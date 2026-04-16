KALW Almanac - Thursday April 16, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 16th of April of 2026,

April 16 is the 106th day of the year

259 days remain until the end of the year.

66 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:32:34 am

and sunset will be at 7:47:30 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 14 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

The first low tide was at 4:38 am at -0.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:59 am at 5.02 feet

The next low tide at 4:33 pm at 1.13 feet

and the final tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:45 pm at 6.11 feet

The Moon is currently 1.4% visible

We can call it a New Moon now until early tomorrow morning at 4:52 am

Today is....

College Student Grief Awareness Day

Day of the Mushroom

Foursquare Day

Get to Know Your Customers Day

International Pizza Cake Day

National Ask An Atheist Day

National Bean Counters' Day

National D.A.R.E. Day

National Eggs Benedict Day

National Healthcare Decisions Day

National High Five Day

National Librarian Day

National Orchid Day

National Pathway Day

National Stress Awareness Day

National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Save The Elephant Day

Take Action for Libraries Day

Teach Your Daughter to Volunteer Day

World Semicolon Day

Today is also....

Birthday of José de Diego in Puerto Rico

Birthday of Queen Margrethe II in Denmark

Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C.

Memorial Day for the Victims of the Holocaust in Hungary

Remembrance of Chemical Attack on Balisan and Sheikh Wasan in Iraqi Kurdistan

World Voice Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1889 – Charlie Chaplin, English actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and composer (died 1977)

1897 Milton Cross, American radio announcer (Metropolitan Opera's Saturday Afternoon at the Opera, 1931-75), born in New York City (d. 1975)

1918 – Spike Milligan, Irish actor, comedian, and writer (died 2002)

1919 – Merce Cunningham, American dancer and choreographer (died 2009)

1921 – Peter Ustinov, English actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2004)

1922 – Kingsley Amis, English novelist, poet, and critic (died 1995)

1924 – Henry Mancini, American Grammy and Academy Award-winning film and television composer (Breakfast at Tiffany's; Peter Gunn; Pink Panther films), arranger, and conductor, born in Cleveland, Ohio (d. 1994)

1930 – Herbie Mann, American jazz flutist ("Hijack"; Push Push; Memphis Underground), born in Brooklyn, New York City (d. 2003)

1933 – Ike Pappas, American journalist and actor (died 2008)

1935 – Bobby Vinton, American pop singer, known as "The Polish Prince" ("Roses Are Red (My Love)"; "Blue Velvet"; "My Melody Of Love"), born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

1939 – Dusty Springfield [Mary O'Brien], British pop vocalist ("I Only Want To Be With You"; "Son Of A Preacher Man"), born in West Hampstead, London (d. 1999)

1945 – Stefan Grossman, American finger-style acoustic guitarist and singer (Yazoo Basin Boogie), born in New York City

1946 – Margot Adler, American journalist and author (died 2014)

1946 – R. Carlos Nakai, American flute player

1947 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, American basketball player and coach

1947 – Gerry Rafferty, Scottish guitarist and vocalist (Stealers Wheel - "Stuck In The Middle With You"; solo -"Baker Street"), born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland (d. 2011))

1954 – Ellen Barkin, American actress

1965 – Martin Lawrence, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1971 – Selena [Quintanilla-Pérez], Mexican-American Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter known as the 'Queen of Tejano music', born in Lake Jackson, Texas (d. 1995)

1972 – Tracy K. Smith, American poet and educator

1993 – Chance the Rapper, American rapper and record producer (Acid Rap; Coloring Book), born in Chicago, Illinois

...and on this day in history....

73 – Masada, a Jewish fortress, falls to the Romans after several months of siege, ending the First Jewish–Roman War.

1908 – Natural Bridges National Monument is established in Utah.

1912 – Harriet Quimby becomes the first woman to fly an airplane across the English Channel.

1917 – Russian Revolution: Vladimir Lenin returns to Petrograd, Russia, from exile in Switzerland.

1919 – Mohandas Gandhi organizes a day of "prayer and fasting" in response to the killing of Indian protesters in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by the British colonial troops three days earlier.

1943 – Albert Hofmann accidentally discovers the hallucinogenic effects of the research drug LSD. He intentionally takes the drug three days later on April 19.

1947 – Bernard Baruch first applies the term "Cold War" to describe the relationship between the United States and the Soviet Union.

1948 – The Organization of European Economic Co-operation is formed.

1961 – In a nationally broadcast speech, Cuban leader Fidel Castro declares that he is a Marxist–Leninist and that Cuba is going to adopt Communism.

1963 – U.S. civil rights campaigner Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. writes his open letter from Birmingham Jail, sometimes known as "The Negro Is Your Brother", while incarcerated in Birmingham, Alabama, for protesting against segregation.

1972 – Apollo program: The launch of Apollo 16 from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

2012 – The Pulitzer Prize winners are announced. It was the first time since 1977 that no book won the Fiction Prize.

2018 – The New York Times and The New Yorker win the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for breaking news of the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal.