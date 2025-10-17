KALW Almanac - Friday October 17, 2025
Today is Friday, the 17th of October of 2025,
October 17 is the 290th day of the year
75 days remain until the end of the year.
65 days until winter begins
Sunrise at 7:20:45 am
and sunset will be at 6:28:04 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 7 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 12:54:24 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.
The first low tide will be at 2:36 am at 0.37 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:16 am at 5.59 feet
The next low tide at 3:12 pm at 1.55 feet
and the next high tide at 8:57 pm at 5.17 feet
The Moon is currently 14.6% visible
It's a Waning Crescent moon
We'll have a New Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 21st of October of 2025 at 5:25 am
Today is....
Black Poetry Day
Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day
Edge Day
Forgive an Ex Day
Four Prunes Day
Mulligan Day
National Mammography Day
National Pasta Day
National Playing Card Collection Day
Pay Back a Friend Day
Spreadsheet Day
Wear Something Gaudy Day
World Student Day
World Trauma Day
Today is also....
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
Loyalty Day in Argentina
National Police Day in Thailand
National Heroes Day in Somaliland
Monday the 20th is Diwali!
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1725 – John Wilkes, English journalist and politician (died 1797)
1898 – Shinichi Suzuki, Japanese violinist and educator (died 1998)
1903 – Nathanael West, American author and screenwriter (died 1940)
1914 – Jerry Siegel, American author and illustrator (died 1996)
1915 – Arthur Miller, American playwright and screenwriter (died 2005)
1918 – Rita Hayworth, American actress, singer and dancer (died 1987)
1920 – Montgomery Clift, American actor (died 1966)
1922 – Luiz Bonfá, Brazilian guitarist and composer (died 2001)
1923 – Barney Kessel, American guitarist and composer (died 2004)
1933 – The Singing Nun, Belgian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and nun (died 1985)
1938 – Evel Knievel, American motorcycle rider and stuntman (died 2007)
1947 – Michael McKean, American singer-songwriter, actor, and director
1948 – Margot Kidder, Canadian-American actress (died 2018)
1951 – Shari Ulrich, American-Canadian singer-songwriter and violinist
1958 – Alan Jackson, American singer-songwriter
1959 – Norm Macdonald, Canadian actor, comedian, producer, and screenwriter (died 2021)
1962 – Mike Judge, American animator, director, screenwriter, producer and actor
1968 – Ziggy Marley, Jamaican singer-songwriter, guitarist, and voice actor
1969 – Wyclef Jean, Haitian-American rapper, producer, and actor
1972 – Eminem, American rapper, producer, and actor
....and on this day in history....
1604 – Kepler's Supernova is observed in the constellation of Ophiuchus.
1907 – Marconi begins the first commercial transatlantic wireless service.
1931 – Al Capone is convicted of income tax evasion.
1933 – Albert Einstein flees Nazi Germany and moves to the United States.
1979 – Mother Teresa is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
1979 – The Department of Education Organization Act creates the U.S. Department of Education.
1989 – The 6.9 Mw Loma Prieta earthquake shakes the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast, killing 63.