KALW Almanac - Friday January 30, 2026

Today is Friday, the 30th of January of 2026,

January 30 is the 30th day of the year

335 days remain until the end of the year

48 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:15:05 am

and sunset will be at 5:32:23 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.8°F

The first low tide will be at 1:50 am at 3.18 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:45 am at 6.87 feet

The next low tide at 3:10 pm at -1.21 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:13 pm at 5.04 feet

The Moon is currently 92.4% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a Full Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 1st of February of 2026 at 2:09 pm

The full moon in February can be called The Snow Moon

The Cree called this the Bald Eagle Moon

the Bear Moon by the Ojibwe

Black Bear Moon by the Tlingit

The Dakota called this the Raccoon Moon,

Some Algonquin peoples call it the Groundhog Moon.

The Haida named it Goose Moon.

The Cherokee call this the “Month of the Bony Moon” and the “Hungry Moon”

Today is...

Credit Awareness Day

National Big Wig Day

National Croissant Day

National Escape Day

National Fun at Work Day

National Inane Answering Message Day

National Preschool Health and Fitness Day

Yodel for Your Neighbors Day

Today is also...

Day of Azerbaijani customs in Azerbaijan

Day of Saudade in Brazil

Fred Korematsu Day in California, Florida, Hawaii, Virginia

Martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi, and its related observances:

Martyrs' Day in India

School Day of Non-violence and Peace in Spain

Start of the Season for Nonviolence which goes from January 30 – April 4

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with.....

1862 – Walter Damrosch, German-American conductor and composer (died 1950)

1882 – Franklin D. Roosevelt, American lawyer and statesman, 32nd President of the United States (died 1945)

1911 – Roy Eldridge, American jazz trumpet player (died 1989)

1912 – Barbara W. Tuchman, American historian and author (died 1989)

1919 – Fred Korematsu, American activist (died 2005)

1922 – Dick Martin, American comedian, actor, and director (died 2008)

1927 – Olof Palme, Swedish statesman, 26th Prime Minister of Sweden (died 1986)

1930 – Gene Hackman, American actor and author (died 2025)

1935 – Richard Brautigan, American novelist, poet, and short story writer (died 1984)

1937 – Vanessa Redgrave, English actress

1937 – Boris Spassky, Russian chess grandmaster (died 2025)

1941 – Dick Cheney, American businessman and politician, 46th Vice President of the United States (died 2025)

1942 – Marty Balin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2018)

1947 – Les Barker, English poet and author (died 2023)

1951 – Phil Collins, English drummer, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1972 – Mike Johnson, American politician, 56th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

1974 – Christian Bale, British actor

....and on this day in history....

1847 – Yerba Buena, California is renamed San Francisco, California.

1969 – The Beatles' last public performance, on the roof of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert is broken up by the police.

1995 – Hy-droxy-carba-mide becomes the first approved preventive treatment for sickle cell disease.

2007 – Microsoft Corporation releases Windows Vista, a major release of the operating system Microsoft Windows and the NT based kernel.

2020 – The World Health Organization declares the COVID-19 pandemic to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.