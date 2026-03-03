KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 3, 2026
March 3 is the 62nd day of the year
303 days remain until the end of the year.
16 days until spring begins
Sunrise at 6:37:51 am
and sunset will be at 6:06:30 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 12:22:10 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.2°F.
The first low tide will be at 4:24 am at 1.36 feet
The first high tide of the day will be at 10:18 am at 5.89 feet
The next low tide at 4:45 pm at -0.19 feet
The final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 11:17 pm 5.63 feet
The Moon is currently 99% visible
We just had a 100 percent Full Moon this morning at 3:38 am
The Penumbral Eclipse of the moon ended less than a half hour ago at 6:23:06 am
We may not have another "Red Moon" for another 3 years
The March Full Moon is called the Snow Moon
The Cree called this the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon.
The Bear Moon by the Ojibwe
The Black Bear Moon by the Tlingit
The Dakota called this the Raccoon Moon
Algonquin peoples named it the Groundhog Moon.
The Haida named it Goose Moon.
The Cherokee names this the “Month of the Bony Moon” and “Hungry Moon”
Today is....
33 Flavors Day
Canadian Bacon Day
I Want You to be Happy Day
National Cold Cuts Day
National Moscow Mule Day
National Mulled Wine Day
National Soup it Forward Day
National Sportsmanship Day
Peace Corps Day
Peach Blossom Day
Purim
Also known as Festival of Lots
Talk in Third Person Day
TB-303 Appreciation Day
Unique Names Day
What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day
Today is also....
Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan
Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia
Liberation Day in Bulgaria
Martyrs' Day in Malawi
Mother's Day in Georgia
Sportsmen's Day in Egypt
World Hearing Day
World Wildlife Day
On this day in Women's History....
1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail. Some of that "obscene" and "immoral" literature included valuable information for women about their reproductive rights.
The National Woman Suffrage Parade, 1913.
On March 3, 1913, 5,000 women marched up Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, demanding the right to vote. Their “national procession,” staged the day before Woodrow Wilson’s presidential inauguration, was the first civil rights parade to use the nation’s capital. The event brought women from around the country to Washington in a show of strength and determination to obtain the ballot. The extravagant parade—and the near riot that almost destroyed it—kept women's suffrage in the newspapers for weeks.
2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006, where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1678 – Madeleine de Verchères, Canadian rebel leader (died 1747)
1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (died 1841)
1872 – Frida Felser, German opera singer and actress (died 1941)
1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (died 1962)
1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (died 1974)
1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (died 1998)ed 1962)
1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress (died 1974)
1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (died 1987)
1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (died 1937)
1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (The Ballad of the Brown King), pianist, arranger, and teacher, born in Chicago, Illinois (d. 1972)
1917 – Sameera Moussa, Egyptian physicist and academic (died 1952)
1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (died 1960)
1923 – Tamara Lisitsian, Soviet film director and screenwriter (died 2009)
1933 – Lee Radziwill, American socialite, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (died 2019)
1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress
1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer ("Up Where We Belong; "Famous Blue Raincoat"),
1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut
1949 – Roberta Alexander, American lyric and operatic soprano (Metropolitan Opera, 1983-91), born in Lynchburg, Virginia (d. 2025)
1950 – Re Styles [Shirley Macleod], Dutch-American actress (Space Is The Place), designer, and rock vocalist (The Tubes, 1976-79), born in the Netherlands (d. 2022)
1955 – Michele Singer Reiner, American film producer (died 2025)
1956 – Stephanie McCallum, Australian concert pianist and educator, born in Sydney, Australia
1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress
1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer
1961 – Fatima Whitbread, English javelin thrower
1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American heptathlete and long jumper
1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985
1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress
1980 – Katherine Waterston, English-American actress
1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer
1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer
1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter ("Stuck"), born in Seattle, Washington
1987 – Shraddha Kapoor, Indian actress, singer, and designer
1988 – Teodora Mirčić, Serbian tennis player
1991 – Park Cho-rong, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress
1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress
1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress
1995 – Maine Mendoza, Filipina actress
1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress (Fifth Harmony - "Work from Home"; solo - "Señorita"; "Havana"), born in Cojimar, Cuba