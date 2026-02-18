KALW Almanac - Wednesday February 18, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 18th of February of 2026

February 18 is the 49th day of the year

316 days remain until the end of the year

29 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:55:16 am

and sunset will be at 5:53:12 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:14 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 4:57 am at 1.77 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:52 am at 5.84 feet

The next low tide at 5:22 pm at -0.21 feet

and The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:57 pm at 5.47 feet

The Moon is currently 1.3% visible

It was a New Moon yesterday

It's now a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Tuesday the 24th of February of 2026 at 4:28 am

Today is...

Ash Wednesday

Cow Milked While Flying in an Airplane Day

as it was on this day in history in 1930 – Elm Farm Ollie becomes the first cow to fly in a fixed-wing aircraft and also the first cow to be milked in an aircraft.

Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day

Eat Ice Cream For Breakfast Day

National Battery Day

National Drink Wine Day

Pluto Discovery Day

The Start of Ramadan

Thumb Appreciation Day

Today is also....

Dialect Day (Amami Islands, Japan)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Gambia from the United Kingdom in 1965

Kurdish Students Union Day (Iraqi Kurdistan)

National Democracy Day, celebrates the 1951 overthrow of the Rana dynasty (Nepal)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with these names in Black History....

1894 – Paul Revere Williams, renowned architect, born

1922 – Eric Gairy, Grenadan politician, 1st Prime Minister of Grenada (died 1997)

1931 – Toni Morrison, American author, editor and professor in Lorain, Ohio as Chloe Anthony Wofford,

1934 – Audre Lorde, born in New York City, was an American feminist poet.

1941 – Irma Thomas, American singer-songwriter

1952 – Randy Crawford, American jazz and R&B singer[32]

1965 – Dr. Dre is an American rap singer and producer who is sometimes referred to as the most influential rap producer of all time. Dre was born Andre Romelle Young in Compton, California

On this day in Black History....

1688 – The Germantown Quaker Petition Against Slavery is presented, marking the first formal protest against slavery by a religious body in the American colonies.

1865 – During the Civil War, Union forces, including the 21st U.S.C.T. (United States Colored Troops), march into Charleston, S.C., following the city's abandonment by Confederate troops.

1867 – An institution was founded at Augusta, Georgia which was later to become Morehouse College, following its relocation to Atlanta. Morehouse College is one of the most prestigious black colleges in the nation.

1894 – the Home to the largest African American congregation in the state of Washington, MountZion Baptist Church was organized in Seattle

1896 – H Grenon received the patent for his invention the Razor Stropping Device

1903 – In Dahomey, the first full-length musical written, produced, and performed by Black artists, opens on Broadway.

1965 – The Gambia becomes independent from the United Kingdom.

National Independence Day in Gambia

1965 – Civil rights activist Jimmie Lee Jackson is murdered by an Alabama State trooper while protecting his family during a demonstration.

1977 – A thousand armed soldiers raid Kalakuta Republic, the commune of Nigerian singer Fela Kuti, leading to the death of Funmilayo Anikulapo Kuti.

2006 – Shani Davis becomes the first Black person to win an individual gold medal in the Winter Olympics (1,000-meter speed skating).

2016 – 106-year-old school volunteer Virginia McLaurin visits the White House to celebrate Black History Month.

Also on this day in history....

3102 BC – Kali Yuga, the fourth and final yuga of Hinduism, starts with the death of Krishna.

1885 – Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain is published in the United States.

1930 – While studying photographs taken in January, Clyde Tombaugh discovers Pluto.

1954 – The first Church of Scientology is established in Los Angeles.

1970 – The Chicago Seven are found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

1972 – The California Supreme Court in the case of People v. Anderson, (6 Cal.3d 628) invalidates the state's death penalty and commutes the sentences of all death row inmates to life imprisonment.

2010 – WikiLeaks publishes the first of hundreds of thousands of classified documents disclosed by the soldier now known as Chelsea Manning.

and today's birthday's inlcude....

1848 – Louis Comfort Tiffany, American stained glass artist (died 1933)

1862 – Charles M. Schwab, American businessman, co-founded Bethlehem Steel (died 1939)

1883 – Nikos Kazantzakis, Greek philosopher, author, and playwright (died 1957)

1890 – Adolphe Menjou, American actor (died 1963)

1892 – Wendell Willkie, American captain, lawyer, and politician (died 1944)

1903 – Nikolai Podgorny, Ukrainian engineer and politician (died 1983)

1906 – Hans Asperger, Austrian pediatrician and academic (died 1980)

1909 – Wallace Stegner, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (died 1993)

1914 – Pee Wee King, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (died 2000)

1919 – Jack Palance, American boxer and actor (died 2006)

1922 – Helen Gurley Brown, American journalist and author (died 2012)

1925 – George Kennedy, American actor (died 2016)

1931 – Johnny Hart, American cartoonist, co-created The Wizard of Id (died 2007)

1932 – Miloš Forman, Czech-American actor, director, and screenwriter (died 2018)

1933 – Yoko Ono, Japanese-American multimedia artist and musician

1934 – Audre Lorde, American writer and activist (died 1992)

1936 – Jean M. Auel, American author

1950 – Cybill Shepherd, American actress

1952 – Juice Newton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – John Travolta, American actor, singer and producer

1957 – Vanna White, American television personality

1964 – Matt Dillon, American actor

1968 – Molly Ringwald, American actress

1974 – Julia Butterfly Hill, American environmentalist and author

1980 – Regina Spektor, Russian-American musician and songwriter