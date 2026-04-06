KALW Almanac - Monday April 6, 2026

Today is Monday, the 6th of April of 2026,

April 6 is the 96th day of the year

269 days remain until the end of the year.

76 days until summer begins

Sunrise at 6:46:55 am

and sunset will be at 7:38:20 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:37 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:14 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:24 am at 0.01 feet

The next high tide at 3:36 pm at 4.02 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:58 pm at 3.08 feet

The Moon: is currently 82.3% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days

on Thursday the 9th of April of 2026 at 9:52 pm

Today is....

National IEP Writing Day

National Employee Benefits Day

Army Day

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Day

Drowsy Drivers Awareness Day

Dyngus Day

Easter Monday

Fresh Tomato Day

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

Jump Over Things Day

National Açaí Bowl Day

National Caramel Popcorn Day

National Carbonara Day

National Egg Salad Sandwich Day

National Fun Day

National Siamese Cat Day

National Student Athlete Day

National Tartan Day

National Twinkie Day

New Beer's Eve

Plan Your Epitaph Day

Sweet Potato Day

Teflon Day

White House Easter Egg Roll

World Table Tennis Day

Today is also...

Chakri Day, commemorating the establishment of the Chakri dynasty in Thailand

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

National Fisherman Day in Indonesia

Waltzing Matilda Day in Australia

International Asexuality Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1135 – Maimonides, Jewish philosopher, Torah scholar, physician and astronomer (March 30 also proposed, died 1204)

1826 – Gustave Moreau, French painter and academic (died 1898)

1892 – Lowell Thomas, American journalist and author (died 1981)

1926 – Ian Paisley, Northern Irish evangelical minister and politician, 2nd First Minister of Northern Ireland (died 2014)

1926 – Randy Weston, American jazz pianist and composer (died 2018)

1927 – Gerry Mulligan, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (died 1996)

1929 – André Previn, American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 2019)

1931 – Ram Dass, American author and educator (died 2019)

1931 – Ivan Dixon, American actor, director, and producer (died 2008)

1937 – Merle Haggard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2016)

1937 – Billy Dee Williams, American actor, singer, and writer

1941 – Gheorghe Zamfir, Romanian flute player and composer

1952 – Marilu Henner, Greek-Polish American actress and author

1956 – Michele Bachmann, American lawyer and politician

1958 – Graeme Base, Australian author and illustrator

1964 – Tim Walz, American politician, Governor of Minnesota & vice presidential candidate

1969 – Paul Rudd, American actor

1978 – Tim Hasselbeck, American football player and sportscaster

...and on this day in history....

1712 – The New York Slave Revolt of 1712 begins near Broadway.

1896 – In Athens, the opening of the first modern Olympic Games is celebrated, 1,500 years after the original games are banned by Roman emperor Theodosius I.

1930 – At the end of the Salt March, Gandhi raises a lump of mud and salt and declares, "With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire."

1947 – The first Tony Awards are presented for theatrical achievement.

1965 – Launch of Early Bird, the first commercial communications satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit.

1968 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau wins the Liberal Party leadership election, and becomes Prime Minister of Canada soon afterward.

1973 – The American League of Major League Baseball begins using the designated hitter.

1974 – In Brighton, United Kingdom, ABBA wins the 1974 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo", the first of a joint-record seven Swedish wins.

1974 – The first California Jam festival takes place at the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, California. Co-headlined by Deep Purple and Emerson, Lake & Palmer. The festival set what were then records for the loudest amplification system ever installed, the highest paid attendance, and highest gross in history.

