KALW Almanac - Monday January 5, 2026

Today is Monday, the 5th of January of 2026

January 5 is the fifth day of the year

360 days remain until the end of the year

73 days until spring begins

Sunrise in San Francisco at 7:25:36 am

and sunset will be at 5:06:07 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:15:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first high tide was at 12:41 am at 5.35 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:35 am at 2.71 feet

The next high tide at 11:19 am 6.62 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:23 pm at -1.17 feet

The Moon is currently 93.7% visible

It was a full moon this weekend

It's now a waning gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Saturday the 10th of January of 2026 at 7:48 am

Today is....

George Washington Carver Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Bird Day

National Keto Day

National Screenwriters Day

National Weigh-In Day

National Whipped Cream Day

Today is also....

Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, China

Joma Shinji in Japan

and it's the The Twelfth day of Christmas and the Twelfth Night of Christmas in which your True Love is supposed to give you Twelve Drummers Drumming

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1779 – Zebulon Pike, American general and explorer (died 1813)

1876 – Konrad Adenauer, German lawyer and politician, Chancellor of West Germany (died 1967)

1914 – George Reeves, American actor and director (died 1959)

1917 – Jane Wyman, American actress (died 2007)

1921 – Friedrich Dürrenmatt, Swiss author and playwright (died 1990)

1923 – Sam Phillips, American radio host and producer, founded Sun Records (died 2003)

1928 – Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Pakistani lawyer and politician, 4th President of Pakistan (died 1979)

1928 – Walter Mondale, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 42nd Vice President of the United States (died 2021)

1931 – Alvin Ailey, American dancer and choreographer, founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (died 1989)

1931 – Alfred Brendel, Austrian pianist, poet, and author (died 2025)

1931 – Robert Duvall, American actor and director

1932 – Umberto Eco, Italian novelist, literary critic, and philosopher (died 2016)

1941 – Hayao Miyazaki, Japanese animator, director, and screenwriter

1942 – Charlie Rose, American journalist and talk show host

1946 – Diane Keaton, American actress, director, and businesswoman (died 2025)

1948 – Ted Lange, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Iris DeMent, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1969 – Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director

....and on this day in history....

1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.

1925 – Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming becomes the first female governor in the United States.

1933 – Construction of the Golden Gate Bridge begins in San Francisco Bay.

1953 – The play Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett receives its première in Paris.

1968 – Alexander Dubček comes to power in Czechoslovakia, effectively beginning the "Prague Spring".

