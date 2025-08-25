KALW Almanac - Monday August 25, 2025

Today is Monday, the 25th of August of 2025,

August 25 is the 237th day of the year

128 days remain until the end of the year.

28 days until Autumn

Sunrise at 6:34:29 am

and sunset will be at 7:47:40 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:11:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67°F.

The first high tide will be at 12:15 am at 5.71 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:40 am at 0.44 feet

The next high tide at 1:14 pm at 5.54 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be this evening at 7:05 pm at 1.6 feet

The Moon is currently 5.3% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 5 days Saturday the 30th of August of 2025 at 11:25 pm

Today is....

Instant Ramen Day (Japan)

Kiss and Make Up Day

Motorist Consideration Monday

National Banana Split Day

National Park Service Founders Day

National Second-hand Wardrobe Day

National Whiskey Sour Day

Today is also...

Day of Songun (North Korea)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uruguay from Brazil in 1825.

Soldier's Day (Brazil)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1530 – Ivan the Terrible, Russian ruler (died 1584)

1796 – James Lick, American carpenter and piano builder (died 1876)

1836 – Bret Harte, American short story writer and poet (died 1902)

1909 – Ruby Keeler, Canadian-American actress, singer, and dancer (died 1993)

1911 – Võ Nguyên Giáp, Vietnamese general and politician, 3rd Minister of Defence for Vietnam (died 2013)

1912 – Erich Honecker, German politician (died 1994)

1913 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (died 1973)

1916 – Van Johnson, American actor (died 2008)

1917 – Mel Ferrer, American actor, director, and producer (died 2008)

1918 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (died 1990)

1919 – George Wallace, American lawyer, and politician, 45th Governor of Alabama (died 1998)

1921 – Monty Hall, Canadian television personality and game show host (died 2017)

1930 – Sean Connery, Scottish actor and producer (died 2020)

1931 – Regis Philbin, American actor and television host (died 2020)

1933 – Wayne Shorter, American saxophonist and composer (died 2023)

1938 – Frederick Forsyth, English journalist and author (died 2025)

1946 – Rollie Fingers, American baseball player

1948 – Ledward Kaapana, American singer and guitarist

1949 – Martin Amis, British novelist (died 2023)

1949 – Gene Simmons, Israeli-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1954 – Elvis Costello, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1958 – Tim Burton, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Billy Ray Cyrus, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1964 – Blair Underwood, American actor

1967 – Jeff Tweedy, American singer-songwriter, musician, and producer

1968 – Rachael Ray, American chef, author, and television host

1970 – Claudia Schiffer, German model and fashion designer

....and on this day in history....

1543 – António Mota and a few companions become the first Europeans to visit Japan.

1609 – Galileo Galilei demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

1835 – The first Great Moon Hoax article is published in The New York Sun, announcing the discovery of life and civilization on the Moon.

1875 – Captain Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel, traveling from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 21 hours and 45 minutes.

1916 – The United States National Park Service is created.

1948 – The House Un-American Activities Committee holds first-ever televised congressional hearing: "Confrontation Day" between Whittaker Chambers and Alger Hiss.

1958 – The world's first publicly marketed instant noodles, Chikin Ramen, are introduced by Taiwanese-Japanese businessman Momofuku Ando.

1991 – Linus Torvalds announces the first version of what will become Linux.

