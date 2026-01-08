KALW Almanac - Thursday January 8, 2026

Today Thursday, 8th of January of 2026,

January 8 is the eighth day of the year

357 days remain until the end of the year

70 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:25:26 am

and sunset will be at 5:08:54 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first high tide was at 2:42 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:40 am at 2.13 feet

The next high tide will be at 2:02 pm at 4.68 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:27 pm at 0.68 feet

The Moon is currently 70.4% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 10th of January of 2026 at 7:48 am

Today is....

Argyle Day

Bubble Bath Day

Earth's Rotation Day

Healthy Weight, Healthy Look Day

National Career Coach Day

National English Toffee Day

National JoyGerm Day

National Man Watcher's Day

National Winter Skin Relief Day

Show and Tell Day at Work Day

War on Poverty Day

World Typing Day

Today is also....

Babinden in Belarus and Russia

Commonwealth Day in the Northern Mariana Islands

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with....

1862 – Frank Nelson Doubleday, American publisher, founded the Doubleday Publishing Company (died 1934)[89]

1897 – Dennis Wheatley, English soldier and author (died 1977)[109]

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (died 1970)

1912 – José Ferrer, Puerto Rican-American actor and director (died 1992)

1923 – Larry Storch, American actor and comedian(died 2022)

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (died 2009)

1931 – Bill Graham, German-American businessman (died 1991)

1933 – Charles Osgood, American soldier and journalist (died 2024)

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (died 1977)

1938 – Bob Eubanks, American game show host and producer

1941 – Boris Vallejo, Peruvian-American painter

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author (died 2018)

1942 – Junichirō Koizumi, Japanese politician, 56th Prime Minister of Japan

1944 – Terry Brooks, American lawyer and author

1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (died 2016)

1952 – Vladimir Feltsman, Russian-American pianist and educator

1964 – Ron Sexsmith, Canadian singer-songwriter

....and on this day in history....

1790 – George Washington delivers the first State of the Union address in New York City.

1828 – The Democratic Party of the United States is organized.

1835 – US President Andrew Jackson announces a celebratory dinner after having reduced the United States national debt to zero for the only time.

1867 – The United States Congress passes the bill to allow African American men the right to vote in Washington, D.C.

1900 – President William McKinley places Alaska under military rule.

1912 – The African National Congress is founded, under the name South African Native National Congress (SANNC).

1912 – The city of San Diego passes an ordinance restricting free speech, provoking months of civil unrest between socialist Wobblies and business leaders that become the bloodiest free speech fight in history.

1936 – Kashf-e hijab decree is made and immediately enforced by Reza Shah, Iran's head of state, banning the wearing of Islamic veils in public.

1959 – Charles de Gaulle is proclaimed as the first President of the French Fifth Republic.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a "war on poverty" in the United States.

1972 – Bowing to international pressure, President of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto releases Bengali leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from prison, who had been arrested after declaring the independence of Bangladesh.

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

1975 – Ella T. Grasso becomes Governor of Connecticut, the first woman to serve as a Governor in the United States other than by succeeding her husband.

1982 – Breakup of the Bell System: In the United States, AT&T agrees to divest itself of twenty-two subdivisions.

2002 – President of the United States George W. Bush signs into law the No Child Left Behind Act.

2011 – Sitting US Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is shot in the head along with 18 others in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. Giffords survived the assassination attempt, but six others died, including John Roll, a federal judge.

2023 – Supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro storm the Brazilian Congress.

