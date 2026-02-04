KALW Almanac - Wednesday February 4, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 4th of February of 2026

February 4 is the 35th day of the year

330 days remain until the end of the year

44 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:10:41 am

and sunset will be at 5:37:58 pm

We will have 10 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:19 pm.

The first high tide will be at 12:36 am at 5.58 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:13 am at 1.73 feet

The next high tide at 11:59 am at 5.66 feet

The next low tide at 6:28 pm at -0.03 feet

The Moon is currently 91 going on 90% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 9th of February of 2026 at 4:43 am

Today is....

I Heart Horror Day

Liberace Day

National Create a Vacuum Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Hemp Day

National Homemade Soup Day

National Quacker Day

National Signing Day

National Stuffed Mushroom Day

Thank a Mail Carrier Day

Rosa Parks Day

Torture Abolition Day

USO Day

World Read Aloud Day

Today is also....

Day of the Armed Struggle in Angola

Independence Day in Sri Lanka

World Cancer Day

International Day of Human Fraternity

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1818 – Emperor Norton, San Francisco eccentric and visionary (died 1880)

1868 – Constance Markievicz, Irish revolutionary and first woman elected to the UK House of Commons (died 1927)

1869 – Bill Haywood, American labor organizer (died 1928)

1902 – Charles Lindbergh, American pilot and explorer (died 1974)

1906 – Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German pastor and theologian (died 1945)

1912 – Erich Leinsdorf, Austrian-American conductor (died 1993)

1913 – Rosa Parks, American civil rights activist (died 2005)

1918 – Ida Lupino, English-American actress and director (died 1995)

1920 – Janet Waldo, American actress and voice artist (died 2016)

1921 – Betty Friedan, American author and feminist (died 2006)

1925 – Russell Hoban, American author and illustrator (died 2011)

1925 – Stanley Karnow, American journalist and historian (died 2013)

1931 – Isabel Perón, Argentinian dancer and politician, 41st President of Argentina

1936 – David Brenner, American comedian, actor, and author (died 2014)

1947 – Dan Quayle, American sergeant, lawyer, and politician, 44th Vice President of the United States

1948 – Alice Cooper, American singer-songwriter

1962 – Clint Black, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1970 – Hunter Biden, American attorney and lobbyist

1973 – Oscar De La Hoya, American boxer

....and on this day in history....

1974 – The Symbionese Liberation Army kidnaps Patty Hearst in Berkeley, California.

1992 – A coup d'état is led by Hugo Chávez against Venezuelan President Carlos Andrés Pérez.

1999 – Unarmed West African immigrant Amadou Diallo is shot 41 times by four plainclothes New York City police officers on an unrelated stake-out, inflaming race relations in the city.

2000 – The World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium, Charter of Paris is signed by the President of France, Jacques Chirac and the Director General of UNESCO, Koichiro Matsuura, initiating World Cancer Day which is held on February 4 every year.

2004 – Facebook, a mainstream online social networking site, is founded by Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin.