KALW Almanac - Monday April 13, 2026

Today is Monday, the 13th of April of 2026

Today is the 103rd day of the year

262 days remain until the end of the year.

70 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:36:46 am

and sunset will be at 7:44 pm

We will have 13 hours and 7 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:45 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:38 am at 1.99 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:10 am at 4.82 feet

The next low tide at 2:43 pm at 0.23 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:21 pm at 5.04 feet

The Moon is currently 19% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 4 days on Friday the 17th of April of 2026 at 4:52 am

Today is....

National Borinqueneers Day

International Functional Neurological Disorder Awareness Day

National Make Lunch Count Day

National Peach Cobbler Day

Scrabble Day

Thomas Jefferson Day

Today is also....

Songkran in Thailand

Water-Sprinkling Festival for the Dai people of China

tomorrow will be Vaisakhi, also known as Baisakhi or Mesadi or Basoa, for people in and from Punjab celebrating the spring and the birth of the Khalsa

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1519 – Catherine de' Medici, Italian-French wife of Henry II of France (died 1589)

1570 – Guy Fawkes, English soldier, member of the Gunpowder Plot

1743 – Thomas Jefferson, American lawyer and politician, 3rd President of the United States (died 1826)

1828 – Josephine Butler, English feminist and social reformer (died 1906)

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American criminal (died 1908)

1901 – Jacques Lacan, French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (died 1981)

1906 – Samuel Beckett, Irish novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1989)

1907 – Harold Stassen, American lawyer and politician, 25th Governor of Minnesota (died 2001)

1909 – Eudora Welty, American short story writer and novelist (died 2001)

1919 – Madalyn Murray O'Hair, American activist, founded American Atheists (died 1995)

1922 – Julius Nyerere, Tanzanian politician and teacher, 1st President of Tanzania (died 1999

1923 – Don Adams, American actor and director (died 2005)

1924 – Jack T. Chick, American author, illustrator, and publisher (died 2016)

1932 – Orlando Letelier, Chilean-American economist and politician, Chilean Minister of National Defense (died 1976)

1939 – Seamus Heaney, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2013)

1942 – Bill Conti, American composer and conductor

1944 – Susan Davis, Russian-American social worker and politician

1946 – Al Green, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pastor

1949 – Christopher Hitchens, English-American essayist, literary critic, and journalist (died 2011)

1950 – Ron Perlman, American actor

1950 – William Sadler, American actor

1951 – Peabo Bryson, American singer

1951 – Max Weinberg, American musician and bandleader

1952 – Sam Bush, American mandolinist

1963 – Garry Kasparov, Russian chess player and author

1982 – Nellie McKay, British-American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress

....and on this day in history.....

1699 – The Sikh religion is formalised as the Khalsa – the brotherhood of Warrior-Saints – by Guru Gobind Singh in northern India, in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.

1742 – George Frideric Handel's oratorio Messiah makes its world premiere in Dublin, Ireland.

1870 – The New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art is founded.

1943 – The Jefferson Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C., on the 200th anniversary of President Thomas Jefferson's birth.

1953 – CIA director Allen Dulles launches the mind-control program Project MKUltra.

1964 – At the Academy Awards, Sidney Poitier becomes the first African-American man to win the Best Actor award for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

1970 – At 10:08 PM EST an oxygen tank aboard the Apollo 13 Service Module explodes, putting the crew in great danger and causing major damage to the Apollo command and service module (codenamed "Odyssey") while en route to the Moon.

1976 – The United States Treasury Department reintroduces the two-dollar bill as a Federal Reserve Note on Thomas Jefferson's 233rd birthday as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration.

1997 – Tiger Woods becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament.