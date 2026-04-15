KALW Almanac - Wednesday April 15, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 15th of April of 2026,

April 15 is the 105th day of the year

260 days remain until the end of the year

67 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:33:57 am

and sunset will be at 7:46:34 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 12 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:10:15 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F.

The first low tide was at 3:58 am at 0.64 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:04 am at 4.99 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:56 pm at 0.72 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:15 pm at 5.76 feet

The Moon is currently 5.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 17th of April of 2026 at 4:52 am

Today is....

Tax Day, the official deadline for filing an individual tax return (or requesting an extension) in both the United States and The Philippines

PURPLE UP! DAY

Anime Day

Jackie Robinson Day

McDonald's Day

Microvolunteering Day

American Sign Language Day

National Banana Day

National Bookmobile Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Griper's Day

National Laundry Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

National That Sucks Day

School Librarians' Day

Take a Wild Guess Day

Titanic Remembrance Day

Today is also....

Day of the Sun in North Korea

Father Damien Day in Hawaii

Hillsborough Disaster Memorial in Liverpool, England

Pohela Boishakh also known as Bengali New Year

Universal Day of Culture

World Art Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor, and architect (died 1519)

1469 – Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru (died 1539)

1688 – Johann Friedrich Fasch, German violinist, harpsichordist, organist, kapellmeister, and composer, born in Buttelstedt, Duchy of Saxe-Weimar (d. 1758)

1843 – Henry James, American novelist, short story writer, and critic (died 1916)

1858 – Émile Durkheim, French sociologist, psychologist, and philosopher (died 1917)

1889 – A. Philip Randolph, American activist (died 1979)

1892 – Corrie ten Boom, Dutch-American clocksmith, Nazi resister, and author (died 1983)

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician, 7th Premier of the Soviet Union (died 1971)

1894 – Bessie Smith, African-American singer and actress (died 1937)

1904 – Arshile Gorky, Armenian-American painter and illustrator (died 1948)

1912 – Kim Il Sung, North Korean general and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of North Korea (died 1994)

1915 – Elizabeth Catlett, African-American sculptor and illustrator (died 2012)

1916 – Alfred S. Bloomingdale, American businessman (died 1982)

1922 – Harold Washington, American lawyer and politician, 51st Mayor of Chicago (died 1987)

1924 – Neville Marriner, English violinist and conductor (died 2016)

1933 – Roy Clark, American musician and television personality (died 2018)

1933 – David Hamilton, English-French photographer and director (died 2016)

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress and producer (died 1995)

1937 – Robert W. Gore, American engineer and businessman, co-inventor of Gore-Tex (died 2020)

1942 – Kenneth Lay, American businessman and criminal (died 2006)

1944 – Dave Edmunds, Welsh singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, American screenwriter and producer

1949 – Alla Pugacheva, Russian singer-songwriter and actress

1951 – Heloise, American journalist and author

1955 – Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (died 1997)

1959 – Emma Thompson, English actress, comedian, author, activist and screenwriter

1965 – Linda Perry, American singer-songwriter, musician and record produce

1966 – Samantha Fox, English singer-songwriter and actress

1982 – Seth Rogen, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1983 – Alice Braga, Brazilian actress

1990 – Emma Watson, English actress

...and on this day in history....

1755 – Samuel Johnson's A Dictionary of the English Language is published in London.

1817 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc found the American School for the Deaf (then called the Connecticut Asylum for the Education and Instruction of Deaf and Dumb Persons), the first American school for deaf students, in Hartford, Connecticut.

1892 – The General Electric Company is formed.

1922 – U.S. Senator John B. Kendrick of Wyoming introduces a resolution calling for an investigation of a secret land deal, which leads to the discovery of the Teapot Dome scandal.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for use by people with diabetes.

1947 – Jackie Robinson debuts for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color line.

1960 – At Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ella Baker leads a conference that results in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the principal organizations of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

1989 – Upon Hu Yaobang's death, the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 begin in China.

2019 – The cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in France is seriously damaged by a large fire.