, actor, and producer
1982 – Kelly Clarkson, American singer-songwriter, talk show host
....and on this day in history....
1704 – The first regular newspaper in British Colonial America, The Boston News-Letter, is published.
1800 – The United States Library of Congress is established when President John Adams signs legislation to appropriate $5,000 to purchase "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress".
1885 – American sharpshooter Annie Oakley is hired by Nate Salsbury to be a part of Buffalo Bill's Wild West.
1895 – Joshua Slocum, the first person to sail single-handedly around the world, sets sail from Boston, Massachusetts aboard the sloop Spray.
1913 – The Woolworth Building, a skyscraper in New York City, is opened.
1914 – The Franck–Hertz experiment, a pillar of quantum mechanics, is presented to the German Physical Society.
1916 – Easter Rising: Irish rebels, led by Patrick Pearse and James Connolly, launch an uprising in Dublin against British rule and proclaim an Irish Republic.
1922 – The first segment of the Imperial Wireless Chain providing wireless telegraphy between Leafield in Oxfordshire, England, and Cairo, Egypt, comes into operation.
1955 – The Bandung Conference ends: Twenty-nine non-aligned nations of Asia and Africa finish a meeting that condemns colonialism, racism, and the Cold War.
1957 – Suez Crisis: The Suez Canal is reopened following the introduction of UNEF peacekeepers to the region.
1967 – Vietnam War: American General William Westmoreland says in a news conference that the enemy had "gained support in the United States that gives him hope that he can win politically that which he cannot win militarily".
1970 – China launches Dong Fang Hong I, becoming the fifth nation to put an object into orbit using its own booster.
1970 – The Gambia becomes a republic within the Commonwealth of Nations, with Dawda Jawara as its first President.
1990 – STS-31: The Hubble Space Telescope is launched from the Space Shuttle Discovery.
2011 – WikiLeaks starts publishing the Guantanamo Bay files leak