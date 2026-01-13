KALW Almanac - Tuesday January 13, 2026
Today is Tuesday, the 13th of January of 2026,
January 13 is the 13th day of the year
352 days remain until the end of the year
65 days until spring begins
Sunrise at 7:24:29 am
and sunset will be at 5:13:52 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:19:10 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.6°F
The first low tide was at 12:05 am at 3.15 feet
The first high tide will be at 6:10 am at 5.88 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:51 pm at 0.28 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:04 pm at 4.25 feet
The Moon is currently 24.0% visible
It's a Waning Crescent moon
We'll have a New Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 18th of January of 2026 at 11:52 am
Today is....
Korean American Day
Make Your Dream Come True Day
National Peach Melba Day
National Poetry at Work Day
National Rubber Ducky Day
National Shop for Travel Day
National Sticker Day
Printing Ink Day
Public Radio Broadcasting Day
Stephen Foster Memorial Day
Today is also....
Constitution Day in Mongolia
Democracy Day in Cape Verde
Gluten-free diet day
Liberation Day in Togo
Old New Year's Eve in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Serbia, Montenegro, Republic of Srpska, North Macedonia
Malanka in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus
Sidereal winter solstice's eve celebrations in South and Southeast Asian cultures
the last day of the six-month Dak-shina-yana period
Bhogi in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu states in India
Lohri in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh
Uruka in Assam
Yennayer for the Amazigh or the Berbers of North Africa
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1810 – Ernestine Rose, American suffragist, abolitionist, and freethinker (died 1892)
1832 – Horatio Alger, Jr., American novelist and journalist (died 1899)
1886 – Sophie Tucker, Russian-born American singer and actress (died 1966)
1901 – A. B. Guthrie, Jr., American novelist, screenwriter, historian (died 1991)
1929 – Joe Pass, American guitarist and composer (died 1994)
1931 – Charles Nelson Reilly, American actor, comedian, director, game show panelist, and television personality (died 2007)
1931 – Rip Taylor, American actor and comedian (died 2019)
1938 – Shiv Kumar Sharma, Indian santoor (100-string dulcimer-like instrument) master, and composer, born in Jammu, British India (d. 2022)
1940 – Edmund White, American novelist, memoirist, and essayist (died 2025)
1949 – Brandon Tartikoff, American screenwriter and producer (died 1997)
1955 – Jay McInerney, American novelist and critic
1955 – Anne Pringle, English diplomat, British Ambassador to Russia
1961 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, American actress, comedian, and producer
1975 – Andrew Yang, American entrepreneur, founder of Venture for America, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate
....and on this day in history....
1888 – The National Geographic Society is founded in Washington, D.C.
1898 – Émile Zola's J'accuse…! exposes the Dreyfus affair.
1966 – Robert C. Weaver becomes the first African American Cabinet member when he is appointed United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
1968 – Johnny Cash performs live at Folsom State Prison.
1988 – Lee Teng-hui becomes the first native Taiwanese President of the Republic of China.
1990 – Douglas Wilder becomes the first elected African American governor as he takes office as Governor of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.
2018 – A false emergency alert warning of an impending missile strike in Hawaii causes widespread panic in the state.
2021 – Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump is impeached for a second time on a charge of incitement of insurrection following the January 6 United States Capitol attack one week prior.