KALW Almanac - Monday January 12, 2026

Today is Monday, the 12th of January of 2026,

January 12 is the 12th day of the year

353 days remain until the end of the year

66 days until spring begins

Sunrise this morning at 7:24:44 am

and sunset this afternoon will be at 5:12:51 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:18:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:26 am 5.79 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 1:03 pm at 0.65 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:04 pm at 3.93 feet

The Moon is currently 32.4% visible

It was a Quarter Moon this weekend

It's now a waning crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 18th of January of 2026 at 11:52 am

Today is....

Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day

International French Onion Soup Day

International Kiss a Ginger Day

National Clean Off Your Desk Day

National Curried Chicken Day

National Glazed Doughnut Day

National Gluten-Free Day

National Hot Tea Day

National Marzipan Day

National Pharmacist Day

Stick To Your New Year's Resolution Day

Work Harder Day

Today is also....

Memorial Day in Turkmenistan

National Youth Day in India

Prosecutor General's Day in Russia

Zanzibar Revolution Day in Tanzania

Yennayer in Algeria

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (died 1797)

1863 – Swami Vivekananda, Indian monk and philosopher (died 1902)

1876 – Jack London, American novelist and journalist (died 1916)

1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1972)

1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (died 1974)

1908 – Clement Hurd, American illustrator (died 1988)

1916 – P. W. Botha, South African politician, 8th Prime Minister of South Africa (died 2006)

1920 – James Farmer, American activist and politician, co-founded Congress of Racial Equality (died 1999)

1923 – Ira Hayes, American marine who raised the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima (died 1955)

1926 – Morton Feldman, American composer and academic (died 1987)

1926 – Ray Price, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2013)

1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (died 2006)

1930 – Tim Horton, Canadian ice hockey player and businessman, founded Tim Hortons (died 1974)

1930 – Glenn Yarbrough, American singer and actor (died 2016)

1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, political activist and academic

1946 – George Duke, American keyboard player, composer, and educator (died 2013)

1951 – Kirstie Alley, American actress and producer (died 2022)

1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author (died 2021)

1952 – Walter Mosley, American novelist

1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author

1957 – John Lasseter, American animator, director, and producer

1958 – Christiane Amanpour, English-Iranian journalist

1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman

1985 – Issa Rae, American actress, writer, director, producer and web series creator

....and on this day in history....

1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.

1971 – The Harrisburg Seven: Rev. Philip Berrigan and five other activists are indicted on charges of conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and of plotting to blow up the heating tunnels of federal buildings in Washington, D.C.

1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.

