KALW Almanac - Tuesday March 3, 2026

March 3 is the 62nd day of the year

303 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:37:51 am

and sunset will be at 6:06:30 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:22:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:24 am at 1.36 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 10:18 am at 5.89 feet

The next low tide at 4:45 pm at -0.19 feet

The final high tide of the day at Ocean Beach will be at 11:17 pm 5.63 feet

The Moon is currently 99% visible

We just had a 100 percent Full Moon this morning at 3:38 am

The Penumbral Eclipse of the moon ended less than a half hour ago at 6:23:06 am

We may not have another "Red Moon" for another 3 years

The March Full Moon is called the Snow Moon

The Cree called this the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon.

The Bear Moon by the Ojibwe

The Black Bear Moon by the Tlingit

The Dakota called this the Raccoon Moon

Algonquin peoples named it the Groundhog Moon.

The Haida named it Goose Moon.

The Cherokee names this the “Month of the Bony Moon” and “Hungry Moon”

Today is....

33 Flavors Day

Canadian Bacon Day

I Want You to be Happy Day

National Cold Cuts Day

National Moscow Mule Day

National Mulled Wine Day

National Soup it Forward Day

National Sportsmanship Day

Peace Corps Day

Peach Blossom Day

Purim

Also known as Festival of Lots

Talk in Third Person Day

TB-303 Appreciation Day

Unique Names Day

What if Cats and Dogs Had Opposable Thumbs Day

Today is also....

Hinamatsuri or "Girl's Day" in Japan

Liberation and Freedom Day in Charlottesville, Virginia

Liberation Day in Bulgaria

Martyrs' Day in Malawi

Mother's Day in Georgia

Sportsmen's Day in Egypt

World Hearing Day

World Wildlife Day

On this day in Women's History....

1873 – Censorship in the United States: The U.S. Congress enacts the Comstock Law, making it illegal to send any "obscene literature and articles of immoral use" through the mail. Some of that "obscene" and "immoral" literature included valuable information for women about their reproductive rights.

The National Woman Suffrage Parade, 1913.

On March 3, 1913, 5,000 women marched up Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, demanding the right to vote. Their “national procession,” staged the day before Woodrow Wilson’s presidential inauguration, was the first civil rights parade to use the nation’s capital. The event brought women from around the country to Washington in a show of strength and determination to obtain the ballot. The extravagant parade—and the near riot that almost destroyed it—kept women's suffrage in the newspapers for weeks.

2005 – Margaret Wilson is elected as Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, beginning a period lasting until August 23, 2006, where all the highest political offices (including Elizabeth II as Head of State), were occupied by women, making New Zealand the first country for this to occur.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1678 – Madeleine de Verchères, Canadian rebel leader (died 1747)

1778 – Frederica of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (died 1841)

1872 – Frida Felser, German opera singer and actress (died 1941)

1880 – Florence Auer, American actress and screenwriter (died 1962)

1882 – Elisabeth Abegg, German anti-Nazi resistance fighter (died 1974)

1893 – Beatrice Wood, American illustrator and potter (died 1998)ed 1962)

1900 – Edna Best, British stage and film actress (died 1974)

1902 – Ruby Dandridge, African-American film and radio actress (died 1987)

1911 – Jean Harlow, American actress (died 1937)

1913 – Margaret Bonds, American pianist and composer (The Ballad of the Brown King), pianist, arranger, and teacher, born in Chicago, Illinois (d. 1972)

1917 – Sameera Moussa, Egyptian physicist and academic (died 1952)

1921 – Diana Barrymore, American actress (died 1960)

1923 – Tamara Lisitsian, Soviet film director and screenwriter (died 2009)

1933 – Lee Radziwill, American socialite, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (died 2019)

1945 – Hattie Winston, American actress

1947 – Jennifer Warnes, American singer-songwriter and producer ("Up Where We Belong; "Famous Blue Raincoat"),

1949 – Bonnie J. Dunbar, American engineer, academic, and astronaut

1949 – Roberta Alexander, American lyric and operatic soprano (Metropolitan Opera, 1983-91), born in Lynchburg, Virginia (d. 2025)

1950 – Re Styles [Shirley Macleod], Dutch-American actress (Space Is The Place), designer, and rock vocalist (The Tubes, 1976-79), born in the Netherlands (d. 2022)

1955 – Michele Singer Reiner, American film producer (died 2025)

1956 – Stephanie McCallum, Australian concert pianist and educator, born in Sydney, Australia

1958 – Miranda Richardson, English actress

1961 – Mary Page Keller, American actress and producer

1961 – Fatima Whitbread, English javelin thrower

1962 – Jackie Joyner-Kersee, American heptathlete and long jumper

1964 – Laura Harring, Mexican-American model and actress, Miss USA 1985

1970 – Julie Bowen, American actress

1980 – Katherine Waterston, English-American actress

1982 – Jessica Biel, American actress, singer, and producer

1983 – Sarah Poewe, South African swimmer

1986 – Stacie Orrico, American singer-songwriter ("Stuck"), born in Seattle, Washington

1987 – Shraddha Kapoor, Indian actress, singer, and designer

1988 – Teodora Mirčić, Serbian tennis player

1991 – Park Cho-rong, South Korean singer-songwriter and actress

1991 – Anri Sakaguchi, Japanese actress

1994 – Umika Kawashima, Japanese singer and actress

1995 – Maine Mendoza, Filipina actress

1997 – Camila Cabello, Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress (Fifth Harmony - "Work from Home"; solo - "Señorita"; "Havana"), born in Cojimar, Cuba