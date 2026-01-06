KALW Almanac - Tuesday January 6, 2026

Today is Tuesday, the 6th of January of 2026

January 6 is the sixth day of the year

359 days remain until the end of the year

72 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:25:35 am

and sunset will be at 5:07:01 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:16:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:22 am at 5.41 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at 2.52 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 12:10 pm at 6.07 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:04 pm at -0.67 feet

The Moon is currently 87.3% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon....

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 10th of January of 2026 at 7:48 am

Today is also....

Apple Tree Day

Cuddle Up Day

National Bean Day

National King Cake Day

National Shortbread Day

National Smith Day

National Take a Poet to Lunch Day

National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day

National Technology Day

World Day for War Orphans

Today is also...

Christmas in the Armenian App-iss-tolic Church

Christmas Eve in Russia

Epiphany or Three Kings' Day in Western Christianity

Theophany in Eastern Christianity

Little Christmas in Ireland

THRET-tán-dinn in Iceland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1256 – Gertrude the Great, German mystic (died 1302)

1412 – Joan of Arc, French martyr and saint (died 1431)

1832 – Gustave Doré, French painter and sculptor (died 1883)

1838 – Max Bruch, German composer and conductor (died 1920)

1872 – Alexander Scriabin, Russian pianist and composer (died 1915)

1878 – Carl Sandburg, American poet and historian (died 1967)

1880 – Tom Mix, American cowboy and actor (died 1940)

1882 – Sam Rayburn, American lawyer and politician, 48th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (died 1961)

1883 – Kahlil Gibran, Lebanese-American poet, painter, and philosopher (died 1931)

1903 – Maurice Abravanel, Greek-American pianist and conductor (died 1993)

1912 – Danny Thomas, American actor, comedian, producer, and humanitarian (died 1991)

1915 – Alan Watts, English-American philosopher and author (died 1973)

1920 – John Maynard Smith, English biologist and geneticist (died 2004)

1920 – Sun Myung Moon, Korean religious leader; founder of the Unification Church (died 2012)

1923 – Jacobo Timerman, Argentinian journalist and author (died 1999)

1924 – Kim Dae-jung, South Korean soldier and politician, 8th President of South Korea, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2009)

1924 – Earl Scruggs, American banjo player (died 2012)

1925 – John DeLorean, American engineer and businessman, founded the DeLorean Motor Company (died 2005)

1930 – Vic Tayback, American actor (died 1990)

1931 – E. L. Doctorow, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (died 2015)

1944 – Bonnie Franklin, American actress and singer (died 2013)

1944 – Alan Stivell, French singer-songwriter and harp player

1946 – Syd Barrett, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2006)

1947 – Sandy Denny, English folk-rock singer-songwriter (died 1978)

1953 – Malcolm Young, Scottish-Australian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (died 2017)

1955 – Rowan Atkinson, English actor, producer, and screenwriter

1960 – Nigella Lawson, English chef and author

1968 – John Singleton, American director, producer, and screenwriter (died 2019)

1984 – Kate McKinnon, American actress and comedian

1984 – Eric Trump, American businessman

....and on this day in history....

1912 – New Mexico is admitted to the Union as the 47th U.S. state.

1929 – Mother Teresa arrives by sea in Calcutta, India, to begin her work among India's poorest and sick people.

1941 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivers his Four Freedoms speech in the State of the Union address.

1947 – Pan American Airlines becomes the first commercial airline to offer a round-the-world ticket.

1974 – In response to the 1973 oil crisis, daylight saving time commences nearly four months early in the United States.

1994 – U.S. figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is attacked and injured by an assailant hired by her rival Tonya Harding's ex-husband during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

2005 – Edgar Ray Killen is indicted for the 1964 murders of Chaney, Goodman, and Schwerner during the American Civil Rights Movement.

2021 – Americans storm the United States Capitol Building to disrupt certification of the 2020 presidential election, resulting in four deaths and evacuation of the U.S. Congress.

2025 – Justin Trudeau announces his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada and Prime Minister of Canada after nine years in office.

