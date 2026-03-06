KALW Almanac - Friday March 6, 2026
Today is Friday, the 6th of March of 2026,
March 6 is the 65th day of the year
300 days remain until the end of the year.
14 days until spring begins
Daylight Savings Time returns at 2:00 am Sunday Morning March 8, 2026
(same day as International Women's Day)
Sunrise at 6:33:32 am
and sunset will be at 6:09:27 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:21:29 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.9°F.
The first high tide was at 12:12 am at 5.72 feet
The first low tide was at 6:32 am at 0.67 feet
The next high tide at 12:41 pm at 4.69 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:21 pm at 1.48 feet
The Moon is currently 90.2% visible
It's a Waning Gibbous
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 11th of March of 2026 at 1:39 am
Today is....
Day Of The Dude
Spray Tanning Day
Alamo Day
Dress in Blue Day
Employee Appreciation Day
Middle Name Pride Day
National Day of Unplugging
National Dentist's Day
National Dress Day
National Frozen Food Day
National Oreo Cookie Day
National Speech and Debate Education Day
National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day
World Day of Prayer
Today is also....
European Day of the Righteous, commemorates those who have stood up against crimes against humanity and totalitarianism with their own moral responsibility.
Foundation Day celebrating the the founding of Norfolk Island in 1788.
Independence Day in Ghana, celebrates independence from the UK in 1957.
On this day in Women's Herstory....
1933 – Eleanor Roosevelt made history by hosting the first-ever press conference exclusively for women reporters. This was a strategic move to ensure women journalists kept their jobs during the Great Depression, as only women were permitted to attend.
1967 – Cold War: Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva defects to the United States.
1974 - Helen Thomas named UPI’s White House bureau chief, the first woman to hold that title for a wire agency
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....
1780 – Lucy Barnes, American writer (died 1809)
1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (died 1861)
1826 – Annie Feray Mutrie, British painter (died 1893)
1872 – Sarah Roberts, subject of a vampire legend (died 1913)
1877 – Rose Fyleman, English writer and poet (died 1957)
1884 – Molla Mallory, Norwegian-American tennis player (died 1959)
1884 – María Collazo, Uruguayan journalist and activist (died 1942)
1893 – Ella P. Stewart, pioneering Black American pharmacist (died 1987)
1900 – Gina Cigna, French-Italian soprano and actress (died 2001)
1910 – Emma Bailey, American auctioneer and author (died 1999)
1913 – Ella Logan, Scottish-American singer and actress (died 1969)
1919 – Wanda Luzzato, Italian concert violinist and teacher, born in Varese, Lombardy, Italy (d. 2002)
1924 – Sarah Caldwell, American conductor and opera director (Flagstaff), born in Maryville, Missouri (d. 2006) She was a pioneering conductor and director who founded the Opera Company of Boston. In 1976, she became the first woman to conduct at the Metropolitan Opera.
1926 – Ann Curtis, American swimmer (died 2012)
1932 – Jean Boht, English actress (died 2023)
1933 – (Dorothy) "Dolly" Collins, English folk musician, arranger, pianist, and composer, born in Hastings, Sussex, England (d. 1995)
1936 – Sylvia Robinson, American rocker (Mickey & Sylvia - "Love Is Strange"), born in Harlem, New York (d. 2011)
1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut, the first woman in space
1941 – Marilyn Strathern, Welsh anthropologist and academic
1942 – Flora Purim, Brazilian jazz singer (Return To Forever; Airto), born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress
1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer (died 2021)
1947 – Kiki Dee [Pauline Matthews], British pop singer ("Don't Go Breaking My Heart"), born in Bradford, Yorkshire, England
1947 – Anna Maria Horsford, American actress
1947 – Jean Seaton, English historian and academic
1952 – Marielle Labèque, French concert pianist, chiefly as a duo with her older sister, Katia, born in Bayonne, France
1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic
1955 – Alberta Watson, Canadian actress (died 2015)
1962 – Alison Nicholas, British golfer
1964 – Linda Pearson, Scottish sport shooter
1967 – Connie Britton, American actress
1968 – Moira Kelly, American actress and director
1968 – Carla McGhee, American basketball player and coach
1969 – Amy Pietz, American actress
1975 – Aracely Arámbula, Mexican actress and singer
1985 – Pretty Yende, South African operatic soprano, born in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, South Africa
1988 – Agnes, Swedish singer
1988 – Marina Erakovic, New Zealand tennis player
1992 – Momoko Tsugunaga, Japanese J-pop singer (Berryz Kobo), actress, radio personality, and kindergarten teacher, born in Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan
1999 – Ylena In-Albon, Swiss tennis player
2003 – Millicent Simmonds, American actress