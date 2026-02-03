KALW Almanac - Tuesday February 3, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 3rd of February of 2026

February 3 is the 34th day of the year

331 days remain until the end of the year

44 days until spring begins,

Sunrise at 7:11:37 am

and sunset will be at 5:36:51 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:14 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F

The first high tide was at 12:03 am at 5.49 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:23 am at 1.96 feet

The next high tide later this morning at 11:11 am at 6.19 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening at 5:53 pm at -0.58 feet

The Moon is currently 96.7% visible

It was a full moon this weekend

It's now a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 9th of February of 2026 at 4:43 am

Today is....

African American Coaches Day

American Painters Day

Doggy Date Night

Elmo's Birthday

Four Chaplains Memorial Day

International Eggplant Day

International Golden Retriever Day

National Carrot Cake Day

National Cordova Ice Worm Day

National Missing Persons Day

National Patient Recognition Day

National Wedding Ring Day

National Women Physicians Day

Take a Cruise Day

The Day the Music Died

as it was on this day in 1959 – Rock and roll musicians Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J. P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson are killed in a plane crash along with the pilot near Clear Lake, Iowa, an event later known as The Day the Music Died.

Today is....

Day of the Virgin of Suyapa in Honduras

Communist Party of Vietnam Foundation Anniversary

Day of Finnish architecture and design, birthday of Alvar Aalto

Heroes' Day in Mozambique

Martyrs' Day in São Tomé and Príncipe

Setsubun in Japan

Veterans' Day in Thailand

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1736 – Johann Georg Albrechtsberger, Austrian composer and theorist (died 1809)

1809 – Felix Mendelssohn, German pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1847)

1811 – Horace Greeley, American journalist and politician (died 1872)

1874 – Gertrude Stein, American novelist, poet, playwright, (died 1946)

1894 – Norman Rockwell, American painter and illustrator (died 1978)

1900 – Mabel Mercer, English-American singer (died 1984)

1904 – Pretty Boy Floyd, American gangster (died 1934)

1907 – James A. Michener, American author and philanthropist (died 1997)

1909 – Simone Weil, French mystic and philosopher (died 1943)

1924 – E. P. Thompson, English historian and author (died 1993)

1925 – Shelley Berman, American actor and comedian (died 2017)

1935 – Johnny "Guitar" Watson, American blues, soul, and funk singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1996)

1938 – Victor Buono, American actor (died 1982)

1947 – Melanie, American singer-songwriter (died 2024)

1950 – Morgan Fairchild, American actress

1969 – Beau Biden, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 44th Attorney General of Delaware (died 2015)

1977 – Daddy Yankee, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper, actor and record producer

1978 – Amal Clooney, British-Lebanese barrister and activist

1984 – Elizabeth Holmes, American fraudster, founder of Theranos

....and on this day in history....

1870 – The Fifteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, guaranteeing voting rights to male citizens regardless of race.

1913 – The Sixteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, authorizing the Federal government to impose and collect an income tax.

1918 – The Twin Peaks Tunnel in San Francisco, California begins service as the longest streetcar tunnel in the world at 11,920 feet (3,630 meters) long.

1960 – British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan speaks of "a wind of change", signalling that his Government was likely to support decolonisation.

1984 – Doctor John Buster and a research team at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in the United States announce history's first embryo transfer, from one woman to another resulting in a live birth.

1995 – Astronaut Eileen Collins becomes the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle as mission STS-63 gets underway from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.