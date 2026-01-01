KALW Almanac - Thursday January 1, 2026

Today is Thursday, the 1st of January of 2026,

Sunrise at 7:25:19 am

and sunset will be at 5:02:39 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:13:59 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.4°F

The first low tide was at 1:50 am at 3.15 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:52 am at 7.14 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:19 pm at -1.43 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:29 pm at 4.97 feet

The Moon is currently 94.7% visible

It's a waxing gibbous moon

We'll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 3rd of January of 2026 at 2:03 am

The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon

Center Moon,

Cold Moon

Frost Exploding Moon

Freeze Up Moon.

Severe Moon

Hard Moon

Canada Goose Moon

Great Moon

Greetings Moon

The Spirit Moon

Today is....

The last day of Kwanzaa

Today's principle is Imani, or Faith

Today is also The eighth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

Your True Love should be bringing to you Eight Maids a-Milking, etc.

January 1 is the name of a 1984 Indian Tamil-language film

"January 1st" is also the name of a 2019 song by the Japanese rock band Coldrain

Apple Gifting Day

Commitment Day

Copyright Law Day

Ellis Island Day

Euro Day

Global Family Day

National Black-eyed Pea Day

National Bloody Mary Day

National First-Foot Day

National Hangover Day

New Year's Dishonor List Day

Polar Bear Swim Day

Public Domain Day

Saint Basil's Day

World Day of Peace

Z Day

Today is also....

Jump-up Day in Montserrat

New Year's Day on the Gregorian calendar

Japanese New Year

Novy God Day in Russia

Triumph of the Revolution in Cuba

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with....

1735 – Paul Revere, American silversmith and engraver (died 1818)

1752 – Betsy Ross, American seamstress, sewed flags for the Pennsylvania Navy during the Revolutionary War (died 1836)

1864 – Alfred Stieglitz, American photographer and curator (died 1946)

1879 – E. M. Forster, English author and playwright (died 1970)

1883 – William J. Donovan, American general, lawyer, and politician (died 1959)

1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, American law enforcement official; 1st Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (died 1972)

1900 – Xavier Cugat, Spanish-American singer-songwriter and actor (died 1990)

1909 – Peggy Dennis, American-Russian journalist, author, and activist (died 1993)

1911 – Hank Greenberg, American baseball player (died 1986)

1912 – Kim Philby, British spy (died 1988)

1919 – J. D. Salinger, American soldier and author (died 2010)

1923 – Milt Jackson, American jazz vibraphonist and composer (died 1999)

1934 – Alan Berg, American lawyer and radio host (died 1984)

1938 – Frank Langella, American actor

1942 – Country Joe McDonald, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Don Novello, American comedian, screenwriter and producer

1958 – Grandmaster Flash, Barbadian rapper and DJ

1969 – Morris Chestnut, American actor

....and on this day in history....

153 BC – For the first time, Roman consuls begin their year in office on January 1.

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect as the civil calendar of the Roman Republic, establishing January 1 as the new date of the new year.

1600 – Scotland recognises January 1 as the start of the year, instead of March 25.

1773 – The hymn that becomes known as "Amazing Grace", previously titled "1 Chronicles 17:16–17, Faith's Review and Expectation", is first used to accompany a sermon led by John Newton in the town of Olney, Buckinghamshire, England.

1788 – The first edition of The Times of London, previously The Daily Universal Register, is published.

1804 – French rule ends in Haiti. Haiti becomes the first black-majority republic and second independent country in North America after the United States.

1808 – The United States bans the importation of slaves.

1818 – Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (anonymously) publishes the pioneering work of science fiction, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus, in London.

1885 – Twenty-five nations adopt Sandford Fleming's proposal for standard time (and also, time zones).

1892 – Ellis Island begins processing immigrants into the United States.

1898 – New York, New York annexes land from surrounding counties, creating the City of Greater New York. The four initial boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, are joined on January 25 by Staten Island to create the modern city of five boroughs.

1899 – Spanish rule ends in Cuba.

1902 – The first American college football bowl game, the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Stanford, is held in Pasadena, California.

1928 – Boris Bazhanov defects through Iran to seek asylum in France. He is the only member of Joseph Stalin's secretariat to have defected from the Soviet Union.

1934 – Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay becomes a United States federal prison.

1947 – The Canadian Citizenship Act 1946 comes into effect, converting British subjects into Canadian citizens.[66] Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King becomes the first Canadian citizen.

1948 – The British railway network is nationalized to form British Railways.

1970 – The defined beginning of Unix time, at 00:00:00.

1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.

1979 – the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and Taiwan Relations Act enter into force. Through the Communiqué, the United States establishes normal diplomatic relations with China. Through the Act, the United States guarantees military support for Taiwan.

1982 – Peruvian Javier Pérez de Cuéllar becomes the first Latin American to hold the title of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

1983 – The ARPANET officially changes to using TCP/IP, the Internet Protocol, effectively creating the Internet.

1984 – The original American Telephone & Telegraph Company is divested of its 22 Bell System companies as a result of the settlement of the 1974 United States Department of Justice antitrust suit against AT&T.

1985 – The first British mobile phone call is made by Michael Harrison to his father Sir Ernest Harrison, chairman of Vodafone.

1989 – The Montreal Protocol comes into force, stopping the use of chemicals contributing to ozone depletion.

1990 – David Dinkins is sworn in as New York City's first black mayor.[95]

1993 – Dissolution of Czechoslovakia: Czechoslovakia is divided into the Czech Republic and Slovak Republic.

1994 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation initiates twelve days of armed conflict in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

1994 – The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) comes into effect.

1995 – The World Trade Organization comes into being.

1995 – The Draupner wave in the North Sea in Norway is detected, confirming the existence of freak waves.

1999 – The Euro currency is introduced in 11 member nations of the European Union (with the exception of the United Kingdom, Denmark, Greece and Sweden).

