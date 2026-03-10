KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 10, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 10th of March of 2026,

March 10 is the 69th day of the year

296 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:27:40 am

and sunset will be at 7:13:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.5°F.

We will have 11 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:20:29 pm.

The first high tide will be at 3:25 am at 5.29 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:07 am at 0.76 feet

The next high tide at 7:08 pm at 3.78 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:33 pm at 3.45 feet

The Moon is currently 58.5% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon early tomorrow morning at 2:39 am

Today is.....

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day

International Day of Awesomeness

International Lime Day

Landline Telephone Day

Mario Day ("Mar10"! get it?)

National Blueberry Popover Day

National Organize Your Home Office Day

National Ranch Day

Pack Your Lunch Day

Salvation Army Day

US Paper Money Day

Today is also...

Harriet Tubman Day

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Holocaust Remembrance Day in Bulgaria

Székely Freedom Day in Romania

Tibetan Uprising Day in the Tibetan independence movement

On this day in Women's Herstory....

"Prison Special" Suffrage Tour (1919): On March 10, 1919, a crowd of 3,500 people gathered at Carnegie Hall to welcome suffragists returning from a 23-day nationwide rail tour. These women, many of whom had been imprisoned for picketing the White House, used the "Prison Special" to drum up support for the 19th Amendment.

Harriet Tubman Day: While she passed away on this date in 1913, March 10 is widely observed as Harriet Tubman Day to honor the "Moses of her people" for her courage as a conductor on the Underground Railroad.

1949 – Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.

1979 – 1979 International Women's Day protests in Tehran: Protestor involvement peaks with 15,000 Iranian women and girls performing a three‐hour-long sit‐in at the Courthouse of Tehran.

2017 – The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye of South Korea in response to a major political scandal is unanimously upheld by the country's Constitutional Court, ending her presidency.

2022 – 2022 Hungarian presidential election: The National Assembly of Hungary elects former minister for Family Affairs, Katalin Novák, as president of Hungary in a 137–51 vote, becoming the first female president in the country's history.

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1596 – Princess Maria Elizabeth of Sweden, daughter of King Charles IX of Sweden (died 1618)

1839 – Phoebe Knapp, American hymn writer and organist, born in New York City (d. 1908)

1843 – Evelyn Abbott, English classical scholar (died 1901)

1844 – Marie Euphrosyne Spartali, British Pre-Raphaelite painter (died 1927)

1866 – Amanda Aldridge, British opera singer, pianist, teacher, and composer of parlour songs and light orchestral pieces music, born in Upper Norwood, London, England (d. 1956)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (died 1940)

1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (died 1973)

1881 – Jessie Boswell, English painter (died 1956)

1892 – Eva Turner, British operatic soprano, born in Werneth, Oldham, England (d. 1990)

1898 – Josephine Groves Holloway, organization executive, college registrar, social worker, founded the first unofficial Girl Scout troop for African American girls (1924), worked for two decades to have her troops recognized by the Nashville Girl Scout Council in 1942 (d. 1988)

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (died 2017)

1903 – Clare Booth Luce, playwright and politician, wrote The Women (1936), a scathing portrayal of rich society women, member of Congress (R-CT) (1942-46), criticized international aid and opposed Communism, ambassador to Italy (1953-56), the highest diplomatic post held by a woman (d. 1987)

1919 – Marion Hutton [Thornburg], American singer (Glenn Miller Orchestra, 1938-42), and actress (In Society), born in Battle Creek, Michigan (d. 1987)

1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (died 2017)

1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress and singer (The Last Torch Song, The Violet Seller), born in Campo de Criptana, Ciudad Real, Spain (d. 2013)

1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (died 2019)

1933 – Bernadetta Matuszczak, Polish composer (Diary of a Fool; Apocalypsis According to St. John), born in Toruń, Poland (d. 2021)

1935 – Polly Farmer, Australian footballer and coach (died 2019)

1937 – María Kodama, Argentine writer and translator (died 2023)

1939 – Irina Press, Ukrainian-Russian hurdler and pentathlete (died 2004)

1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canadian lawyer and politician, 19th Prime Minister of Canada

1950 – Aloma Wright, American actress

1951 – Gloria Diaz, Filipino actress and beauty queen, Miss Universe 1969

1954 – Tina Charles [Hoskins], British disco singer ("I Love to Love (But My Baby Loves to Dance)"), born in Whitechapel, London, England

1956 – Odile Buisson, French gynecologist, advocate for women's right to pleasure]

1957 – Shannon Tweed, Canadian model and actress

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1962 – Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter and rapper (Money Love), born in Stockholm, Sweden

1965 – Jillian Richardson, Canadian sprinter

1966 – Edie Brickell, American pop-rock-bluegrass singer-songwriter (New Bohemians - '"What I Am"; Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers), and wife of Paul Simon, born in Oak Cliff, Texas

1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer

1969 – Paget Brewster, American actress

1972 – Beth Buchanan, Australian actress

1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player

1976 – Haifa Wehbe, Lebanese-Egyptian actress, model, pop and world music singer, born in Mahrouna, Lebanon

1977 – Shannon Miller, American gymnast

1977 – Bree Turner, American actress

1978 – Camille, French singer-songwriter and actress

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter ("Cowboy Casanova", "Good Girl"), born in Muskogee, Oklahoma

1983 – Che'Nelle [Cheryline Lim] Malaysian-Australian pop and hip-hop singer-songwriter, born in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia

1984 – Olivia Wilde, American actress and director

1984 – Li Yuchun [Chris Lee], Chinese singer-songwriter and actress (Supergirl), born in Chengdu, Sichuan, China

1987 – Emeli Sandé, British singer-songwriter

1988 – Clarissa dos Santos, Brazilian basketball player

1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress

1990 – Stefanie Vögele, Swiss tennis player

1992 – Emily Osment, American actress (Hannah Montana) and singer (Spy Kids), born in Los Angeles, California

1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player