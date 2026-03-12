KALW Almanac - Thursday March 12, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 12th of March of 2026,

March 12 is the 71st day of the year

294 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until spring begins

The 2026 spring (vernal) equinox in San Francisco occurs on Friday, March 20, at 7:46 a.m. PT.

Sunrise at 7:24:42 am this morning

and sunset will be at 7:15:13 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 11 hours and 50 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:19:57 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.1°F.

The first low tide was at 12:17 am at 3.5 feet

The first high tide was at 5:32 am at 5.08 feet

The next low tide at 1:27 pm at 0.48 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:05 pm at 4.21 feet

The Moon is currently 39.4% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 18th of March of 2026 at 6:23 pm

Today is....

Girl Scout Day

National Alfred Hitchcock Day

National Baked Scallops Day

National Milky Way Day

National Plant a Flower Day

National Working Moms Day

Popcorn Lovers Day

World Kidney Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day in both China and in Taiwan

Aztec New Year

National Day in Mauritius

World Day Against Cyber Censorship

Youth Day in Zambia

On this day in Women's Herstory....

March 12, 1912 – Juliette Gordon Low assembled 18 girls together in Savannah, Georgia, for the first-ever Girl Scout meeting

March 12, 1993 – Janet Reno is sworn in as the first woman U.S. Attorney General

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figured in Women's Herstory....

1907 – Dorrit Hoffleit, senior research astronomer at Yale University, known for her work in variable stars, astrometry, spectroscopy, meteors, and the Bright Star Catalog, as well as her mentorship of many young women and generations of astronomers (d. 2007)

1918 – Elaine DeKooning, artist and art critic, her portraits and other art work have gained proper acclaim after being overshadowed by her husband William (d. 1989)

1929 – Lupe Anguiano, Mexican-American civil rights activist known for her work on women’s rights, the rights of the poor, and the protection of the environment, served in the California Department of Health, Education and Welfare (1965), worked with Cesar Chavez, national organizer for the United Farm Workers and founded the National Women’s Employment & Education Inc., founding member of the National Women’s Political Caucus

1637 – Anne Hyde, Duchess of York and Albany (died 1671)

1781 – Frederica of Baden, Queen consort to Gustav IV Adolf of Sweden (died 1826)

1806 – Jane Pierce, American wife of Franklin Pierce, 15th First Lady of the United States (died 1863)

1864 – Alice Tegnér (née Sandström), Swedish organist, poet, and composer of children's songs, born in Karlshamn, Sweden (d. 1943)

1868 – Mary Karadja, Swedish writer, spiritualist and princess (died 1943)

1900 – Sylvi Kekkonen, Finnish writer and wife of President of Finland Urho Kekkonen (died 1974)

1904 – Lyudmila Keldysh, Russian mathematician (died 1976)

1908 – Rita Angus, New Zealand painter (died 1970)

1913 – Agathe von Trapp, Hungarian-American singer and author (died 2010)

1914 – Julia Lennon, English mother of musician John Lennon (The Beatles), born in Liverpool, England (d. 1958)

1917 – Googie Withers, Indian-Australian actress (died 2011)

1923 – Mae Young, American wrestler (died 2014)

1933 – Myrna Fahey, American actress (died 1973)

1933 – Barbara Feldon, American actress

1935 – Helga Pilarczyk, German soprano (Salome; Lulu), born in Schöningen, Germany (d. 2011)

1936 – Virginia Hamilton, American children's books author (died 2002)

1937 – Elizabeth Vaughan, Welsh opera soprano (Victor/Victoria), born in Llanfyllin, Wales

1938 – Tona Scherchen-Hsiao, German-Chinese composer (Yi; Lo; Shen), born in Neuchâtel, Switzerland

1945 – Anne Summers, Australian feminist writer, editor, publisher and public servant

1946 – Liza Minnelli, American actress, singer and dancer (79 years old) American Tony, Oscar, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress (The Sterile Cuckoo; Cabaret), born in Hollywood, California

1948 – Virginia Bottomley, Scottish social worker and politician, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

1949 – Mary Catherine Lamb, American textile artist

1952 – Naomi Shihab Nye, Arab-American poet (Yellow Glove; Red Suitcase), novelist (Habibi), and songwriter, born in St. Louis, Missouri

1956 – Lesley Manville, English actress

1962 – Julia Campbell, American actress

1965 – Liza Umarova, Chechen singer ("Grozny, Hero City"; "Rise Up, Russia!"), born in Almaty, Kazakhstan

1968 – Tammy Duckworth, Thai-American colonel, pilot, and politician

1970 – Karen Bradley, English politician

1976 – Zhao Wei, Chinese actress, film director, producer and pop singer

1977 – Michelle Burgher, track and field athlete

1978 – Arina Tanemura, Japanese author and illustrator

1980 – Becky Holliday, American pole vaulter

1981 – Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenian tennis player

1981 – Holly Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1982 – Lili Bordán, Hungarian-American actress

1984 – Shareefa [Faradah Cooper], American R&B singer, born in Newark, New Jersey

1984 – Shreya Ghoshal, Indian playback singer, songwriter, composer and music producer, born in Berhampore, West Bengal, India

1987 – Jessica Hardy, American swimmer

1992 – Ciara Mageean, Irish middle-distance runner

1994 – Katie Archibald, Scottish track cyclist

1994 – Christina Grimmie, American singer-songwriter (died 2016)

2003 – Andrea Brillantes, Filipino actress and model

2003 – Malina Weissman, American actress and model

2008 – Emma Kok, Dutch singer