KALW Almanac - Thursday April 16, 2026
Today is Thursday, the 16th of April of 2026,
April 16 is the 106th day of the year
259 days remain until the end of the year.
66 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:32:34 am
and sunset will be at 7:47:30 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 14 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:10:02 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.
The first low tide was at 4:38 am at -0.05 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:59 am at 5.02 feet
The next low tide at 4:33 pm at 1.13 feet
and the final tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:45 pm at 6.11 feet
The Moon is currently 1.4% visible
We can call it a New Moon now until early tomorrow morning at 4:52 am
Today is....
College Student Grief Awareness Day
Day of the Mushroom
Foursquare Day
Get to Know Your Customers Day
International Pizza Cake Day
National Ask An Atheist Day
National Bean Counters' Day
National D.A.R.E. Day
National Eggs Benedict Day
National Healthcare Decisions Day
National High Five Day
National Librarian Day
National Orchid Day
National Pathway Day
National Stress Awareness Day
National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
Save The Elephant Day
Take Action for Libraries Day
Teach Your Daughter to Volunteer Day
World Semicolon Day
Today is also....
Birthday of José de Diego in Puerto Rico
Birthday of Queen Margrethe II in Denmark
Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.
Memorial Day for the Victims of the Holocaust in Hungary
Remembrance of Chemical Attack on Balisan and Sheikh Wasan in Iraqi Kurdistan
World Voice Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1889 – Charlie Chaplin, English actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (died 1977)
1897 Milton Cross, American radio announcer (Metropolitan Opera's Saturday Afternoon at the Opera, 1931-75), born in New York City (d. 1975)
1918 – Spike Milligan, Irish actor, comedian, and writer (died 2002)
1919 – Merce Cunningham, American dancer and choreographer (died 2009)
1921 – Peter Ustinov, English actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2004)
1922 – Kingsley Amis, English novelist, poet, and critic (died 1995)
1924 – Henry Mancini, American Grammy and Academy Award-winning film and television composer (Breakfast at Tiffany's; Peter Gunn; Pink Panther films), arranger, and conductor, born in Cleveland, Ohio (d. 1994)
1930 – Herbie Mann, American jazz flutist ("Hijack"; Push Push; Memphis Underground), born in Brooklyn, New York City (d. 2003)
1933 – Ike Pappas, American journalist and actor (died 2008)
1935 – Bobby Vinton, American pop singer, known as "The Polish Prince" ("Roses Are Red (My Love)"; "Blue Velvet"; "My Melody Of Love"), born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
1939 – Dusty Springfield [Mary O'Brien], British pop vocalist ("I Only Want To Be With You"; "Son Of A Preacher Man"), born in West Hampstead, London (d. 1999)
1945 – Stefan Grossman, American finger-style acoustic guitarist and singer (Yazoo Basin Boogie), born in New York City
1946 – Margot Adler, American journalist and author (died 2014)
1946 – R. Carlos Nakai, American flute player
1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, American basketball player and coach
1947 – Gerry Rafferty, Scottish guitarist and vocalist (Stealers Wheel - "Stuck In The Middle With You"; solo -"Baker Street"), born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland (d. 2011))
1954 – Ellen Barkin, American actress
1965 – Martin Lawrence, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1971 – Selena [Quintanilla-Pérez], Mexican-American Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter known as the 'Queen of Tejano music', born in Lake Jackson, Texas (d. 1995)
1972 – Tracy K. Smith, American poet and educator
1993 – Chance the Rapper, American rapper and record producer (Acid Rap; Coloring Book), born in Chicago, Illinois
...and on this day in history....
73 – Masada, a Jewish fortress, falls to the Romans after several months of siege, ending the First Jewish–Roman War.
1908 – Natural Bridges National Monument is established in Utah.
1912 – Harriet Quimby becomes the first woman to fly an airplane across the English Channel.
1917 – Russian Revolution: Vladimir Lenin returns to Petrograd, Russia, from exile in Switzerland.
1919 – Mohandas Gandhi organizes a day of "prayer and fasting" in response to the killing of Indian protesters in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by the British colonial troops three days earlier.
1943 – Albert Hofmann accidentally discovers the hallucinogenic effects of the research drug LSD. He intentionally takes the drug three days later on April 19.
1947 – Bernard Baruch first applies the term "Cold War" to describe the relationship between the United States and the Soviet Union.
1948 – The Organization of European Economic Co-operation is formed.
1961 – In a nationally broadcast speech, Cuban leader Fidel Castro declares that he is a Marxist–Leninist and that Cuba is going to adopt Communism.
1963 – U.S. civil rights campaigner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writes his open letter from Birmingham Jail, sometimes known as "The Negro Is Your Brother", while incarcerated in Birmingham, Alabama, for protesting against segregation.
1972 – Apollo program: The launch of Apollo 16 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
2012 – The Pulitzer Prize winners are announced. It was the first time since 1977 that no book won the Fiction Prize.
2018 – The New York Times and The New Yorker win the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for breaking news of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.