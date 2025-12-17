KALW Almanac - Wednesday December 17, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of December of 2025,

December 17 is the 351st day of the year

14 days remain until the end of the year.

4 days unitl Winter begins

Winter Solstice occurs on Sunday December 21, 2025 7:03 AM Pacific Time

Sunrise at 7:19:38 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:13 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:06:25 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:17 am at 3.14 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:09 am at 6.16 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 3:32 pm at -0.33 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:41 pm at 4.61 feet

The Moon is currently 5.8% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon in 2 days on Friday the 19th of December of 2025 at 5:43 pm

Today is.....

National Maple Syrup Day

Pan American Aviation Day

Wright Brothers Day

Today is also....

The third full day of Hanukkah and the second day of Las Posadas

Accession Day in Bahrain

International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers

Kurdish Flag Day in the Global Kurdish population

National Day in Bhutan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to open presents alongside....

1873 – Ford Madox Ford, English novelist, poet, and critic (died 1939)

1874 – William Lyon Mackenzie King, Canadian economist and politician, tenth Prime Minister of Canada (died 1950)

1894 – Arthur Fiedler, American conductor (died 1979)

1903 – Erskine Caldwell, American novelist and short story writer (died 1987)

1929 – William Safire, American journalist and author (died 2009)

1930 – Bob Guccione, American photographer and publisher, founded Penthouse (died 2010)

1931 – Dave Madden, Canadian-American actor (died 2014)

1935 – Cal Ripken Sr., American baseball player, coach, and manager (died 1999)

1936 – Pope Francis (died 2025)

1937 – Art Neville, American singer and keyboard player (died 2019)

1937 – John Kennedy Toole, American novelist (died 1969)

1939 – Eddie Kendricks, American R&B singer-songwriter (died 1992)

1942 – Paul Butterfield, American singer and harmonica player (died 1987)

1946 – Eugene Levy, Canadian actor, director, and screenwriter

1978 – Manny Pacquiao, Filipino boxer and politician

1987 – Chelsea Manning, American soldier and intelligence analyst

....and on this day in history....

497 BC – The first Saturnalia festival was celebrated in ancient Rome.

1665 – The first account of a blood transfusion is published, in the form of a letter from physician Richard Lower to chemist Robert Boyle, in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society

1777 – France formally recognizes the United States.

1790 – The Aztec calendar stone is discovered at El Zócalo, Mexico City

1865 – First performance of the Unfinished Symphony by Franz Schubert.

1892 – First issue of Vogue is published.

1903 – The Wright brothers make the first controlled powered, heavier-than-air flight in the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

1933 – The first NFL Championship Game is played at Wrigley Field in Chicago between the New York Giants and Chicago Bears. The Bears won 23–21.

1935 – First flight of the Douglas DC-3.

1943 – All Chinese living in the United States are again permitted to become citizens upon the repeal of the Act of 1882 and the introduction of the Magnuson Act.

1951 – The American Civil Rights Congress delivers "We Charge Genocide" to the United Nations.

1969 – Project Blue Book: The United States Air Force closes its study of UFOs.

1989 – The Simpsons premieres on television with the episode "Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire".

2014 – The United States and Cuba re-establish diplomatic relations after severing them in 1961.