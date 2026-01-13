KALW Almanac - Tuesday January 13, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of January of 2026,

January 13 is the 13th day of the year

352 days remain until the end of the year

65 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:24:29 am

and sunset will be at 5:13:52 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:19:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.6°F

The first low tide was at 12:05 am at 3.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:10 am at 5.88 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:51 pm at 0.28 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:04 pm at 4.25 feet

The Moon is currently 24.0% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 18th of January of 2026 at 11:52 am

Today is....

Korean American Day

Make Your Dream Come True Day

National Peach Melba Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Rubber Ducky Day

National Shop for Travel Day

National Sticker Day

Printing Ink Day

Public Radio Broadcasting Day

Stephen Foster Memorial Day

Today is also....

Constitution Day in Mongolia

Democracy Day in Cape Verde

Gluten-free diet day

Liberation Day in Togo

Old New Year's Eve in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Republic of Srpska, North Macedonia

Malanka in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus

Sidereal winter solstice's eve celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures

the last day of the six-month Dak-shina-yana period

Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu states in India

Lohri in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

Uruka in Assam

Yennayer for the Amazigh or the Berbers of North Africa

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1810 – Ernestine Rose, American suffragist, abolitionist, and freethinker (died 1892)

1832 – Horatio Alger, Jr., American novelist and journalist (died 1899)

1886 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer and actress (died 1966)

1901 – A. B. Guthrie, Jr., American novelist, screenwriter, historian (died 1991)

1929 – Joe Pass, American guitarist and composer (died 1994)

1931 – Charles Nelson Reilly, American actor, comedian, director, game show panelist, and television personality (died 2007)

1931 – Rip Taylor, American actor and comedian (died 2019)

1938 – Shiv Kumar Sharma, Indian santoor (100-string dulcimer-like instrument) master, and composer, born in Jammu, British India (d. 2022)

1940 – Edmund White, American novelist, memoirist, and essayist (died 2025)

1949 – Brandon Tartikoff, American screenwriter and producer (died 1997)

1955 – Jay McInerney, American novelist and critic

1955 – Anne Pringle, English diplomat, British Ambassador to Russia

1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress, comedian, and producer

1975 – Andrew Yang, American entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate

....and on this day in history....

1888 – The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.

1898 – Émile Zola's J'accuse…! exposes the Dreyfus affair.

1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American Cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.

1988 – Lee Teng-hui becomes the first native Taiwanese President of the Republic of China.

1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

2018 – A false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii causes widespread panic in the state.

2021 – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time on a charge of incitement of insurrection following the January 6 United States Capitol attack one week prior.

