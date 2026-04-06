KALW Almanac - Monday April 6, 2026
Today is Monday, the 6th of April of 2026,
April 6 is the 96th day of the year
269 days remain until the end of the year.
76 days until summer begins
Sunrise at 6:46:55 am
and sunset will be at 7:38:20 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 51 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:12:37 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.
The first high tide will be at 1:14 am at 5.54 feet
The first low tide will be at 8:24 am at 0.01 feet
The next high tide at 3:36 pm at 4.02 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:58 pm at 3.08 feet
The Moon: is currently 82.3% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous moon
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days
on Thursday the 9th of April of 2026 at 9:52 pm
Today is....
National IEP Writing Day
National Employee Benefits Day
Army Day
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Day
Drowsy Drivers Awareness Day
Dyngus Day
Easter Monday
Fresh Tomato Day
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
Jump Over Things Day
National Açaí Bowl Day
National Caramel Popcorn Day
National Carbonara Day
National Egg Salad Sandwich Day
National Fun Day
National Siamese Cat Day
National Student Athlete Day
National Tartan Day
National Twinkie Day
New Beer's Eve
Plan Your Epitaph Day
Sweet Potato Day
Teflon Day
White House Easter Egg Roll
World Table Tennis Day
Today is also...
Chakri Day, commemorating the establishment of the Chakri dynasty in Thailand
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
National Fisherman Day in Indonesia
Waltzing Matilda Day in Australia
International Asexuality Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....
1135 – Maimonides, Jewish philosopher, Torah scholar, physician and astronomer (March 30 also proposed, died 1204)
1826 – Gustave Moreau, French painter and academic (died 1898)
1892 – Lowell Thomas, American journalist and author (died 1981)
1926 – Ian Paisley, Northern Irish evangelical minister and politician, 2nd First Minister of Northern Ireland (died 2014)
1926 – Randy Weston, American jazz pianist and composer (died 2018)
1927 – Gerry Mulligan, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (died 1996)
1929 – André Previn, American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 2019)
1931 – Ram Dass, American author and educator (died 2019)
1931 – Ivan Dixon, American actor, director, and producer (died 2008)
1937 – Merle Haggard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2016)
1937 – Billy Dee Williams, American actor, singer, and writer
1941 – Gheorghe Zamfir, Romanian flute player and composer
1952 – Marilu Henner, Greek-Polish American actress and author
1956 – Michele Bachmann, American lawyer and politician
1958 – Graeme Base, Australian author and illustrator
1964 – Tim Walz, American politician, Governor of Minnesota & vice presidential candidate
1969 – Paul Rudd, American actor
1978 – Tim Hasselbeck, American football player and sportscaster
...and on this day in history....
1712 – The New York Slave Revolt of 1712 begins near Broadway.
1896 – In Athens, the opening of the first modern Olympic Games is celebrated, 1,500 years after the original games are banned by Roman emperor Theodosius I.
1930 – At the end of the Salt March, Gandhi raises a lump of mud and salt and declares, "With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire."
1947 – The first Tony Awards are presented for theatrical achievement.
1965 – Launch of Early Bird, the first commercial communications satellite to be placed in geosynchronous orbit.
1968 – Pierre Elliott Trudeau wins the Liberal Party leadership election, and becomes Prime Minister of Canada soon afterward.
1973 – The American League of Major League Baseball begins using the designated hitter.
1974 – In Brighton, United Kingdom, ABBA wins the 1974 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo", the first of a joint-record seven Swedish wins.
1974 – The first California Jam festival takes place at the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, California. Co-headlined by Deep Purple and Emerson, Lake & Palmer. The festival set what were then records for the loudest amplification system ever installed, the highest paid attendance, and highest gross in history.