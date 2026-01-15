KALW Almanac - Thursday January 15, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 15th of January of 2026,

January 15 is the 15th day of the year

350 days remain until the end of the year

63 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:23:51 am

and sunset will be at 5:15:57 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 52 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:54 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.7°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:58 am at 3.43 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:39 am at 6.11 feet

The next low tide at 3:12 pm at -0.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 10:24 pm at 4.63 feet

The Moon is currently 10.1% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 3 days on Sunday the 18th of January of 2026 at 11:52 am

Today is....

Get to Know Your Customers Day

Humanitarian Day

National Bagel Day

National Booch Day

National Fresh Squeezed Juice Day

National Hat Day

National Pothole Day in the UK

National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

Wikipedia Day

Today is also....

Arbor Day in Egypt

Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Nigeria

Army Day in India

John Chilembwe Day in Malawi

Korean Alphabet Day in North Korea

Ocean Duty Day in Indonesia

Teacher's Day in Venezuela

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1622 – Molière, French actor and playwright (died 1673

1902 – Saud of Saudi Arabia (died 1969)

1908 – Edward Teller, Hungarian-American physicist and academic (died 2003)

1909 – Jean Bugatti, German-French engineer (died 1939)

1909 – Gene Krupa, American drummer, composer, and actor (died 1973)

1913 – Lloyd Bridges, American actor (died 1998)

1918 – Gamal Abdel Nasser, Egyptian colonel and politician, second President of Egypt (died 1970)

1929 – Martin Luther King Jr., American minister and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1968)

1941 – Captain Beefheart, American singer-songwriter, musician, and artist (died 2010)

1945 – Vince Foster, American lawyer and political figure (died 1993)

1945 – Princess Michael of Kent

1947 – Andrea Martin, American-Canadian actress, singer, and screenwriter

1957 – Mario Van Peebles, Mexican-American actor and director

1971 – Regina King, American actress

1981 – Pitbull, American rapper and producer

1984 – Ben Shapiro, American author and commentator

....and on this day in history....

1759 – The British Museum opens to the public.

1782 – Superintendent of Finance Robert Morris addresses the U.S. Congress to recommend establishment of a national mint and decimal coinage.

1870 – Thomas Nast publishes a political cartoon symbolizing the Democratic Party with a donkey ("A Live Jackass Kicking a Dead Lion") for Harper's Weekly.

1889 – The Coca-Cola Company, then known as the Pemberton Medicine Company, is incorporated in Atlanta.

1892 – James Naismith publishes the rules of basketball.

1908 – The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority becomes the first Greek-letter organization founded and established by African American college women.

1962 – The Derveni papyrus, Europe's oldest surviving manuscript dating to 340 BC, is found in northern Greece.

1967 – The first Super Bowl is played in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 35–10.

1981 – Pope John Paul II receives a delegation from the Polish trade union Solidarity at the Vatican led by Lech Wałęsa.

2001 – Wikipedia, a free wiki content encyclopedia, is launched

