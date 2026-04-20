KALW Almanac - Monday April 20, 2026
Today is Monday, the 20th of April of 2026,
April 20 is the 110th day of the year
255 days remain until the end of the year.
62 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:27:08 am
and sunset will be at 7:51:11 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 24 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:09 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.
The first high tide was at 12:37 am at 6.54 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:47 am at -1.34 feet
The next high tide will be at 2:59 pm at 4.58 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:28 pm at 2.85 feet
The Moon is currently 13.0% visible
It's a Waxing Crescent moon
We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Thursday the 23rd of April of 2026 at 7:32 pm
Today is....
our onetime Operations Manager Bill Helgeson would ask me everyday,
What are we eating today?
Lima Bean Respect Day
National Cheddar Fries Day
National Cold Brew Day
National Pineapple Upside-down Cake Day
Boston Marathon Day
Doge Day
National Look Alike Day
Patriots' Day
Volunteer Recognition Day
Today is also....
420 in cannabis culture
Evacuee Flag Day in Finland
UN Chinese Language Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1893 – Harold Lloyd, American actor, comedian, and producer (died 1971)
1893 – Joan Miró, Spanish painter and sculptor (died 1983)
1908 – Lionel Hampton, American vibraphone player, pianist, bandleader, and actor (died 2002)
1923 – Tito Puente, American drummer and producer (died 2000)
1937 – George Takei, American actor
1943 – John Eliot Gardiner, English conductor and director
1943 – Edie Sedgwick, American model and actress (died 1971)
1945 – Michael Brandon, American actor and directorh
1951 – Luther Vandross, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2005)
1972 – Carmen Electra, American model and actress
1972 – Stephen Marley, Jamaican-American musician
1975 – Killer Mike, American rapper
...and on this day in history....
Two places in Colorado and US history call today a day in infamy, Ludlow, Colorado and Columbine High School.
1653 – Oliver Cromwell dissolves England's Rump Parliament.
1657 – Freedom of religion is granted to the Jewish people of the town of New Amsterdam (later New York City).
1862 – Louis Pasteur and Claude Bernard complete the experiment disproving the theory of spontaneous generation.
1902 – Pierre and Marie Curie refine radium chloride.
1985 – The Animal Liberation Front rescues 467 animals being tested in a lab at University of California, Riverside in Riverside, California, causing $700,000 in damages to the laboratory, in advocacy for animal rights.
2020 – For the first time in history, oil prices drop below zero, an effect of the 2020 Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war.
2021 – State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin: Derek Chauvin is found guilty of all charges in the murder of George Floyd by the Fourth Judicial District Court of Minnesota.