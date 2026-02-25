KALW Almanac - Wednesday February 25. 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 25th of February of 2026,

February 25 is the 56th day of the year

309 days remain until the end of the year

22 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:46:11 am

and sunset will be at 6:00:28 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

the first high tide was at 4:14 am at 6.09 feet

The first low tide will be at 12:03 pm at -0.16 feet

The next high tide at 7:32 pm at 4.29 feet

And The final low tide of the day will be late tonight at 11:34 pm at 3.36 feet

The Moon is currently 62 going on 63% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon and a Total Lunar Eclipse in 6 days on Tuesday the 3rd of March of 2026 at 3:38 am

Today is...

Inconvenience Yourself Day

Let's All Eat Right Day

National Chocolate-Covered Peanuts Day

National Clam Chowder Day

Pistol Patent Day

Quiet Day

Today is also....

Kitano Baika-sai or "Plum Blossom Festival" in Kitano Tenman-gu Shrine, Kyoto, Japan

Memorial Day for the Victims of the Communist Dictatorships in Hungary

National Day in Kuwait

People Power Day in The Philippines

Revolution Day in Suriname

Soviet Occupation Day in Georgia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1920 - Sergeant James Lloyd Jackson was born in Lakeland, Florida. Sgt Jackson led a unit of Combat Engineers onto Normandy Beach. Jackson’s unit also captured German soldiers including Max Schmeling, the boxer who fought Joe Louis in 1937 and 1938.

1928 – Aloysius Leon Higginbotham, Jr., American civil rights advocate, historian, and judge (died 1998)

1965 - Veronica Webb is a model, actress, writer, and television personality.

1968 – Oumou Sangaré, Malian musician

1976 – Rashida Jones, American actress and writer

....and on this day in Black History...

1837 - Cheyney University of Pennsylvania was founded as the African Institute, becoming the first institution of higher education for African Americans.

1839 - Seminoles and their Black allies shipped from Tampa Bay, Florida, to the West.

In 1842 Charles Lenox Remond became one of the first African Americans to give testimony before a state legislature when he addressed a committee of the Massachusetts House of Representatives investigating discrimination in public transportation. Here Remond contrasted the absence of discrimination in his travels in Europe with his rude treatment on public transportation in and around Boston.

His talk is called “The Rights Of Colored Citizens In Traveling” and you can find it on blackfacts.com

1870 - Hiram Rhodes Revels, a Republican from Mississippi, was sworn into the U.S. Senate, making him the first African American to serve in either house of Congress.

1948 - MLK Jr. Ordained. At age 19, Martin Luther King Jr. was ordained as a minister at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

1964 - Muhammad Ali Wins Heavyweight Title. Then known as Cassius Clay, 22-year-old Muhammad Ali defeated Sonny Liston in a major upset to claim the world heavyweight boxing championship.

1964 - Nat King Cole, the singer with the "Golden Voice", died on this day

1966: First Female Black Federal Judge. Constance Baker Motley was appointed to the Southern District of New York by President Lyndon B. Johnson, becoming the first African American woman to hold a federal judgeship.

1971 - President Nixon met with members of the Congressional Black Caucus and appointed a White House panel to study a list of recommendations made by the group

1975 - Death of Elijah Muhammad. The long-time leader of the Nation of Islam passed away in Chicago at age 77.

1978 - Death of Daniel ("Chappie") James Jr. (he was 58), retired Air Force general and the first Black promoted to four-star rank, at the Air Force Academy, Colorado.

1980 - BET Begins Broadcasting. Black Entertainment Television (BET) launched on this day, becoming the first Black-owned company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

1980 - Robert E. Hayden, poet and poetry consultant to the Library of Congress, dies

1987 - Edward Daniel Nixon, former president of the Georgia NAACP, died at age 87.

1989 - Mike Tyson Undisputed Champion. Mike Tyson defeated Frank Bruno to retain the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

1998 - R. Kelly’s "I Believe I Can Fly." The hit single won three Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Song and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance.

1991 - Adrienne Mitchell, first African American woman to die in combat in the Persian Gulf War is killed in her military barracks in Dharan, Saudi Arabia

2012 - Death of Trayvon Martin. 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was fatally shot in Sanford, Florida, an event that became a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also on this day in history.....

1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for his revolver firearm.

1951 – The first Pan American Games are officially opened in Buenos Aires by Argentine President Juan Perón.

1956 – In his speech On the Cult of Personality and Its Consequences, Nikita Khrushchev, leader of the Soviet Union, denounces Stalin.

1986 – People Power Revolution: President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos flees the nation after 20 years of rule; Corazon Aquino becomes the Philippines' first female president.

1991 – Disbandment of the Warsaw Pact at a meeting of its members in Budapest.

Today's birthdays also include....

1842 – Karl May, German author, poet, and playwright (died 1912)

1873 – Enrico Caruso, Italian-American tenor; the most popular operatic tenor of the early 20th century and the first great recording star. (died 1921)

1881 – William Z. Foster, American union leader and politician (died 1961)

1888 – John Foster Dulles, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 52nd United States Secretary of State (died 1959)

1894 – Meher Baba, Indian spiritual master (died 1969)

1901 – Zeppo Marx, American comedian and theatrical agent (died 1979)

1910 – Millicent Fenwick, American journalist and politician (died 1992)

1913 – Jim Backus, American actor and screenwriter (died 1989)

1917 – Anthony Burgess, English author, playwright, and critic (died 1993)

1927 – Ralph Stanley, American singer and banjo player (died 2016)

1928 – Larry Gelbart, American author and screenwriter (died 2009)

1932 – Faron Young, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1996)

1937 – Bob Schieffer, American political author, journalist and TV interviewer

1940 – Ron Santo, American baseball player and sportscaster (died 2010)

1943 – George Harrison, English singer-songwriter, guitarist and film producer (died 2001)

1953 – John Doe, American musician, singer-songwriter, actor, and poet

1965 – Carrot Top, American comedian

1966 – Téa Leoni, American actress

1971 – Sean Astin, American actor, director and producer

1975 – Chelsea Handler, American comedian, actress, author, and television host

1980 – Kash Patel, American lawyer, former federal prosecutor and official