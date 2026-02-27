KALW Almanac - Friday February 27, 2026

Today is Friday, the 27th of February of 2026

February 27 is the 58th day of the year

307 days remain until the end of the year

21 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:43:27 am

and sunset will be at 6:02:30 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 19 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:22:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.2°F.

The first low tide was at 12:54 am at 3.12 feet

The first high tide was just a few minutes ago at 6:39 am at 6.2 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:06 pm at -0.71 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at tonight 9:06 pm at 4.92 feet

The Moon is currently 82.5% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 4 days on Tuesday the 3rd of March of 2026 at 3:38 am

Today is...

Anosmia (a loss to smell) Awareness Day

International Polar Bear Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

National Community Supported Agriculture Day

National Kahlúa Day

National Protein Day

National Retro Day

National Skip the Straw Day

National Strawberry Day

No-Brainer Day

Pokémon Day

The Big Breakfast Day

Today is also....

Doctors' Day in Vietnam

Independence Day, celebrating the first independence of Dominican Republic from Haiti in 1844.

Marathi Language Day in Maharashtra, India

World Non Governement Organization Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1897: Birth of Marian Anderson, the first African-American to perform with the Metropolitan Opera.

1907: Mildred Bailey (1907-1951) American jazz singer known as "The Queen of Swing" ("Rockin' Chair"; "Please Be Kind"; "Darn That Dream"), born in Tekoa, Washington

1923 – Dexter Gordon, American saxophonist, composer, and actor (died 1990)

1942 – Charlayne Hunter-Gault, American journalist

On this day in Black History.....

On February 27, 1833 Maria W. Stewart gave a speech before a racially integrated audience at the African Masonic Hall in Boston. She is widely recognized as one of the first women in the United States to speak publicly about abolition and women's rights, breaking barriers for both Black and female voices in the early 19th century. Her speech can be found on Blackfacts.com

1869: John W. Menard becomes the first African-American to make a speech in Congress.

1872: Charlotte E. Ray graduates from Howard University Law School, becoming the first Black female lawyer in the US.

1883: Walter B. Purvis patents the hand stamp.

1964: Cassius Clay changes his name to Muhammad Ali after joining the Nation of Islam.

1973: The U.S. Supreme Court rules that a Virginia pool club cannot bar residents based on race.

1988: Figure skater Debi Thomas wins a bronze medal, becoming the first Black woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

2013: Yityish “Titi” Aynaw (1992- ) was crowned Miss Israel. She made history when she became the first Miss Israel of African ancestry.

Also on this day in history....

1812 – Poet Lord Byron gives his first address as a member of the House of Lords, in defense of Luddite violence against Industrialism in his home county of Nottinghamshire.

1844 – The Dominican Republic gains independence from Haiti.

1870 – The current flag of Japan is first adopted as the national flag for Japanese merchant ships.

1900 – The British Labour Party is founded.

1922 – A challenge to the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, allowing women the right to vote, is rebuffed by the Supreme Court of the United States in Leser v. Garnett.

1951 – The Twenty-second Amendment to the United States Constitution, limiting Presidents to two terms, is ratified.

1973 – The American Indian Movement occupies Wounded Knee in protest of the federal government.

Today's birthdays include....

1886 – Hugo Black, American captain, lawyer, politician, and associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court (died 1971)

1888 – Lotte Lehmann, German-American soprano and actress (died 1976)

1891 – David Sarnoff, American businessman, founded RCA (died 1971)

1892 – William Demarest, American actor (died 1983)

1902 – John Steinbeck, American journalist and author, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1968)

1912 – Lawrence Durrell, British author, poet, and playwright (died 1990)

1913 – Paul Ricœur, French philosopher and academic (died 2005)

1917 – John Connally, American lieutenant and politician, 39th Governor of Texas and 61st United States Secretary of Treasury (died 1993)

1925 – Kenneth Koch, American poet, playwright and professor (died 2002)

1928 – René Clemencic, Austrian composer, recorder player, harpsichordist, conductor and clavichord player (died 2022)

1930 – Joanne Woodward, American actress

1932 – Elizabeth Taylor, English-American actress and humanitarian (died 2011)

1934 – N. Scott Momaday, American poet and writer (died 2024)

1934 – Ralph Nader, American lawyer, politician, and activist

1937 – Barbara Babcock, American actress

1940 – Howard Hesseman, American actor (died 2022)

1943 - Michael Ochs, American rock and folk music photographic archivist, born in Austin, Texas (d. 2025)

1947 – Gidon Kremer, Latvian violinist and conductor

1951 – Lee Atwater, American journalist, activist and political strategist (died 1991)

1980 – Chelsea Clinton, American journalist and academic

