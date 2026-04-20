KALW Almanac - Monday April 20, 2026

Today is Monday, the 20th of April of 2026,

April 20 is the 110th day of the year

255 days remain until the end of the year.

62 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:27:08 am

and sunset will be at 7:51:11 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:09 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first high tide was at 12:37 am at 6.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:47 am at -1.34 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:59 pm at 4.58 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:28 pm at 2.85 feet

The Moon is currently 13.0% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Thursday the 23rd of April of 2026 at 7:32 pm

Today is....

our onetime Operations Manager Bill Helgeson would ask me everyday,

What are we eating today?

Lima Bean Respect Day

National Cheddar Fries Day

National Cold Brew Day

National Pineapple Upside-down Cake Day

Boston Marathon Day

Doge Day

National Look Alike Day

Patriots' Day

Volunteer Recognition Day

Today is also....

420 in cannabis culture

Evacuee Flag Day in Finland

UN Chinese Language Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1893 – Harold Lloyd, American actor, comedian, and producer (died 1971)

1893 – Joan Miró, Spanish painter and sculptor (died 1983)

1908 – Lionel Hampton, American vibraphone player, pianist, bandleader, and actor (died 2002)

1923 – Tito Puente, American drummer and producer (died 2000)

1937 – George Takei, American actor

1943 – John Eliot Gardiner, English conductor and director

1943 – Edie Sedgwick, American model and actress (died 1971)

1945 – Michael Brandon, American actor and directorh

1951 – Luther Vandross, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2005)

1972 – Carmen Electra, American model and actress

1972 – Stephen Marley, Jamaican-American musician

1975 – Killer Mike, American rapper

...and on this day in history....

Two places in Colorado and US history call today a day in infamy, Ludlow, Colorado and Columbine High School.

1653 – Oliver Cromwell dissolves England's Rump Parliament.

1657 – Freedom of religion is granted to the Jewish people of the town of New Amsterdam (later New York City).

1862 – Louis Pasteur and Claude Bernard complete the experiment disproving the theory of spontaneous generation.

1902 – Pierre and Marie Curie refine radium chloride.

1985 – The Animal Liberation Front rescues 467 animals being tested in a lab at University of California, Riverside in Riverside, California, causing $700,000 in damages to the laboratory, in advocacy for animal rights.

2020 – For the first time in history, oil prices drop below zero, an effect of the 2020 Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war.

2021 – State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin: Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd by the Fourth Judicial District Court of Minnesota.