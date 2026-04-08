KALW Almanac - Wednesday April 8, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 8th of April of 2026,

April 8 is the 98th day of the year

267 days remain until the end of the year.

74 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:43:58 am

and sunset will be at 7:40:09 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F.

The first high tide was at 2:35 am at 5.12 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:12 am at 0.32 feet

The next high tide at 6:16 pm at 3.92 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:10 pm at 3.47 feet

The Moon is currently 66% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow evening at 9:52 pm

Today is...

Dog Farting Awareness Day

Draw a Picture of a Bird Day

International Day of Pink

International Feng Shui Awareness Day

National All is Ours Day

National Dog Fighting Awareness Day

National Empanada Day

Step into the Spotlight! Day

Trading Cards For Grown-ups Day

Zoo Lovers Day

Today is also....

Buddha's Birthday, also known as Hana Matsuri, "Flower Festival" (Japan)

International Romani Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1536 – Barbara of Hesse (died 1597)

1605 – Mary Stuart, English-Scottish princess (died 1607)

1842 – Elizabeth Bacon Custer, American author and educator (died 1933)

1859 – Edmund Husserl, German Jewish-Austrian mathematician and philosopher (died 1938)

1892 – Mary Pickford, Canadian-American actress, producer, screenwriter and co-founder of United Artists (died 1979)

1896 – Yip Harburg, American composer (died 1981)

1912 – Sonja Henie, Norwegian-American figure skater and actress (died 1969)

1918 – Betty Ford, American wife of Gerald Ford, 40th First Lady of the United States (died 2011)

1919 – Ian Smith, Zimbabwean lieutenant and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Rhodesia (died 2007)

1920 – Carmen McRae, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress (died 1994)

1926 – Shecky Greene, American comedian (died 2023)

1929 – Jacques Brel, Belgian singer-songwriter and actor (died 1978)

1935 – Oscar Zeta Acosta, American lawyer and politician (died 1974)

1937 – Seymour Hersh, American journalist and author

1938 – Kofi Annan, Ghanaian economist and diplomat, 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations (died 2018)

1942 – Douglas Trumbull, American director, producer, and special effects artist (died 2022)

1944 – Odd Nerdrum, Swedish-Norwegian painter and illustrator

1946 – Catfish Hunter, American baseball player (died 1999)

1947 – Tom DeLay, American lawyer and politician

1955 – Barbara Kingsolver, American novelist, essayist and poet

1963 – Julian Lennon, English singer-songwriter

1968 – Patricia Arquette, American actress and director

1968 – Tracy Grammer, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1986 – Carlos Santana, Dominican baseball player

1987 – Elton John, Trinidadian footballer

....and on this day in history....

1730 – Shearith Israel, the first synagogue in continental North America, is dedicated.

1820 – The Venus de Milo is discovered on the Aegean island of Milos.

1959 – A team of computer manufacturers, users, and university people led by Grace Hopper meets to discuss the creation of a new programming language that would be called COBOL.

1974 – Hank Aaron passes Babe Ruth as the all-time leader in career home runs by hitting his 715th home run off of Al Downing at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

1975 – Voyageurs National Park is established by the U.S. Congress

1993 – The Space Shuttle Discovery is launched on mission STS-56.

2002 – The Space Shuttle Atlantis is launched on mission STS-110, carrying the S0 truss to the International Space Station. Astronaut Jerry L. Ross also becomes the first person to fly on seven spaceflights.

2005 – A solar eclipse occurs, visible over areas of the Pacific Ocean and Latin American countries such as Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

2010 – U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev sign the New START Treaty.

2014 – Windows XP reaches its standard End Of Life and is no longer supported.

2020 – Bernie Sanders ends his presidential campaign, leaving Joe Biden as the Democratic Party's nominee.

2024 – Solar eclipse: A total solar eclipse takes place at the Moon's ascending node, visible across North America.

