KALW Almanac - Tuesday April 21, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 21st of April of 2026,

April 21 is the 111th day of the year

254 days remain until the end of the year.

61 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:25:49 am

and sunset will be at 7:52:06 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:08:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F

The first high tide was at 1:26 am at 6.36 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:45 am at -1.16 feet

the next high tide at 4:09 pm at 4.47 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:31 pm at 3.1 feet

The Moon is currently 22.1% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 23rd of April of 2026 at 7:32 pm

Today is....

Big Word Day

Bulldogs are Beautiful Day

Keep Off the Grass Day

Kindergarten Day

National Chickpea Day

National Chocolate-Covered Cashews Day

National Rendering Day

British National Tea Day

National Yellow Bat Day

San Jacinto Day

Thank You for Libraries Day

Tuna Rights Day

World Creativity and Innovation Day

Today is also....

Natale di Roma in modern Rome

Parilia in ancient Rome

Civil Service Day in India

Grounation Day in Rastafari, celebrating the day in 1966 when Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica

National Tree Planting Day in Kenya

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1838 – John Muir, Scottish-American environmentalist and author (died 1914)

1864 – Max Weber, German economist and sociologist (died 1920)

1889 – Efrem Zimbalist, Sr., Russian-American violinist, composer, and conductor (died 1985)

1905 – Pat Brown, American lawyer and politician, 32nd Governor of California (died 1996)

1915 – Anthony Quinn, Mexican-American actor (died 2001)

1924 – Ira Louvin [Loudermilk], American country singer and mandolin player (Louvin Brothers - "The Only Way Out (Is to Walk Over Me)"), born in Section, Alabama (d. 1965)

1926 – Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and her other realms (died 2022)

1932 Slide Hampton [Locksley Wellington Hampton], American jazz trombonist, composer and arranger, born in Jeanette, Pennsylvania (d. 2021)

1932 – Elaine May, American actress, comedian, director, and screenwriter

1936 – James Dobson, American evangelist, psychologist, and author, founded Focus on the Family (died 2025)

1939 – Sister Helen Prejean, American nun, activist, and author

1947 – Iggy Pop, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1948 – Gary Condit, American businessman and politician

1951 – Tony Danza, American actor and producer

1967 – Michael Franti, American musician (The Beatnigs, Spearhead), born in Oakland, California

1970 – Glen Hansard, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist ("Falling Slowly"), and actor (Once; The Commitments), born in Ballymum, Ireland

....and on this day in history....

753 BC – Romulus founds Rome (traditional date).

1789 – John Adams sworn in as first US Vice President (nine days before George Washington).

1836 – Texas Revolution: The Battle of San Jacinto: Republic of Texas forces under Sam Houston defeat troops under Mexican General Antonio López de Santa Anna.

1856 – Australian labour movement: Stonemasons and building workers on building sites around Melbourne march from the University of Melbourne to Parliament House to achieve an eight-hour day.

1934 – The "Surgeon's Photograph", the most famous photo allegedly showing the Loch Ness Monster, is published in the Daily Mail (in 1994, it is revealed to be a hoax).

1952 – Secretary's Day (now Administrative Professionals' Day) is first celebrated.

1962 – The Seattle World's Fair (Century 21 Exposition) opens. It is the first World's Fair in the United States since World War II.

1965 – The 1964–1965 New York World's Fair opens for its second and final season.

1966 – Rastafari movement: Haile Selassie of Ethiopia visits Jamaica, an event now celebrated as Grounation Day.

1977 – Annie opens on Broadway.

1982 – Baseball: Rollie Fingers (and a former Oakland A?) of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first pitcher to record 300 saves.

1989 – Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: In Beijing, around 100,000 students gather in Tiananmen Square to commemorate Chinese reform leader Hu Yaobang.

2014 – The American city of Flint, Michigan switches its water source to the Flint River, beginning the ongoing Flint water crisis which has caused lead poisoning in up to 12,000 people, and at least 12 deaths from Legionnaires' disease, ultimately leading to criminal indictments against 15 people, five of whom have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

