KALW Almanac - Thursday February 26, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 26th of February of 2026

February 26 is the 57th day of the year

308 days remain until the end of the year

21 days until spring begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 6:44:49 am

and sunset will be at 6:01:29 pm

We will have 11 hours and 16 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F

The solar transit will be at 12:23:09 pm.

The first high tide was at 5:28 am at 6.11 feet

The next low tide at 1:10 pm at -0.47 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:25 pm at 4.63 feet

The Moon is currently 72% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 5 days on Tuesday the 3rd of March of 2026 at 3:38 am

Today is....

Carnival Day

Digital Learning Day

For Pete's Sake Day

Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

Levi Strauss Day

National Chili Day

National Personal Chef Day

National Pistachio Day

National Set a Good Example Day

National Toast Day

Tell a Fairy Tale Day

Thermos Bottle Day

National Small Dog Day

Carpe Diem Day

National Letter To An Elder Day

Today is also....

Black Lives Matter Day: This date is recognized by some organizations to honor the memory of Trayvon Martin and advocate for justice.

Day of Remembrance for Victims of Khojaly Massacre in Azerbaijan

Liberation Day in Kuwait

Saviours' Day in The Nation of Islam

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

c. 1748 - This is the probable birth date of Prince Hall, an abolitionist and the founder of the first African American Masonic lodges.

1888 Ida Cox (nee Prather), American blues singer and vaudeville performer, born in Habersham County, Georgia (d. 1967) [birth year disputed, may be 1894 or 1896]

1893 – Wallace Fard Muhammad, American religious leader, founded the Nation of Islam (disappeared 1934)

1928 - The legendary rhythm and blues pianist and singer Antoine "Fats" Domino was born in New Orleans. He was a pioneer of rock and roll with hits like "Blueberry Hill".

1971 – Erykah Badu [Erica Abi Wright], American R&B and progressive soul singer-songwriter ("On and On"; "Bag Lady"), born in Dallas, Texas

On this day in Black History....

1869 - Congress passed the 15th Amendment and sent it to the states for ratification. This amendment was designed to guarantee that the right of citizens to vote shall not be denied or abridged "on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude".

1926 - Theodore "Georgia Deacon" Flowers defeated Harry Greb to become the first African American middleweight boxing champion in history.

1966 - Andrew Brimmer was appointed as the first African American governor of the Federal Reserve Board by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

2012 - 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was fatally shot in Sanford, Florida, while walking home from a convenience store. The event and the subsequent acquittal of the shooter sparked a national outcry and served as a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement

Also on this day in history....

747 BC – According to Ptolemy, the epoch (origin) of the Nabonassar Era began at noon on this date. Historians use this to establish the modern BC chronology for dating historic events.

1616 – Galileo Galilei is formally banned by the Roman Catholic Church from teaching or defending the view that the earth orbits the sun.

1815 – Napoleon Bonaparte escapes from exile on the island of Elba.

1909 – Kinemacolor, the first successful color motion picture process, is first shown to the general public at the Palace Theatre in London.

1919 – President Woodrow Wilson signs an act of Congress establishing the Grand Canyon National Park.

1929 – President Calvin Coolidge signs legislation establishing the 96,000 acres (390 km2) Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

1952 – Vincent Massey is sworn in as the first Canadian-born Governor General of Canada.

1971 – U.N. Secretary-General U Thant signs United Nations proclamation of the vernal equinox as Earth Day.

1979 – The Superliner railcar enters revenue service with Amtrak.

1980 – Egypt and Israel establish full diplomatic relations.

1987 – Iran–Contra affair: The Tower Commission rebukes President Ronald Reagan for not controlling his national security staff.

2008 – The New York Philharmonic performs in Pyongyang, North Korea; this is the first event of its kind to take place in North Korea.

Today's birthdays include....

1564 – Christopher Marlowe, English playwright, poet and translator (died 1593)

1802 – Victor Hugo, French author, poet, and playwright (died 1885)

1829 – Levi Strauss, German-American fashion designer, founded Levi Strauss & Co. (died 1902)

1846 – Buffalo Bill, American soldier and hunter (died 1917)

1852 – John Harvey Kellogg, American surgeon, co-created Corn flakes (died 1943)

1861 – Nadezhda Krupskaya, Russian soldier and politician (died 1939)

1877 – Rudolph Dirks, German-American illustrator (died 1968)

1887 – William Frawley, American actor and vaudevillian (died 1966)

1908 – Tex Avery, American animator, producer, and voice actor (died 1980)

1914 – Robert Alda, American actor, singer, and director (died 1986)

1916 – Jackie Gleason, American actor and singer (died 1987)

1918 – Theodore Sturgeon, American author and critic (died 1985)

1920 – Tony Randall, American actor, director, and producer (died 2004)

1928 – Ariel Sharon, Israeli general and politician, 11th Prime Minister of Israel (died 2014)

1931 – Robert Novak, American journalist and author (died 2009)

1932 – Johnny Cash, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (died 2003)

1945 – Mitch Ryder, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Elizabeth George, American author and educator

1949 – Emma Kirkby, English soprano

1953 – Michael Bolton, American singer-songwriter and actor

1954 – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish politician, 12th President of Turkey

1972 – Maz Jobrani, American comedian and actor