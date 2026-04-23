KALW Almanac - Thursday April 23, 2026
Today is Thursday the 23rd of April, 2026
April 23 is the 113th day of the year
252 days remain until the end of the year.
58 days until summer begins
The sun will rises at 6:23:12 am
and sunset will be at 7:53:57 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 30 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:08:34 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.
The first high tide was at 03:30 AM at 5.6 feet
and the first low tide will be at 10:59 AM at -0.59 feet
The next high tide will be at 6:27 PM at 4.65 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:30 PM at 2.94 feet
The Moon is currently 44% visible
It's The First Quarter Moon
Today is…
German Beer Day
Impossible Astronaut Day
International Creator Day
International Nose Picking Day
International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day
Lover's Day
Movie Theatre Day
National Cherry Cheesecake Day
National Lost Dog Awareness Day
National Picnic Day
Take a Chance Day
Talk Like Shakespeare Day
World Book Day
World Book and Copyright Day
World Book Night
World Laboratory Day
Love Your Thighs Day
National English Muffin Day
National Teach Children to Save Day
Saint George's Day, Also known as Slay a Dragon Day
Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day
Today is also…
Castile and León Day in Spain
Independence Day for the Conch Republic in Key West, Florida
International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day
Khongjom Day in Manipur state in India
National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Turkey and Northern Cyprus
Navy Day in China
Canada Book Day
La Diada de Sant Jordi in Catalonia, Spain
United Nations English Language Day
United Nations Spanish Language Day
…if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!
You share this special day with…
1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)
1895 – Ngaio (NIE-o) Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)
1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright (d. 2017)
1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)
1936 – Roy Orbison, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)
1939 – Lee Majors, American actor
1942 – Sandra Dee, American model and actress (d. 2005)
1943 – Tony Esposito, Canadian-American ice hockey player, coach, and manager
1943 – Si Kahn, American folk and bluegrass singer-songwriter (Aragon Mill), and civil rights activist, born in State College, Pennsylvania
1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish civil rights leader and politician
1952 – Narada Michael Walden, American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer
1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist
1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress
1977 – John Cena, American professional wrestler and actor
1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter
1977 – Kal Penn, Indian-American actor
1987 – Emily Fox, American basketball player
On this day in history…
1635 – The first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, is founded in Boston.
1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago.
1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.
1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months..
1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.
2005 – The first ever YouTube video, titled "Me at the zoo", was published by co-founder Jawed Karim