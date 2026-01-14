KALW Almanac - Wednesday January 14, 2026

Today is Wednesday, the 14th of January of 2026,

January 14 is the 14th day of the year

351 days remain until the end of the year

64 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:24:11 am

and sunset will be at 5:14:54 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:32 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F.

The first low tide will be at 1:06 am at 3.37 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:55 am at 5.99 feet

The next low tide at 2:34 pm at -0.03 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:48 pm at 4.48 feet

The Moon is currently 16 going on 15% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have New Moon in 4 days on Sunday the 18th of January of 2026 at 11:52 am

Today is....

Caesarean Section Day

International Kite Day

National Dress Up Your Pet Day

National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

Organize Your Home Day

Ratification Day

Take a Missionary to Lunch Day

Today is also....

Defender of the Motherland Day in Uzbekistan

Feast of the Ass in Medieval Christianity

Flag Day in Georgia

National Forest Conservation Day in Thailand

Old New Year

Azhyrnykhua in Abkhazia

Yennayer for the ama-ZHEERKH or Berber people of North Africa

Sidereal winter solstice celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures; marking the transition of the Sun to Capricorn, and the first day of the six months Utta-ra-yana period.

Magh Bihu in Assam

Maghe Sankranti in Nepal

Maghi in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Makar Sankranti in India

The first day of Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Uttarayan in Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan

World Logic Day

Today is....

83 BC – Mark Antony, Roman general and politician (died 30 BC)

1741 – Benedict Arnold, American-British general (died 1801)

1875 – Albert Schweitzer, French-German physician and philosopher, Nobel Prize laureate (died 1965)

1886 – Hugh Lofting, English author and poet, created Doctor Dolittle (died 1947)

1892 – Martin Niemöller, German pastor and theologian (died 1984)

1892 – Hal Roach, American actor, director, and producer (died 1992)

1896 – John Dos Passos, American novelist, poet, and playwright (died 1970)

1906 – William Bendix, American actor (died 1964)

1912 – Tillie Olsen, American short story writer (died 2007)

1915 – Mark Goodson, American game show producer, created Family Feud and The Price Is Right (died 1992)

1919 – Andy Rooney, American soldier, journalist, critic, and television personality (died 2011)

1936 – Clarence Carter, American blues and soul singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer

1938 – Jack Jones, American singer and actor[43] (died 2024)

1938 – Allen Toussaint, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer (died 2015)

1941 – Faye Dunaway, American actress and producer

1944 – Nina Totenberg, American journalist

1948 – T Bone Burnett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1952 – Maureen Dowd, American journalist and author

1957 – Anchee Min, Chinese-American painter, photographer, and author

1963 – Steven Soderbergh, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – LL Cool J, American rapper and actor

1969 – Dave Grohl, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and drummer

1982 – Marc Broussard, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

....and on this day in history....

1784 – American Revolutionary War: Ratification Day, United States: Congress ratifies the Treaty of Paris with Great Britain

1900 – Giacomo Puccini's Tosca opens in Rome.

1952 – NBC's long-running morning news program Today debuts, with host Dave Garroway.

1954 – The Hudson Motor Car Company merges with Nash-Kelvinator Corporation forming the American Motors Corporation.

1967 – Counterculture of the 1960s: The Human Be-In takes place in San Francisco, California's Golden Gate Park, launching the Summer of Love. (brr! in the middle of January?)

1972 – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark ascends the throne, the first Queen of Denmark since 1412 and the first Danish monarch not named Frederik or Christian since 1513.

1973 – Elvis Presley's concert Aloha from Hawaii is broadcast live via satellite, and sets the record as the most watched broadcast by an individual entertainer in television history.

2004 – The national flag of the Republic of Georgia, the so-called "five cross flag", is restored to official use after a hiatus of some 500 years.

2011 – President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali of Tunisia seeks refuge in Saudi Arabia after a series of demonstrations against his regime, considered to be the birth of the Arab Spring.