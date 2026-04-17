KALW Almanac - Friday April 17, 2026
Today is Friday, the 17th of April of 2026,
April 17 is the 107th day of the year
258 days remain until the end of the year
65 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:31:11 am
and sunset will be at 7:48:25 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 17 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:48 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.5°F.
The first high tide will be at 11:55 am at 4.98 feet
The next low tide at 5:12 pm at 1.6 feet
The final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:18 pm at 6.39 feet
The Moon is currently 0.2% visible
It's been a New Moon from early this morning
It's now a Waxing Crescent
Next phase will be a First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 23rd
Today is....
Bat Appreciation Day
Blah, Blah, Blah Day
Ellis Island Family History Day
International Ford Mustang Day
International Haiku Poetry Day
Malbec World Day
National Cheeseball Day
National Crawfish Day
National Kickball Day
Nothing Like a Dame Day
Today is also...
Evacuation Day in Syria, celebrates the recognition of the independence of Syria from France in 1946.
FAO Day in Iraq
Flag Day in American Samoa
Women's Day in Gabon
World Hemophilia Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
banker J. P. Morgan,
pianist Artur Schnabel
actor, William Holden
journalist Harry Reasoner
writer Cynthia Ozick
music producer Don Kirshner
musician and composer of the Miami Vice them Yan Hammer
DJ Afrika Bambaataa
the writer of the books Fever Pitch, High Fidelity and About a Boy Nick Hornby
singer-songwriter Liz Phair
Posh Spice also known as Victoria Beckham
....and on this day in history....
1907 – The Ellis Island immigration center processes 11,747 people, more than on any other day.
1961 – Bay of Pigs Invasion: A group of Cuban exiles financed and trained by the CIA lands at the Bay of Pigs in Cuba with the aim of ousting Fidel Castro.
1964 – Jerrie Mock completes the first around-the-world airplane flight by a woman. Her solo flight in the Spirit of Columbus, which took 29 1/2 days, took off and landed at the Port Columbus International Airport in Ohio
1970 – Apollo program: The damaged Apollo 13 spacecraft returns to Earth safely.
2003 – Anneli YAAH-ten-mah-kee takes office as the first female prime minister of Finland.