KALW Almanac - Tuesday February 24, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 24th of February of 2026,

February 24 is the 55th day of the year

310 days remain until the end of the year

23 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:47:31 am

and sunset will be at 5:59:27 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:29 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:07 am at 6.12 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:44 am at 0.12 feet

The next high tide at 6:13 pm at 3.95 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:58 pm at 3.26 feet

The Moon is currently 50.4% visible

It's been a Quarter Moon early this morning at 4:28 am

Today is....

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

Twin Peaks Day

World Bartender Day

World Spay Day

Today is also....

Dragobete in Romania

Engineer's Day in Iran

Flag Day in Mexico

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Estonia from the Russian Empire in 1918; the Soviet period is considered to have been an illegal annexation.

National Artist Day in Thailand

Sweden Finns' Day in Sweden

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

Daniel A. Payne Payne was born February 24, 1811, in Charleston, South Carolina. Payne was the first African American ordained by the Lutheran Church in 1837. In 1839, he delivered a speech, where he said “Slavery Brutalizes Man”. In 1856, he founded Wilberforce University, where he became the first Black president of a college in America.

1933 - Ali Al Amin Mazrui born in Kenya, professor of Political Science at universities in Michigan and New York

1933 – David "Fathead" Newman, American saxophonist and composer (died 2009)

1940 - Former world heavyweight boxing champion Jimmy Ellis was born James Albert Ellis in Louisville, Kentucky. Ellis won the World Boxing Association title after beating Jerry Quarry in April 1968.

1943 – Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2022)

1977 – Floyd Mayweather Jr., American boxer

On this day in Black History.....

In 1864 Rebecca Lee Crumpler Became the first African-American woman to receive an M.D. degree in the United States, graduating from the New England Female Medical College.

In 1865, Kentucky refused to ratify the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, illustrating the deep regional resistance to emancipation.

In 1966, Elected leader and first president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, ousted in military coup while he is away on a peace mission to Vietnam.

In 1974 The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice was founded on February 24 to address the needs and concerns of Black professionals and defendants in the justice system.

In 1988 Debi Thomas Became the first African American to win the bronze medal at the Winter Olympic Games during the figure skating competition.

In 2020, Katherine Johnson passed away at the age of 101. The story of this pioneering NASA mathematician whose calculations were critical to the success of the first U.S. crewed spaceflights and the Apollo 11 moon landing are told in the film, Hidden Figures

Also on this day in history....

1607 – L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the first works recognized as an opera, receives its première performance.

1854 – A Penny Red with perforations becomes the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

1868 – Andrew Johnson becomes the first President of the United States to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives. He is later acquitted in the Senate.

1876 – The stage première of Peer Gynt, a play by Henrik Ibsen with incidental music by Edvard Grieg, takes place in Christiania (Oslo), Norway.

1918 – Estonian Declaration of Independence.

1920 – Nancy Astor becomes the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.

1942 – The Battle of Los Angeles: A false alarm led to an anti-aircraft barrage that lasted into the early hours of February 25.

1946 – Colonel Juan Perón, founder of the political movement that became known as Peronism, is elected to his first term as President of Argentina.

1949 – The Armistice Agreements are signed, to formally end the hostilities of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

1983 – A special commission of the United States Congress condemns the Japanese American internment during World War II.

Happy Birthday also to.....

1786 – Wilhelm Grimm, German anthropologist, author, and academic (died 1859)

1836 – Winslow Homer, American painter and illustrator (died 1910)

1885 – Chester W. Nimitz, American admiral (died 1966)

1921 – Abe Vigoda, American actor (died 2016)

1932 – Michel Legrand, French pianist, composer, and conductor (died 2019)

1934 – Bettino Craxi, Italian lawyer and politician, 45th Prime Minister of Italy (died 2000)

1942 – Joe Lieberman, American lawyer and politician (died 2024)

1947 – Edward James Olmos, American actor and director

1950 – George Thorogood, American musician

1954 – Plastic Bertrand, Belgian singer-songwriter and producer, writer, and entrepreneur[74]

1955 – Steve Jobs, American businessman, co-founded Apple Computer and Pixar (died 2011)

1956 – Judith Butler, American philosopher, theorist, and author

1956 – Paula Zahn, American journalist and producer

1962 – Michelle Shocked, American singer-songwriter

1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler