KALW Almanac - Friday January 2, 2026
Today is Friday, the 2nd of January of 2026,
January 2 is the second day of the year
363 days remain until the end of the year
77 days until spring begins
Sunrise at 7:25:27 am
and sunset will be at 5:03:29 pm.
we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:14:28 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F
The first low tide was at 2:48 am at 3.16 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:45 am at 7.26 feet
The next low tide at 4:07 pm at -1.66 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:15 pm at 5.15 feet
The Moon is currently 99% visible
It's still a Waxing Gibbous
We'll have a Full Moon early tomorrow Saturday morning the 3rd of January of 2026 at 2:03 am
The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon
The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year.
It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger,
but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory,
locate pack members,
reinforce social bonds,
and gather for hunting.
European settlers may have used the term “Wolf Moon” even before they came to North America.
This moon is also called the Center Moon, from the Assiniboine people.
The Cree names of Cold Moon and Frost Exploding Moon
The Algonquin name is the Freeze Up Moon.
The Dakota names this full moon Severe Moon and Hard Moon
Other names for this time include Canada Goose Moon by the Tlingit
Great Moon by the Cree
Greetings Moon by the Western Abenaki
and The Spirit Moon by the Oji bwe
Today is....
55 MPH Speed Limit Day
Happy Mew Year for Cats Day
National Buffet Day
National Cream Puff Day
National Motivation and Inspiration Day
National Personal Trainer Awareness Day
National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day
National Science Fiction Day
Swiss Cheese Day
World Introvert Day
Today is also....
Ancestry Day in Haiti
Berchtold's Day in Switzerland
The Day after New Years Day is a Public Holiday in New Zealand
Kaapse Klopse in Cape Town, South Africa
The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7 in Colombia
The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas
(you're supposed to give your true love Nine Ladies Dancing)
The Second of January is a Bank Holiday in Scotland
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1909 – Barry Goldwater, American politician, businessman, and author (died 1998)
1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (died 1943)
1920 (probable) – Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry (died 1992)
1928 – Dan Rostenkowski, American politician (died 2010)
1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (died 1992)
1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist
1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (died 2021)
1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist
1952 – Wendy Phillips, American actress
1963 Wu Man, Chinese-American pipa (lute-like instrument) player, and composer (Silk Road Ensemble), born in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress
1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer
...and on this day in history....
1900 – American statesman and diplomat John Hay announces the Open Door Policy to promote trade with China.
1920 – The second Palmer Raid, ordered by the US Department of Justice, results in 6,000 suspected communists and anarchists being arrested and held without trial.
1921 – World premiere of the science fiction play R.U.R. by the Czech writer Karel Čapek in a theater in Hradec Králové.
1942 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtains the conviction of 33 members of a German spy ring headed by Fritz Joubert Duquesne in the largest espionage case in United States history; Also known as the Duquesne Spy Ring.
1949 – Luis Muñoz Marín is inaugurated as the first democratically elected Governor of Puerto Rico.
1967 – Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.
1991 – Sharon Pratt Dixon becomes the first African American woman mayor of a major city and first woman Mayor of the District of Columbia.