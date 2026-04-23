KALW Almanac - Thursday April 23, 2026

Today is Thursday the 23rd of April, 2026

April 23 is the 113th day of the year

252 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until summer begins

The sun will rises at 6:23:12 am

and sunset will be at 7:53:57 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

The first high tide was at 03:30 AM at 5.6 feet

and the first low tide will be at 10:59 AM at -0.59 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:27 PM at 4.65 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:30 PM at 2.94 feet

The Moon is currently 44% visible

It's The First Quarter Moon

Today is…

German Beer Day

Impossible Astronaut Day

International Creator Day

International Nose Picking Day

International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day

Lover's Day

Movie Theatre Day

National Cherry Cheesecake Day

National Lost Dog Awareness Day

National Picnic Day

Take a Chance Day

Talk Like Shakespeare Day

World Book Day

World Book and Copyright Day

World Book Night

World Laboratory Day

Love Your Thighs Day

National English Muffin Day

National Teach Children to Save Day

Saint George's Day, Also known as Slay a Dragon Day

Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Today is also…

Castile and León Day in Spain

Independence Day for the Conch Republic in Key West, Florida

International Pixel-Stained Technopeasant Day

Khongjom Day in Manipur state in India

National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Turkey and Northern Cyprus

Navy Day in China

Canada Book Day

La Diada de Sant Jordi in Catalonia, Spain

United Nations English Language Day

United Nations Spanish Language Day

…if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You!

You share this special day with…

1791 – James Buchanan, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 15th President of the United States (d. 1868)

1895 – Ngaio (NIE-o) Marsh, New Zealand author and director (d. 1982)

1926 – J.P. Donleavy, American-Irish novelist and playwright (d. 2017)

1928 – Shirley Temple, American actress, singer, dancer, and diplomat (d. 2014)

1936 – Roy Orbison, American singer-songwriter (d. 1988)

1939 – Lee Majors, American actor

1942 – Sandra Dee, American model and actress (d. 2005)

1943 – Tony Esposito, Canadian-American ice hockey player, coach, and manager

1943 – Si Kahn, American folk and bluegrass singer-songwriter (Aragon Mill), and civil rights activist, born in State College, Pennsylvania

1947 – Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, Irish civil rights leader and politician

1952 – Narada Michael Walden, American singer-songwriter, drummer, and producer

1954 – Michael Moore, American director, producer, and activist

1960 – Valerie Bertinelli, American actress

1977 – John Cena, American professional wrestler and actor

1977 – John Oliver, English comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter

1977 – Kal Penn, Indian-American actor

1987 – Emily Fox, American basketball player

On this day in history…

1635 – The first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, is founded in Boston.

1914 – First baseball game at Wrigley Field, then known as Weeghman Park, in Chicago.

1968 – Vietnam War: Student protesters at Columbia University in New York City take over administration buildings and shut down the university.

1985 – Coca-Cola changes its formula and releases New Coke. The response is overwhelmingly negative, and the original formula is back on the market in less than three months..

1993 – Eritreans vote overwhelmingly for independence from Ethiopia in a United Nations-monitored referendum.

2005 – The first ever YouTube video, titled "Me at the zoo", was published by co-founder Jawed Karim