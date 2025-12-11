KALW Almanac - Thursday December 11, 2025

Today Thursday, 11th of December of 2025,

December 11 is the 345th day of the year

20 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until Winter Solstice

Sunrise at 7:15:33 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:21 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:03:27 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.1°F.

the first high tide was at 4:32 am at 5.38 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:34 am at 2.39 feet

The next high tide at 3:40 pm at 4.41 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:15 pm at 0.74 feet

The Moon is currently 53.3% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We will have the Last Quarter Moon this afternoon at 12:52 pm

Today is....

Holiday Food Drive for Needy Animals Day

National App Day

National Have a Bagel Day

National Noodle Ring Day

National Stretching Day

Today is also....

Establishment of Kurdish Women's Union in Iraqi Kurdistan

Indiana Day in the United States

International Mountain Day

National Tango Day in Argentina

Pampanga Day in Pampanga province, Philippines

Republic Day, the day when Upper Volta became an autonomous republic in the French Community in 1958. in Burkina Faso

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with...

1803 – Hector Berlioz, French composer, conductor, and critic (died 1869)

1830 – Kamehameha V of Hawaii (died 1872)

1856 – Georgi Plekhanov, Russian philosopher, theorist, and author (died 1918)

1882 – Fiorello H. La Guardia, American lawyer and politician, 99th Mayor of New York City (died 1947)

1904 – Marge, American cartoonist (died 1993) She created Little Lulu

1908 – Elliott Carter, American composer and academic (died 2012)

1911 – Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian author, playwright, and screenwriter, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2006)

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian novelist, historian, and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2008)

1922 – Grace Paley, American short story writer and poet (died 2007)

1923 – Morrie Turner, American comics creator (died 2014)

1926 – Big Mama Thornton, American singer-songwriter (died 1984)

1931 – Rita Moreno, Puerto Rican actress, singer, and dancer

1938 – McCoy Tyner, American jazz musician (died 2020)

1939 – Tom Hayden, American activist and politician (died 2016)

1944 – Brenda Lee, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Christina Onassis, Greek-Argentine businesswoman, socialite, and heiress (died 1988)

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1967 – Mo'Nique, American comedian, actress, and producer

1973 – Mos Def, American rapper

1978 – Roy Wood, Jr., American comedian, actor, and radio host

On this day in history....

1816 – Indiana becomes the 19th U.S. state.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi transmits the first transatlantic radio signal from Poldhu, Cornwall, England to Saint John's, Newfoundland.

1913 – More than two years after it was stolen from the Louvre, Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa is recovered in Florence, Italy. The thief, Vincenzo Peruggia, is immediately arrested.

1934 – Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, takes his last drink and enters treatment for the final time.

1946 – The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is established.

1958 – French Upper Volta and French Dahomey gain self-government from France, becoming the Republic of Upper Volta (now Burkina Faso) and the Republic of Dahomey (now Benin), respectively, and joining the French Community.

1964 – Che Guevara speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

1972 – Apollo 17 becomes the sixth and final Apollo mission to land on the Moon.

1997 – The Kyoto Protocol opens for signature.

2009 – Finnish game developer Rovio Entertainment releases the hit mobile game Angry Birds internationally on iOS.

2020 – The Food and Drug Administration issues an Emergency Use Authorization on the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the agency

