KALW Almanac - Friday January 2, 2026

Today is Friday, the 2nd of January of 2026,

January 2 is the second day of the year

363 days remain until the end of the year

77 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:25:27 am

and sunset will be at 5:03:29 pm.

we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:14:28 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F

The first low tide was at 2:48 am at 3.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:45 am at 7.26 feet

The next low tide at 4:07 pm at -1.66 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:15 pm at 5.15 feet

The Moon is currently 99% visible

It's still a Waxing Gibbous

We'll have a Full Moon early tomorrow Saturday morning the 3rd of January of 2026 at 2:03 am

The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year.

It was traditionally thought that wolves howled due to hunger,

but we now know that wolves use howls to define territory,

locate pack members,

reinforce social bonds,

and gather for hunting.

European settlers may have used the term “Wolf Moon” even before they came to North America.

This moon is also called the Center Moon, from the Assiniboine people.

The Cree names of Cold Moon and Frost Exploding Moon

The Algonquin name is the Freeze Up Moon.

The Dakota names this full moon Severe Moon and Hard Moon

Other names for this time include Canada Goose Moon by the Tlingit

Great Moon by the Cree

Greetings Moon by the Western Abenaki

and The Spirit Moon by the Oji bwe

Today is....

55 MPH Speed Limit Day

Happy Mew Year for Cats Day

National Buffet Day

National Cream Puff Day

National Motivation and Inspiration Day

National Personal Trainer Awareness Day

National Run it Up the Flagpole and See if Anybody Salutes it Day

National Science Fiction Day

Swiss Cheese Day

World Introvert Day

Today is also....

Ancestry Day in Haiti

Berchtold's Day in Switzerland

The Day after New Years Day is a Public Holiday in New Zealand

Kaapse Klopse in Cape Town, South Africa

The first day of Blacks and Whites' Carnival, celebrated until January 7 in Colombia

The ninth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

(you're supposed to give your true love Nine Ladies Dancing)

The Second of January is a Bank Holiday in Scotland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1909 – Barry Goldwater, American politician, businessman, and author (died 1998)

1918 – Willi Graf, German physician and activist (died 1943)

1920 (probable) – Isaac Asimov, American writer and professor of biochemistry (died 1992)

1928 – Dan Rostenkowski, American politician (died 2010)

1936 – Roger Miller, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (died 1992)

1940 – Jim Bakker, American televangelist

1944 – Norodom Ranariddh, Cambodian field marshal and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (died 2021)

1948 – Judith Miller, American journalist

1952 – Wendy Phillips, American actress

1963 Wu Man, Chinese-American pipa (lute-like instrument) player, and composer (Silk Road Ensemble), born in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

1967 – Tia Carrere, American actress

1968 – Cuba Gooding, Jr., American actor and producer

...and on this day in history....

1900 – American statesman and diplomat John Hay announces the Open Door Policy to promote trade with China.

1920 – The second Palmer Raid, ordered by the US Department of Justice, results in 6,000 suspected communists and anarchists being arrested and held without trial.

1921 – World premiere of the science fiction play R.U.R. by the Czech writer Karel Čapek in a theater in Hradec Králové.

1942 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) obtains the conviction of 33 members of a German spy ring headed by Fritz Joubert Duquesne in the largest espionage case in United States history; Also known as the Duquesne Spy Ring.

1949 – Luis Muñoz Marín is inaugurated as the first democratically elected Governor of Puerto Rico.

1967 – Ronald Reagan, past movie actor and future President of the United States, is sworn in as Governor of California.

1991 – Sharon Pratt Dixon becomes the first African American woman mayor of a major city and first woman Mayor of the District of Columbia.