KALW Almanac - Wednesday January 28, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of January of 2026

January 28 is the 28th day of the year

There are 337 days remaining until the end of the year

51 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:16:39 am

and sunset will be at 5:30:09 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay will be 52.9 degrees today

The first high tide was be at 5:42 am at 6.52 feet

The first low tide will be 1:24 pm at -0.48 feet

The next high tide at will be at 8:41 pm at 4.45 feet

The Moon is currently 76% visible

It's a Waxing Gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Sunday February the 1st of February of 2026 at 2:09 pm

Today is....

Daisy Day

Data Privacy Day

Global Community Engagement Day

International LEGO Day

Library Shelfie Day

National Blueberry Pancake Day

National Gift of the Ladybug Day

National Kazoo Day

Pop Art Day

Rattlesnake Roundup Day

Thank a Plugin Developer Day

Today is also....

Army Day in Armenia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1853 – José Martí, Cuban journalist, poet, and theorist (died 1895)

1873 – Colette, French novelist and journalist (died 1954)

1887 – Arthur Rubinstein, Polish-American pianist and educator

1910 – John Banner, Austrian actor (died 1973)

1912 – Jackson Pollock, American painter (died 1956)

1927 – Vera Williams, American author and illustrator (died 2015)

1935 – David Lodge, English author and critic (died 2025)

1936 – Alan Alda, American actor, director, and writer

1962 – Sam Phillips, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1968 – Sarah McLachlan, Canadian singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer

1968 – Rakim, American rapper

1969 – Mo Rocca, American comedian and television journalist

1981 – Elijah Wood, American actor and producer

....and on this day in history....

1521 – The Diet of Worms begins, lasting until May 25.

1754 – Sir Horace Walpole coins the word serendipity in a letter to a friend.

1813 – Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is first published in the United Kingdom.

1851 – Northwestern University becomes the first chartered university in Illinois.

1878 – Yale Daily News becomes the first independent daily college newspaper in the United States.

1909 – United States troops leave Cuba, with the exception of Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, after being there since the Spanish–American War.

1915 – An act of the U.S. Congress creates the United States Coast Guard as a branch of the United States Armed Forces.

1916 – The Canadian province of Manitoba grants women the right to vote and run for office in provincial elections (although still excluding women of Indigenous or Asian heritage), marking the first time women in Canada are granted voting rights.

1935 – Iceland becomes the first Western country to legalize therapeutic abortion.

1938 – The World Land Speed Record on a public road is broken by Rudolf Caracciola in the Mercedes-Benz W125 Rekordwagen at a speed of 432.7 kilometres per hour (268.9 mph).

1956 – Elvis Presley makes his first national television appearance.

1958 – The Lego company patents the design of its Lego bricks, still compatible with bricks produced today.

1965 – The current design of the Flag of Canada is chosen by an act of Parliament.

1985 – Supergroup USA for Africa (United Support of Artists for Africa) records the hit single We Are the World, to help raise funds for Ethiopian famine relief.

2023 – Protests begin after police beat and kill Tyre Nichols.

