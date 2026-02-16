KALW Almanac - Monday February 16, 2026

Today is Monday, the 16th of February of 2026

February 16 is the 47th day of the year

318 days remain until the end of the year

31 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 6:57:43 am

and sunset will be at 5:51:05 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 53 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.4°F

The first low tide was at 3:41 am at 2.5 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:27 am at 6.12 feet

The next low tide at 4:22 pm at -0.58 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:05 pm at 5.03 feet

The Moon is currently 0.9% visible

We can call it a New Moon

It will be zero percent visible tomorrow Tuesday the 17th of February of 2026 at 4:01 am

Today is.....

Cream Bun Day (Iceland)

Do a Grouch a Favor Day

International Syrah Day

a Syrah, also known as Shiraz, is a dark-skinned grape variety grown throughout the world and used primarily to produce red wine

Kyoto Protocol Day

as it was on this day in 2005 – The Kyoto Protocol comes into force, following its ratification by Russia.

National Innovation Day

Presidents' Day

Shrove Monday

Tim Tam Day

Today is also....

Day of the Shining Star (Kim Jong Il's birthday) in North Korea

Restoration of Lithuania's Statehood Day, celebrating the independence of Lithuania from Russia and Germany in 1918

Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in Alaska

The Alaska Equal Rights Act of 1945, the first anti-discrimination law in the United States, was signed into law on this day. Elizabeth Peratrovich was an American civil rights activist, Grand President of the Alaska Native Sisterhood, and a Tlingit who worked for equality on behalf of Alaska Natives.

On This Day in Black History....

1847: The Missouri legislature passed a law prohibiting Black people from learning to read and write and restricting their freedom to assemble.

1857: Abolitionist Frederick Douglass was elected president of the struggling Freedman's Savings and Trust Company.

1923: Blues singer Bessie Smith recorded her first song, "Down Hearted Blues," which became a massive hit for Columbia Records

1951: New York City Council passed a bill prohibiting racial discrimination in city-assisted housing developments.

1970: Boxer Joe Frazier knocked out Jimmy Ellis to become the world heavyweight champion.

1972: Wilt Chamberlain became the first player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points during a game with Phoenix Suns

2016: Channing Dungey became the first African-American president of ABC Entertainment Group

Born on this day in Black History....

Levar Burton born

February 16, 1957 (68)

the actor most famous for his role as Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed television series "Roots" based on the Alex Haley novel of the same name was born in Landsthul, Germany. He also acted in the movies and television series "Star Trek: Next Generation."

James Baskett

Disneys first live actor born

known for his work in "Song of the South" (1945) but recognized posthumously years later

Singer/songwriter Otis Blackwell born

February 16, 1931

responsible for many Rock N'Roll hits including "Great Balls of Fire", "Don't Be Cruel", "All Shook Up" and "Fever" born in Brooklyn, New York.

February 16, 1956 (69)

Singer James Ingram born in Akron, Ohio. INgram is most well known for soulful R&B hit songs such as "Just Once," "Somewhere Out There" (with Linda Ronstadt) and "Baby, Come To Me" (with Patti Austin).

Original Gangster rapper Ice-T born

February 16, 1958 (67)

1982 – Lupe Fiasco, American rapper

1990 – The Weeknd, Canadian singer-songwriter and producer

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1222 – Nichiren, founder of Nichiren Buddhism (died 1282)

1876 – G. M. Trevelyan, English historian and academic (died 1962)

1904 – George F. Kennan, American historian and diplomat, United States Ambassador to the Soviet Union

(died 2005)

1909 – Hugh Beaumont, American actor and director (died 1982)

1926 – Margot Frank, German-Dutch holocaust victim (died 1945)

1935 – Sonny Bono, American actor, singer, and politician (died 1998)

1935 – Stephen Gaskin, American activist, co-founded The Farm (died 2014)

1954 – Margaux Hemingway, American model and actress (died 1996)

1959 – John McEnroe, American tennis player and sportscaster

1960 Lucy Kaplansky, American folk singer-songwriter, guitarist, mandolin player, and clinical psychologist, born in Chicago, Illinois

Also on this day in history....

1959 – Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba after dictator Fulgencio Batista was overthrown on January 1.

1968 – In Haleyville, Alabama, the first 9-1-1 emergency telephone system goes into service.

1978 – The first computer bulletin board system is created (CBBS in Chicago).