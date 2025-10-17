KALW Almanac - Friday October 17, 2025

Today is Friday, the 17th of October of 2025,

October 17 is the 290th day of the year

75 days remain until the end of the year.

65 days until winter begins

Sunrise at 7:20:45 am

and sunset will be at 6:28:04 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 7 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:54:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:36 am at 0.37 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:16 am at 5.59 feet

The next low tide at 3:12 pm at 1.55 feet

and the next high tide at 8:57 pm at 5.17 feet

The Moon is currently 14.6% visible

It's a Waning Crescent moon

We'll have a New Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 21st of October of 2025 at 5:25 am

Today is....

Black Poetry Day

Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day

Edge Day

Forgive an Ex Day

Four Prunes Day

Mulligan Day

National Mammography Day

National Pasta Day

National Playing Card Collection Day

Pay Back a Friend Day

Spreadsheet Day

Wear Something Gaudy Day

World Student Day

World Trauma Day

Today is also....

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

Loyalty Day in Argentina

National Police Day in Thailand

National Heroes Day in Somaliland

Monday the 20th is Diwali!

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1725 – John Wilkes, English journalist and politician (died 1797)

1898 – Shinichi Suzuki, Japanese violinist and educator (died 1998)

1903 – Nathanael West, American author and screenwriter (died 1940)

1914 – Jerry Siegel, American author and illustrator (died 1996)

1915 – Arthur Miller, American playwright and screenwriter (died 2005)

1918 – Rita Hayworth, American actress, singer and dancer (died 1987)

1920 – Montgomery Clift, American actor (died 1966)

1922 – Luiz Bonfá, Brazilian guitarist and composer (died 2001)

1923 – Barney Kessel, American guitarist and composer (died 2004)

1933 – The Singing Nun, Belgian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and nun (died 1985)

1938 – Evel Knievel, American motorcycle rider and stuntman (died 2007)

1947 – Michael McKean, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director

1948 – Margot Kidder, Canadian-American actress (died 2018)

1951 – Shari Ulrich, American-Canadian singer-songwriter and violinist

1958 – Alan Jackson, American singer-songwriter

1959 – Norm Macdonald, Canadian actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter (died 2021)

1962 – Mike Judge, American animator, director, screenwriter, producer and actor

1968 – Ziggy Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter, guitarist, and voice actor

1969 – Wyclef Jean, Haitian-American rapper, producer, and actor

1972 – Eminem, American rapper, producer, and actor

....and on this day in history....

1604 – Kepler's Supernova is observed in the constellation of Ophiuchus.

1907 – Marconi begins the first commercial transatlantic wireless service.

1931 – Al Capone is convicted of income tax evasion.

1933 – Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany and moves to the United States.

1979 – Mother Teresa is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1979 – The Department of Education Organization Act creates the U.S. Department of Education.

1989 – The 6.9 Mw Loma Prieta earthquake shakes the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast, killing 63.