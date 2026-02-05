KALW Almanac - Thursday February 5, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 5th of February of 2026,

February 5 is the 36th day of the year

329 days remain until the end of the year

42 days until spring begins

Sunrise will be at 7:09:44 am

and sunset will be at 5:39:04 pm.

Today we have 10 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:19 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:09 am at 5.64 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:04 am at 1.56 feet

The next high tide at 12:48 pm at 5.05 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:02 pm at 0.64 feet

The Moon is currently 85.3% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days Monday the 9th of February of 2026 at 4:43 am

Today is....

California Western Monarch Day

Disaster Day

Move Hollywood and Broadway to Lebanon, Pennsylvania Day

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Fart Day

National Shower with a Friend Day

National Weatherperson's Day

World Nutella Day

Today is also....

National Sweater Day (Canada)

Kashmir Solidarity Day (Pakistan)

Runeberg Day (Finland)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (died 1965)

1906 – John Carradine, American actor (died 1988)

1911 – Jussi Björling, Swedish tenor (died 1960)

1914 – William S. Burroughs, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (died 1997)

1919 – Red Buttons, American actor (died 2006)

1919 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (died 1996)

1934 – Hank Aaron, American baseball player (died 2021)

1940 – H. R. Giger, Swiss painter, sculptor, and set designer (died 2014)

1941 – Barrett Strong, American R&B vocalist ("Money (That's What I Want)"), piano player, and songwriter ("I Heard It Through the Grapevine"; "Just My Imagination"; "Papa Was A Rollin' Stone"; "War"), born in Detroit, Michigan (d. 2023)

1943 – Michael Mann, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

1948 – Christopher Guest, British-American actor and director

1948 – Barbara Hershey, American actress

1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director

1969 – Bobby Brown, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

....and on this day in history....

1852 – The New Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, opens to the public.

1907 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world's first synthetic plastic.

1917 – The current constitution of Mexico is adopted, establishing a federal republic with powers separated into independent executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

1917 – The Congress of the United States passes the Immigration Act of 1917 over President Woodrow Wilson's veto.

1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

1958 – Gamal Abdel Nasser is nominated to be the first president of the United Arab Republic.

1962 – French President Charles de Gaulle calls for Algeria to be granted independence.

1997 – The so-called Big Three banks in Switzerland announce the creation of a $71 million fund to aid Holocaust survivors and their families.

2019 – Pope Francis becomes the first Pope in history to visit and perform papal mass in the Arabian Peninsula during his visit to Abu Dhabi.

2020 – United States President Donald Trump is acquitted by the United States Senate in his first impeachment trial

