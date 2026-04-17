KALW Almanac - Friday April 17, 2026

Today is Friday, the 17th of April of 2026,

April 17 is the 107th day of the year

258 days remain until the end of the year

65 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:31:11 am

and sunset will be at 7:48:25 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:48 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 11:55 am at 4.98 feet

The next low tide at 5:12 pm at 1.6 feet

The final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:18 pm at 6.39 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible

It's been a New Moon from early this morning

It's now a Waxing Crescent

Next phase will be a First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 23rd

Today is....

Bat Appreciation Day

Blah, Blah, Blah Day

Ellis Island Family History Day

International Ford Mustang Day

International Haiku Poetry Day

Malbec World Day

National Cheeseball Day

National Crawfish Day

National Kickball Day

Nothing Like a Dame Day

Today is also...

Evacuation Day in Syria, celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.

FAO Day in Iraq

Flag Day in American Samoa

Women's Day in Gabon

World Hemophilia Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

banker J. P. Morgan,

pianist Artur Schnabel

actor, William Holden

journalist Harry Reasoner

writer Cynthia Ozick

music producer Don Kirshner

musician and composer of the Miami Vice them Yan Hammer

DJ Afrika Bambaataa

the writer of the books Fever Pitch, High Fidelity and About a Boy Nick Hornby

singer-songwriter Liz Phair

Posh Spice also known as Victoria Beckham

....and on this day in history....

1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.

1961 – Bay of Pigs Invasion: A group of Cuban exiles financed and trained by the CIA lands at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba with the aim of ousting Fidel Castro.

1964 – Jerrie Mock completes the first around-the-world airplane flight by a woman. Her solo flight in the Spirit of Columbus, which took 29 1/2 days, took off and landed at the Port Columbus International Airport in Ohio

1970 – Apollo program: The damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.

2003 – Anneli YAAH-ten-mah-kee takes office as the first female prime minister of Finland.