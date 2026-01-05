KALW Almanac - Monday January 5, 2026
Today is Monday, the 5th of January of 2026
January 5 is the fifth day of the year
360 days remain until the end of the year
73 days until spring begins
Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:25:36 am
and sunset will be at 5:06:07 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:15:51 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.
The first high tide was at 12:41 am at 5.35 feet
The first low tide will be at 5:35 am at 2.71 feet
The next high tide at 11:19 am 6.62 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:23 pm at -1.17 feet
The Moon is currently 93.7% visible
It was a full moon this weekend
It's now a waning gibbous moon
We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 10th of January of 2026 at 7:48 am
Today is....
George Washington Carver Day
National "Thank God It's Monday" Day
National Bird Day
National Keto Day
National Screenwriters Day
National Weigh-In Day
National Whipped Cream Day
Today is also....
Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, China
Joma Shinji in Japan
and it's the The Twelfth day of Christmas and the Twelfth Night of Christmas in which your True Love is supposed to give you Twelve Drummers Drumming
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (died 1813)
1876 – Konrad Adenauer, German lawyer and politician, Chancellor of West Germany (died 1967)
1914 – George Reeves, American actor and director (died 1959)
1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (died 2007)
1921 – Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Swiss author and playwright (died 1990)
1923 – Sam Phillips, American radio host and producer, founded Sun Records (died 2003)
1928 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 4th President of Pakistan (died 1979)
1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States (died 2021)
1931 – Alvin Ailey, American dancer and choreographer, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (died 1989)
1931 – Alfred Brendel, Austrian pianist, poet, and author (died 2025)
1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director
1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (died 2016)
1941 – Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter
1942 – Charlie Rose, American journalist and talk show host
1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman (died 2025)
1948 – Ted Lange, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1961 – Iris DeMent, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1969 – Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director
....and on this day in history....
1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.
1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female governor in the United States.
1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.
1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.
1968 – Alexander Dubček comes to power in Czechoslovakia, effectively beginning the "Prague Spring".