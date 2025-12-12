KALW Almanac - Friday December 12, 2025

Today is Friday, the 12th of December of 2025

December 12 is the 346th day of the year

19 days remain until the end of the year

9 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:16:18 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:35 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:03:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:16 am at 5.54 feet

The first low tide will be at 11:45 am at 1.85 feet

The next high tide at 5:06 pm at 4 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:07 pm at 1.35 feet

The Moon is 43.4% currently

It's the Third Quarter moon

Next phase will be a New Moon in 8 days Friday the 19th of December of 2025 at 5:43 pm

Today is....

Festival of Unmentionable Thoughts

Gingerbread House Day

International Sound Check Day

National 12-hour Fresh Breath Day

National Ambrosia Day

National Ding-a-Ling Day

National Poinsettia Day

National Salesperson's Day

Official Lost and Found Day

Today is also....

Constitution Day in Russia

Day of Neutrality in Turkmenistan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1805 – Henry Wells, American businessman, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (died 1878)

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (died 1880)

1863 – Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter (died 1944)

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, American actor (died 1973)

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American singer, actor, and producer (died 1998)

1918 – Joe Williams, American singer and pianist (died 1999)

1923 – Bob Barker, American game show host and producer (died 2023)

1924 – Ed Koch, American politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (died 2013)

1927 – Robert Noyce, American inventor and businessman, co-founded the Intel Corporation (died 1990)

1937 – Connie Francis, American singer, musician, and actress (died 2025)

1937 – Philip Ledger, English pianist, composer, and academic (died 2012)

1940 – Dionne Warwick, American singer

1943 – Grover Washington, Jr., American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer (died 1999)

1945 – Tony Williams, American drummer, composer, and producer (died 1997)

1952 – Cathy Rigby, American gymnast

1957 – Sheila E., American singer and musician

1962 – Tracy Austin, American tennis player and sportscaster

1970 – Regina Hall, American actress

1975 – Mayim Bialik, American actress, neuroscientist, and author

1994 – Otto Warmbier, American student imprisoned in North Korea (died 2017)

....and on this day in history....

1787 – Pennsylvania becomes the second state to ratify the US Constitution.

1870 – Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina becomes the second black U.S. congressman.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter "S" [•••] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John's, Newfoundland.

1963 – Kenya declares independence from Great Britain.

2015 – The Paris Agreement relating to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is adopted.