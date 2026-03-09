KALW Almanac - Monday March 9, 2026

Today is Monday, the 9th of March of 2026,

March 9 is the 68th day of the year

297 days remain until the end of the year.

11 days until spring begins

The 2026 spring or vernal equinox in San Francisco occurs on Friday, March 20, at 7:46 a.m. PT.

Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:29:09 am

and sunset will be at 7:12:21 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:20:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 58.3°F.

the first high tide will be at 2:42 am at 5.46 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:00 am at 0.72 feet

The next high tide at 5:10 pm at 3.72 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:14 pm at 3.13 feet

The Moon is currently 67.6% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 11th of March of 2026 at 2:39 am

Today is....

Amerigo Vespucci Day

Bang-Clang Day

Barbie Day

Commonwealth Day

False Teeth Day

Fill Our Staplers Day

Get Over It Day

Joe Franklin Day

National Crabmeat Day

National Meatball Day

National Workplace Napping Day

Panic Day

Today is also....

Teachers' Day or Eid Al Moalim in Lebanon

On this day in Women's Herstory....

1910 - Sue Lee, a prominent labor organizer in San Francisco, led a 15-week strike against National Dollar Stores garment factory. Her efforts sought better wages and working conditions for Chinese women in the industry.

1928 - Graciela Olivárez became the first woman and first Latina to graduate from Notre Dame Law School. She later served as one of the first two women on the board of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF).

March 9, 1959 – The first Barbie doll debuts. The fashion toy has become a symbol of both female empowerment and unrealistic beauty standards.

March 9 is recognized in Mexico as #UnDíaSinNosotras ("A Day Without Us"). On this day, women "disappear" from work, school, and public life to highlight their vital economic and social importance and to protest gender-based violence.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1839 - Phoebe Knapp, American hymn writer and organist, born in New York City (d. 1908)

1863 – Mary Harris Armor, American suffragist (died 1950)

1892 – Vita Sackville-West, English author, poet, and gardener (died 1962)

1911 – Clara Rockmore, American classical violin prodigy and theremin player (died 1998)

1934 – Joyce Van Patten, American actress

1934 - Jill Pasternak, American harpist and classical music broadcaster (WQXR, WFLN, WRTI), born in Newark, New Jersey (d. 2025)

1938 - Lill-Babs [Barbro Margareta Svensson], Swedish pop singer, (Eurovision, 1961) actress, and television presenter, born in Järvsö, Sweden (d. 2018)

1941 – Trish Van Devere, American actress

1945 - Laura Lee, American soul and gospel singer (Dirty Man, Women's Love Rights), born in Chicago, Illinois

1947 – Keri Hulme, New Zealand author and poet (died 2021)

1948 – Emma Bonino, Italian politician, Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs

1954 - Charmaine Sylvers, American R&B singer (The Sylvers - "Boogie Fever", "Hot Line"), born in Watts, Los Angeles, California

1958 – Linda Fiorentino, American actress

1964 – Juliette Binoche, French actress

1969 – Kimberly Guilfoyle, American lawyer and journalist

1972 – Jean Louisa Kelly, American actress and singer

1975 - Jane Antonia Cornish, British composer of contemporary classical music (Seascapes), and film scores (Five Children And It), born in London, England

1982 – Érika de Souza, Brazilian basketball player

1982 – Mirjana Lučić-Baroni, Croatian tennis player

1983 - Maite Perroni [Beorlegui], Mexican actress and Latin pop singer (RBD), born in Mexico City

1984 – Julia Mancuso, American skier1

1986 – Brittany Snow, American actress and producer

1989 – Taeyeon, South Korean singer

1995 – Cierra Ramirez, American actress and singer

1997 – Chika, American rapper

2001 – Jeon Somi, South Korean-Canadian singer

2003 – Sunisa Lee, American gymnast