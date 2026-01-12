KALW Almanac - Monday January 12, 2026
Today is Monday, the 12th of January of 2026,
January 12 is the 12th day of the year
353 days remain until the end of the year
66 days until spring begins
Sunrise this morning at 7:24:44 am
and sunset this afternoon will be at 5:12:51 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 48 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:18:47 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.
The first high tide will be at 5:26 am 5.79 feet
The only low tide of the day will be at 1:03 pm at 0.65 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 8:04 pm at 3.93 feet
The Moon is currently 32.4% visible
It was a Quarter Moon this weekend
It's now a waning crescent moon
We'll have a New Moon in 6 days next Sunday the 18th of January of 2026 at 11:52 am
Today is....
Feast of Fabulous Wild Men Day
International French Onion Soup Day
International Kiss a Ginger Day
National Clean Off Your Desk Day
National Curried Chicken Day
National Glazed Doughnut Day
National Gluten-Free Day
National Hot Tea Day
National Marzipan Day
National Pharmacist Day
Stick To Your New Year's Resolution Day
Work Harder Day
Today is also....
Memorial Day in Turkmenistan
National Youth Day in India
Prosecutor General's Day in Russia
Zanzibar Revolution Day in Tanzania
Yennayer in Algeria
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1729 – Edmund Burke, Irish philosopher, academic, and politician (died 1797)
1863 – Swami Vivekananda, Indian monk and philosopher (died 1902)
1876 – Jack London, American novelist and journalist (died 1916)
1904 – Mississippi Fred McDowell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1972)
1905 – Tex Ritter, American actor and singer (died 1974)
1908 – Clement Hurd, American illustrator (died 1988)
1916 – P. W. Botha, South African politician, 8th Prime Minister of South Africa (died 2006)
1920 – James Farmer, American activist and politician, co-founded Congress of Racial Equality (died 1999)
1923 – Ira Hayes, American marine who raised the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima (died 1955)
1926 – Morton Feldman, American composer and academic (died 1987)
1926 – Ray Price, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2013)
1928 – Ruth Brown, American R&B singer-songwriter and actress (died 2006)
1930 – Tim Horton, Canadian ice hockey player and businessman, founded Tim Hortons (died 1974)
1930 – Glenn Yarbrough, American singer and actor (died 2016)
1942 – Bernardine Dohrn, political activist and academic
1946 – George Duke, American keyboard player, composer, and educator (died 2013)
1951 – Kirstie Alley, American actress and producer (died 2022)
1951 – Rush Limbaugh, American talk show host and author (died 2021)
1952 – Walter Mosley, American novelist
1954 – Howard Stern, American radio host, actor, and author
1957 – John Lasseter, American animator, director, and producer
1958 – Christiane Amanpour, English-Iranian journalist
1964 – Jeff Bezos, American computer scientist and businessman
1985 – Issa Rae, American actress, writer, director, producer and web series creator
....and on this day in history....
1932 – Hattie Caraway becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate.
1971 – The Harrisburg Seven: Rev. Philip Berrigan and five other activists are indicted on charges of conspiring to kidnap Henry Kissinger and of plotting to blow up the heating tunnels of federal buildings in Washington, D.C.
1998 – Nineteen European nations agree to forbid human cloning.