KALW Almanac - Wednesday September 17, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 17th of September of 2025

September 17 is the 260th day of the year

and 7 days until Autumnal Equinox on Monday September 22, 2025 at 11:19 AM Pacific Time

105 days remain until the end of the year.

Sunrise at 6:53:54 am

and sunset will be at 7:12:48 pm

We will have 12 hours and 18 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:03:21 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.4°F

The first low tide was at 1:25 am at -0.07 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:37 am at 4.9 feet

The next low tide at 1:24 pm at 3.2 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 6:59 pm at 6.02 feet

The Moon is currently 18.3% visible

It's a Waning Crescent

We'll have a New Moon and a Partial Solar Eclipse in 4 days on Sunday the 21st of September of 2025 at 12:54 pm

Today is....

Constitution Day and Citizenship Day

National Apple Dumpling Day

National Monte Cristo Day

National Professional House Cleaners Day

National School Backpack Awareness Day

National Table Shuffleboard Day

Time's Up Day

World Patient Safety Day

Today is also....

Australian Citizenship Day

Heroes' Day (Angola)

Marathwada Liberation Day (Maharashtra state in India)

National Unity Day (Belarus) (since 2021)

Operation Market Garden Anniversary is still remembered with parachuting and dedications on this day. (Netherlands)

Teachers' Day (Honduras)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1859 – Billy the Kid, American gunman (died 1881)

1883 – William Carlos Williams, American poet, short story writer, and essayist (died 1963)

1903 – Frank O'Connor, Irish short story writer, novelist, and poet (died 1966)

1907 – Warren E. Burger, American lawyer and judge, 15th Chief Justice of the United States (died 1995)

1916 – Mary Stewart, British author and poet (died 2014)

1918 – Chaim Herzog, Irish-born Israeli general and politician, 6th President of Israel (died 1997)

1922 – Agostinho Neto, Angolan poet and politician, 1st President of Angola (died 1979)

1923 – Hank Williams, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1953)

1928 – Roddy McDowall, English-American actor (died 1998)

1931 – Anne Bancroft, American actress (died 2005)

1933 – Chuck Grassley, American lawyer and politician

1935 – Ken Kesey, American novelist, essayist, and poet (died 2001)

1939 – David Souter, American lawyer and jurist (died 2025)

1942 – Robert Graysmith, American author and illustrator

1947 – Jeff MacNelly, American cartoonist (died 2000)

1948 – John Ritter, American actor and producer (died 2003)

1950 – Narendra Modi, Indian politician; Chief Minister of Gujarat and 14th Prime Minister of India

1950 – Fee Waybill, American singer-songwriter and producer

....and on this day in history.....

1630 – The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is founded in North America.

1776 – The Presidio of San Francisco is founded in New Spain.

1787 – The United States Constitution is signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, bringing the Constitutional Convention to an end.

1849 – American abolitionist Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery.

1859 – Joshua A. Norton declares himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States".

1961 – The world's first retractable roof stadium, the Civic Arena, opens in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

1978 – The Camp David Accords are signed by Israel and Egypt.

1980 – After weeks of strikes at the Lenin Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, the nationwide independent trade union Solidarity is established.

1983 – Vanessa Williams becomes the first black Miss America.

1991 – The first version of the Linux kernel (0.01) is released to the Internet.

2011 – Occupy Wall Street movement begins in Zuccotti Park, New York City.

2013 – Grand Theft Auto V earns more than half a billion dollars on its first day of release.