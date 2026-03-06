KALW Almanac - Friday March 6, 2026

Today is Friday, the 6th of March of 2026,

March 6 is the 65th day of the year

300 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until spring begins

Daylight Savings Time returns at 2:00 am Sunday Morning March 8, 2026

(same day as International Women's Day)

Sunrise at 6:33:32 am

and sunset will be at 6:09:27 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:21:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.9°F.

The first high tide was at 12:12 am at 5.72 feet

The first low tide was at 6:32 am at 0.67 feet

The next high tide at 12:41 pm at 4.69 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:21 pm at 1.48 feet

The Moon is currently 90.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 11th of March of 2026 at 1:39 am

Today is....

Day Of The Dude

Spray Tanning Day

Alamo Day

Dress in Blue Day

Employee Appreciation Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Day of Unplugging

National Dentist's Day

National Dress Day

National Frozen Food Day

National Oreo Cookie Day

National Speech and Debate Education Day

National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day

World Day of Prayer

Today is also....

European Day of the Righteous, commemorates those who have stood up against crimes against humanity and totalitarianism with their own moral responsibility.

Foundation Day celebrating the the founding of Norfolk Island in 1788.

Independence Day in Ghana, celebrates independence from the UK in 1957.

On this day in Women's Herstory....

1933 – Eleanor Roosevelt made history by hosting the first-ever press conference exclusively for women reporters. This was a strategic move to ensure women journalists kept their jobs during the Great Depression, as only women were permitted to attend.

1967 – Cold War: Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana Alliluyeva defects to the United States.

1974 - Helen Thomas named UPI’s White House bureau chief, the first woman to hold that title for a wire agency

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1780 – Lucy Barnes, American writer (died 1809)

1806 – Elizabeth Barrett Browning, English-Italian poet and translator (died 1861)

1826 – Annie Feray Mutrie, British painter (died 1893)

1872 – Sarah Roberts, subject of a vampire legend (died 1913)

1877 – Rose Fyleman, English writer and poet (died 1957)

1884 – Molla Mallory, Norwegian-American tennis player (died 1959)

1884 – María Collazo, Uruguayan journalist and activist (died 1942)

1893 – Ella P. Stewart, pioneering Black American pharmacist (died 1987)

1900 – Gina Cigna, French-Italian soprano and actress (died 2001)

1910 – Emma Bailey, American auctioneer and author (died 1999)

1913 – Ella Logan, Scottish-American singer and actress (died 1969)

1919 – Wanda Luzzato, Italian concert violinist and teacher, born in Varese, Lombardy, Italy (d. 2002)

1924 – Sarah Caldwell, American conductor and opera director (Flagstaff), born in Maryville, Missouri (d. 2006) She was a pioneering conductor and director who founded the Opera Company of Boston. In 1976, she became the first woman to conduct at the Metropolitan Opera.

1926 – Ann Curtis, American swimmer (died 2012)

1932 – Jean Boht, English actress (died 2023)

1933 – (Dorothy) "Dolly" Collins, English folk musician, arranger, pianist, and composer, born in Hastings, Sussex, England (d. 1995)

1936 – Sylvia Robinson, American rocker (Mickey & Sylvia - "Love Is Strange"), born in Harlem, New York (d. 2011)

1937 – Valentina Tereshkova, Russian general, pilot, and astronaut, the first woman in space

1941 – Marilyn Strathern, Welsh anthropologist and academic

1942 – Flora Purim, Brazilian jazz singer (Return To Forever; Airto), born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

1944 – Kiri Te Kanawa, New Zealand soprano and actress

1944 – Mary Wilson, American singer (died 2021)

1947 – Kiki Dee [Pauline Matthews], British pop singer ("Don't Go Breaking My Heart"), born in Bradford, Yorkshire, England

1947 – Anna Maria Horsford, American actress

1947 – Jean Seaton, English historian and academic

1952 – Marielle Labèque, French concert pianist, chiefly as a duo with her older sister, Katia, born in Bayonne, France

1953 – Carolyn Porco, American astronomer and academic

1955 – Alberta Watson, Canadian actress (died 2015)

1962 – Alison Nicholas, British golfer

1964 – Linda Pearson, Scottish sport shooter

1967 – Connie Britton, American actress

1968 – Moira Kelly, American actress and director

1968 – Carla McGhee, American basketball player and coach

1969 – Amy Pietz, American actress

1975 – Aracely Arámbula, Mexican actress and singer

1985 – Pretty Yende, South African operatic soprano, born in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, South Africa

1988 – Agnes, Swedish singer

1988 – Marina Erakovic, New Zealand tennis player

1992 – Momoko Tsugunaga, Japanese J-pop singer (Berryz Kobo), actress, radio personality, and kindergarten teacher, born in Kashiwa, Chiba, Japan

1999 – Ylena In-Albon, Swiss tennis player

2003 – Millicent Simmonds, American actress