Almanac from KALW

KALW Almanac - Tuesday January 6, 2026

By Kevin Vance
Published January 6, 2026 at 5:36 AM PST
Beautiful apples on tree
Colorado State University Extension Nutrition, Food Safety & Health
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Beautiful apples on tree

Today is Tuesday, the 6th of January of 2026

January 6 is the sixth day of the year

359 days remain until the end of the year

72 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:25:35 am

and sunset will be at 5:07:01 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:16:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:22 am at 5.41 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at 2.52 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 12:10 pm at 6.07 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:04 pm at -0.67 feet

The Moon is currently 87.3% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon....

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 10th of January of 2026 at 7:48 am

Today is also....

Apple Tree Day

Cuddle Up Day

National Bean Day

National King Cake Day

National Shortbread Day

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

World Day for War Orphans

Today is also...

Christmas in the Armenian App-iss-tolic Church

Christmas Eve in Russia

Epiphany or Three Kings' Day in Western Christianity

Theophany in Eastern Christianity

Little Christmas in Ireland

THRET-tán-dinn in Iceland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1256 – Gertrude the Great, German mystic (died 1302)

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (died 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (died 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (died 1920)

1872 – Alexander Scriabin, Russian pianist and composer (died 1915)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (died 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (died 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (died 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (died 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (died 1993)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer, and humanitarian (died 1991)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (died 1973)

1920 – John Maynard Smith, English biologist and geneticist (died 2004)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Korean religious leader; founder of the Unification Church (died 2012)

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (died 1999)

1924 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korean soldier and politician, 8th President of South Korea, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2009)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (died 2012)

1925 – John DeLorean, American engineer and businessman, founded the DeLorean Motor Company (died 2005)

1930 – Vic Tayback, American actor (died 1990)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (died 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (died 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1946 – Syd Barrett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2006)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (died 1978)

1953 – Malcolm Young, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2017)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Nigella Lawson, English chef and author

1968 – John Singleton, American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2019)

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian

1984 – Eric Trump, American businessman

....and on this day in history....

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people.

1941 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his Four Freedoms speech in the State of the Union address.

1947 – Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to offer a round-the-world ticket.

1974 – In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time commences nearly four months early in the United States.

1994 – U.S. figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked and injured by an assailant hired by her rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2005 – Edgar Ray Killen is indicted for the 1964 murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner during the American Civil Rights Movement.

2021 – Americans storm the United States Capitol Building to disrupt certification of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in four deaths and evacuation of the U.S. Congress.

2025 – Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and Prime Minister of Canada after nine years in office.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
