KALW Almanac - Wednesday March 11, 2026

On this day in women's herstory....

2006 – Michelle Bachelet is inaugurated as the first female president of Chile.

1708 – Queen Anne withholds Royal Assent from the Scottish Militia Bill, the last time a British monarch vetoes legislation.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these figures in Women's Herstory....

1903 – Dorothy Schiff, first female newspaper publisher in New York (tabloid New York Post), supported FDR, credited with Nelson Rockefeller’s victory as New York Governor, sold the Post for estimated $30 million to Rupert Murdock in 1976 who soon turned it into aggressive conservatism (d. 1989)

1904 – Hilde Bruch, escaped from Nazi Germany in 1933 to England and then America, her pioneer work made her the leading expert in eating disorders, especially anorexia nervosa (d. 1984)

1921 – Charlotte Friend, as a microbiologist in the 1950s at Sloan-Kettering Institute discovered a link between defective maturation and tumor growth in mice, discoveries that were critical in establishing the role of viruses in some cancers (d. 1987)

1278 – Mary of Woodstock, daughter of Edward I of England (died c. 1332)

1815 – Anna Bochkoltz, German operatic soprano, voice teacher and composer (died 1879)

1893 – Wanda Gág, American author and illustrator (died 1946)

1898 – Dorothy Gish, American actress (died 1968)

1907 – Jessie Matthews, English actress, singer, and dancer (died 1981)

1923 – Louise Brough, American tennis player (died 2014)

1925 – Margaret Oakley Dayhoff, American biochemist and academic (died 1983)

1927 – Freda Meissner-Blau, Austrian activist and politician (died 2015)

1941 – Shelly Zegart, quilt historian (died 2025)

1950 – Katia Labèque, French concert pianist, chiefly as a duo with her younger sister, Marielle, born in Bayonne, France

1951 – Katie Kissoon [Farthing], Trinidadian-British pop singer ("Chirpy Chirpy Cheep Cheep"), and session and touring backing vocalist (Van Morrison; Eric Clapton; Roger Water; Mark Knopfler), born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

1951 – Dominique Sanda, French model and actress

1954 – Gale Norton, American politician, 48th United States Secretary of the Interior

1955 – Leslie Cliff, Canadian swimmer

1955 – Catharina "Nina" Hagen, German punk rock singer, and actress (The Go-Blue Girl), born in East Berlin, East Germany

1956 – Helen Rollason, English sports journalist and sportscaster (died 1999)

1957 – Cheryl Lynn, American disco and R&B singer-songwriter ("Got To Be Real"; "Every Time I Try to Say Goodbye"), born in Los Angeles, California

1958 – Anissa Jones, American child actress (died 1976)[119]

1959 – Nina Hartley, American pornographic actress/director, sex educator, sex-positive feminist, and author

1964 – Julia Gomelskaya, Ukrainian composer, born in Sartov, USSR (d. 2016)

1965 – Jenny Packham, English fashion designer

1968 – Lisa Loeb, American Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter ("Stay (I Missed You)"), born in Bethesda, Maryland

1969 – Soraya [Lamilla], Colombian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, arranger and record producer ("Amor En Tus Ojos / Love In Your Eyes"'; "Casi"), born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey (d. 2006)

1977 – Becky Hammon, American-Russian basketball player and coach

1981 – LeToya Luckett, American R&B and pop singer (Destiny's Child, 1997-2000 - "Bills, Bills, Bills"), and actress, born in Houston, Texas

1985 – Cassandra Fairbanks, American journalist and activist

1990 – Ayumi Morita, Japanese tennis player

1993 – Jodie Comer, English actress