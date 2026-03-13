KALW Almanac - Friday March 13, 2026

Triska-deka-phobics unite!

You have nothing to fear but....today!

Today is Friday the 13th of March of 2026

March 13 is the 72nd day of the year

293 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:23:12 am

and sunset will be at 7:16:10 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 52 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:19:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.6°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 1:30 am at 3.31 feet

The first high tide was just a couple of minutes ago at 6:42 am at 5.15 feet

The next low tide at 2:19 pm at 0.23 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:34 pm at 4.39 feet

The Moon is currently 30% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 18th of March of 2026 at 6:23 pm

Today is....

Donald Duck Day

Earmuff Day

K-9 Veterans Day

Ken Day

National Chicken Noodle Soup Day

National Coconut Torte Day

National Dermatologist Day

National Ginger Ale Day

National Good Samaritan Day

National Jewel Day

National Open an Umbrella Indoors Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Riesling Day

World Sleep Day

Today is also...

Kasuga Matsuri at the Kasuga Grand Shrine, Nara, Japan

National Elephant Day in Thailand

Africa Scout Day

On this day in Women's Herstory...

1961 – On this day, Eleanor Roosevelt met with President John F. Kennedy to advocate for the appointment of more women to high-level government positions.

1986 – Susan Butcher won her first of four Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Races, eventually becoming a three-time consecutive champion.

1964 – The tragic death of Catherine "Kitty" Genovese occurred on this day. The circumstances of her murder—and the reported lack of intervention by witnesses—later inspired the creation of National Good Samaritan Day.

1997 – The Missionaries of Charity choose Sister Nirmala to succeed Mother Teresa as their leader.

2020 – Breonna Taylor is killed by police officers who were forcibly entering her home in Louisville, Kentucky; her death sparked extensive protests against racism and police brutality.

2020 – Katerina Sa-kella-ro-pou-lou is sworn in as the first female President of Greece amid strict COVID-19 measures,

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1892 – Janet Flanner, journalist, wrote a weekly letter for the New Yorker from France under the name “Genet” (Frenchified “Janet”) for 50 years except for the Nazi occupation. In 1948, she was made a knight of the Legion of House (d. 1978)

1898 – La Meri, one of the world’s greatest ethnological dancers from 1924 to the 1970s, danced with Anna Pavlova, learned native dances all over the world, lectured, wrote, founded the Ethnologic Dance Theater (d. 1988)

1944 – Susan Gerbi, biochemist, helped devise a method to map the start site of DNA replication, researched the role of hormones in certain cancers

1894 – Clara Smith, American blues singer, billed as the "Queen of the Moaners", born in Spartanburg County, South Carolina (d. 1935)

1916 – Ina Ray Hutton [Odessa Cowan], American singer and big band bandleader (Ina Ray Hutton Show), born in Chicago, Illinois (d. 1984)

1931 – Rosalind Elias, American mezzo-soprano (Wagner's Die Walküre - "Grimgerde"; Barber's Vanessa - "Erika"), and opera director, born in Lowell, Massachusetts (d. 2020)

1940 – (Canzetta) "Candi" Staton, American gospel singer ("Young Hearts Run Free"), born in Hanceville, Alabama

1947 – Lesley Collier, English ballet dancer (Royal Ballet, 1972-95), and teacher (Royal Ballet School), born in Orpington, England

1949 – Julia Migenes, American soprano, born in New York City

1969 – Susanna Mälkki, Finnish cellist and conductor (Ensemble InterContemporain, 2006-13; La Scala, 2011; Helsinki Philharmonic, 2016-23), born in Helsinki, Finland

