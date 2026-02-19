KALW Almanac - Thursday February 19, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 19th of February of 2026

February 19 is the 50th day of the year

315 days remain until the end of the year

28 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:54:01 am

and sunset will be at 5:54:15 pm.

We will have 11 hours of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:24:08 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:39 am at 1.39 feet

the first high tide will be at 11:38 am at 5.52 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:53 pm at 0.23

The moon is currently 5% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 24th of February of 2026 at 4:28 am

Today is....

International Tug-of-War Day

Iwo Jima Day

National Arabian Horse Day

National Boston Terrier Day

National Chocolate Mint Day

National Lash Day

National Vet Girls RISE Day

Prevent Plagiarism Day

The Great American Spit Out

Today is also....

Army Day in Mexico

Brâncuși Day in Romania

Commemoration of Vasil Levski in Bulgaria

Shivaji Jayanti in Maharashtra state, India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these important figures in Black History....

1940: Smokey RobinsonThe legendary singer, songwriter was born on this day in Detroit, Michigan.

1963: Seal The Grammy-winning British singer-songwriter was born in Paddington, London.

1965: Lauren Anderson, the First African American to be promoted to principal ballerina for a major dance company, the Houston Ballet

1966: Prince Markie Dee [Mark Anthony Morales], American rapper (Fat Boys - "Jail House Rap"; "Wipe-Out"), and actor (Disorderlies), born in Brooklyn, New York City (d. 2021)

1983: Jawad Williams, American basketball player

On this day in Black History....

1919: First Pan-African Congress Organized by W.E.B. Du Bois in Paris, France, to address issues facing Africa regarding colonization.

1942: Tuskegee Airmen Activated. The 100th Fighter Squadron, part of the 332nd Fighter Group, was established in Alabama.

1992: John Singleton's Oscar Nomination. He Became the first African American and youngest person (at 24) nominated for Best Director for Boyz N the Hood.

2002: Vonetta Flowers' Historic Gold. She Became the first Black athlete to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in bobsledding.

Also on this day in history....

1807 – Former Vice President of the United States Aaron Burr is arrested for treason in Wakefield, Alabama, and confined to Fort Stoddert.

1846 – In Austin, Texas, the newly formed Texas state government is officially installed. The Republic of Texas government officially transfers power to the State of Texas government following the annexation of Texas by the United States.

1847 – The first group of rescuers reaches the Donner Party.

1878 – Thomas Edison patents the phonograph.

1884 – More than sixty tornadoes strike the Southern United States, one of the largest tornado outbreaks in U.S. history.

1953 – Book censorship in the United States: The Georgia Literature Commission is established.

1954 – Transfer of Crimea: The Soviet Politburo of the Soviet Union orders the transfer of the Crimean Oblast from the Russian SFSR to the Ukrainian SSR.

1959 – The United Kingdom grants Cyprus independence, which is formally proclaimed on August 16, 1960.

1963 – The publication of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique reawakens the feminist movement in the United States as women's organizations and consciousness raising groups spread.

1976 – Executive Order 9066, which led to the relocation of Japanese Americans to internment camps, is rescinded by President Gerald Ford's Proclamation 4417.

1985 – William J. Schroeder becomes the first recipient of an artificial heart to leave the hospital.

2002 – NASA's Mars Odyssey space probe begins to map the surface of Mars using its thermal emission imaging system.

Today's birthdays include....

1473 – Nicolaus Copernicus, Prussian mathematician and astronomer (died 1543)

1743 – Luigi Boccherini, Italian cellist and composer (died 1805)

1896 – André Breton, French poet and author (died 1966)

1902 – Kay Boyle, American novelist, short story writer, and educator (died 1992)

1912 – Saul Chaplin, American composer (died 1997)

1917 – Carson McCullers, American novelist, short story writer, playwright, and essayist (died 1967)

1924 – Lee Marvin, American actor (died 1987)

1937 – Terry Carr, American author and educator (died 1987)

1946 – Karen Silkwood, American technician and activist (died 1974)

1953 – Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentine lawyer and politician, President of Argentina and Vice President of Argentina

1955 – Jeff Daniels, American actor and playwright

1957 – Falco, Austrian singer-songwriter, rapper, and musician (died 1998)

1957 – Dave Stewart, American baseball player, coach, and executive

1958 – Steve Nieve, English keyboard player and composer

1964 – Jonathan Lethem, American novelist, essayist, and short story writer

1967 – Benicio del Toro, Puerto Rican actor, director, and producer

1977 – Andrew Ross Sorkin, American journalist and author

1985 – Haylie Duff, American actress and singer

1998 – Chappell Roan, American singer and songwriter

